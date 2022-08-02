Justice for Parents Targeted by Weaponization

Parents across the nation were targeted by their own government following a September 29, 2021 letter sent by the National School Board Association to Merrick Garland and Joe Biden. Garland responded with the now infamous October 4 memo devoting federal resources under the Patriot Act and a terrorist threat tag to pursue concerned parents as so-called domestic terrorists.

A number of concerned parents have suffered arrest, fines, and even incarceration for exercising their First Amendment rights to question policies deeply affecting their children’s education, religious freedom, as well as mental and physical health.

Parents have reported that instead of giving answers to address their concerns, school boards and administrators had parents ‘trespassed’ and arrested. In lock step, federal, state, and local authorities have been caught monitoring, intimidating, and politically prosecuting parents.