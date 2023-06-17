Freedom and Comfort for Orphan Slave Children

Foundations For Nations Ministries is heavily involved in evangelizing in Pakistan: a country hostile to Christianity. Among the ministries that FFNM is doing, they serve orphan slave children (yes you read that correctly) who are forced into brickwork for 18 hour days in order to pay off debts they inherited from their parents. The children are in sub-standard conditions and lack food, clothing and clean drinking water.

This fund is dedicated to finding charitable donors who are willing to help sustain the children physically, emotionally and spiritually. Unfortunately, because they do not have parents or traditional caretakers, they fall through the cracks of other child-geared charity groups such as CCF or Compassion. The only family they have is the ministry, and the wonderful, Christ-filled people who run it.

Additionally, because of the laws in Pakistan, and because they are not Muslim, these children are considered 'infidels' and therefore the law does not protect them from abuses that are far too graphic to mention on this platform.

Ideally, I'm looking for people who would like to donate monthly to help offset the cost of rent, food, clothing and other supplies these children need. Additionally, we'd like to begin the process of procuring their freedom. This involves buying them out from their debt (think of indentured servitude) and finding them friendly Christian adoptive families.

For more information, you may use the following resources:

https://ffnministries.com/

or find me on IG @jesusandcoffee2021 or @jesusandmeandcoffee