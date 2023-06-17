Freedom and Comfort for Orphan Slave Children

Monthly Goal:
Foundations For Nations Ministries is heavily involved in evangelizing in Pakistan: a country hostile to Christianity. Among the ministries that FFNM is doing, they serve orphan slave children (yes you read that correctly) who are forced into brickwork for 18 hour days in order to pay off debts they inherited from their parents. The children are in sub-standard conditions and lack food, clothing and clean drinking water.
This fund is dedicated to finding charitable donors who are willing to help sustain the children physically, emotionally and spiritually. Unfortunately, because they do not have parents or traditional caretakers, they fall through the cracks of other child-geared charity groups such as CCF or Compassion. The only family they have is the ministry, and the wonderful, Christ-filled people who run it.
Additionally, because of the laws in Pakistan, and because they are not Muslim, these children are considered 'infidels' and therefore the law does not protect them from abuses that are far too graphic to mention on this platform.
Ideally, I'm looking for people who would like to donate monthly to help offset the cost of rent, food, clothing and other supplies these children need. Additionally, we'd like to begin the process of procuring their freedom. This involves buying them out from their debt (think of indentured servitude) and finding them friendly Christian adoptive families.
For more information, you may use the following resources:
or find me on IG @jesusandcoffee2021 or @jesusandmeandcoffee
August 29th, 2023
Thank you all so much for your donations this month. As you know, this last week has been especially difficult with the orphans having to flee due to violence against Christians in Pakistan. This is a time when our brothers on the front lines need our support the most. God bless you all for your support and please keep Brother A, Sister H and the orphans in your prayers.
In Christ,
Larry
June 17th, 2023
Hello, all. I've attached the link to our new donation page below. I'll leave this page open for a few more months but expect that we will soon transfer all of the donation capability to the new Thrive Rescue umbrella.
https://thriverescue.givingfuel.com/thrive-pakistan
Please feel free to email with any questions, and as always thank you so very much for blessing the Pakistan ministry. This helps more than you know.
jesus.and.me.and.coffee@gmail.com
God Bless!
May 3rd, 2023
!!! BREAKING NEWS !!!
Hello everyone, I have exciting news!! Brother Adil and I have partnered with Thrive Rescue Mission allowing us to have a donation platform through Giving Fuel. By doing this, it now allows us to fall under a pre-existing 501c3 so that donations are tax deductible in the US, and can safely and easily be made reoccurring. Thrive Rescue is a ministry I've been involved with since 2016 that is focused on helping restore and rehabilitate children from sex trafficking, which is another issue that many of the Pakistan orphan children fall victim to. This partnership also provides a presence of experienced counsellors and missionaries who can help develop education plans and emotional support for both the children and staff.
I've attached the link to our new donation page below. I'll leave this page open for a few more months but expect that we will soon transfer all of the donation capability to the new Thrive Rescue umbrella.
https://thriverescue.givingfuel.com/thrive-pakistan
One thing I'd like to ask of all of our donors is if you would please be willing to partner with us giving monthly support. Our goal with this mission is set in stages.
First: To have enough reoccurring support from our partners to keep the lights on and children fed each month.
Second: To have enough excess to expand including building a new orphanage on property now owned, adding members to staff, and providing a means to secure the children's education, training, and faith through their adulthood.
Third: To give us the ability to increase, freeing more children and providing them a future free from slavery and abuse.
Please feel free to message me with any questions, and once again thank you for all of your current and future support.
In Christ,
Larry Gulliver
December 25th, 2022
Merry Christmas!! Please watch the short video I made here: https://youtube.com/shorts/WMp_3wMMJW0?feature=share
Thank you again for all your support and I look forward to more communications this coming year.
In Christ,
Larry
September 24th, 2022
Hello all. I wanted to thank you again for you kind giving and give you an update. I spoke with pastor AM a few days ago and although the children were moved due to flooding, they are well and in no danger. That said, he has been working with helping flood victims and ministering the word. Here's a link to a recent video he posted.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_S48zAP41G8
Thank you all again for your support and God Bless!
Please feel free to watch my morning devotionals on Instagram @jesusandcoffee2021
September 4th, 2022
All, Thank you so very much for your donations. As you may have heard, Pakistan is dealing with massive widespread flooding that is hurting the entire region and killing many. We are blessed that the flooding hasn't reached the orphanage city yet, but please pray that the waters will subside soon and not spread. Also, pray that food and supplies be available as there is great need throughout the country.
Here is the latest update from Pastor A: " Thanks everyone for your donation. Keep in touch with us. Some of us are going today to help relieve the flood victims. The children are safe at moment but supplies are very low. Please keep in touch and pray for us. Your donations mean a lot to so many."
Your gifts are truly a blessing and are going to good work. Also, some of your donations are being matched so they have twice the impact. God Bless and thank you again! - Larry
July 29th, 2022
Thank you very much for your donation and continued support. I wanted to let you know that your answer to prayers allowed us to collect $600 via GSG that was matched by some friends here, allowing us to get $1200 to the orphans for much needed medical care. God bless and please keep pastor A and H in your prayers through this time as they face their current challenges.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.