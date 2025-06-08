Let's stand with Kim

Help Kimberly Charlton Get a Fair Chance at Justice. We are reaching out for urgent support on behalf of Kimberly Charlton, a woman now facing a life-altering legal battle after defending herself in what she believed was a moment of danger. According to court documents, Kimberly was the victim of an attempted physical assault in her own home. During this terrifying incident, the family dog intervened and helped stop the attack. Afterward, the situation escalated when the alleged aggressor, David Charlton, reentered the room with a walking cane, threatening the dog. As David pursued the dog down a hallway, Kimberly, fearing for her safety and the safety of her loyal companion, retrieved a firearm and warned him to stop. When he continued, she made a split-second decision that would change her life forever. She fired a single shot, striking him in the back. Kimberly was arrested and is now facing a charge of First Degree Murder, a Class A felony in Iowa, which carries an automatic life sentence if convicted. We believe Kimberly deserves a fair trial and the opportunity to tell her full story. No one should be denied the chance to defend themselves or explain their actions in the face of fear and trauma. We are asking for your help to raise $100,000 for her legal defense and to post bail so she can be home with her loved ones while preparing for court.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps bring Kimberly closer to a fair shot at justice. Please share and support if you can.







