**Update from Freedom Horse Ranch:**



We are excited to announce the arrival of two beautiful, well-bred geldings—“Nema-Cat” and “Snakebite.” We are training them to join their half-brother, Stylish, as therapy horses, helping our veteran heroes heal through equine-assisted therapy. These horses are vital to our mission, and we need your support to continue this important work.



Your donation will directly fund their nutrition, veterinary care, and specialized training to prepare them for our Veterans' therapy programs. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in the lives of these horses and the veterans they serve.

Thank you for considering a donation to help us continue our mission to support and heal those who have sacrificed so much for our great country.

**About Freedom Horse Ranch:**

Freedom Horse Ranch is a Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of underserved individuals, including veterans, first responders, and children with special needs, through therapeutic equine-assisted activities. Our HorsesNhumans iMPRINT program provides essential coping tools to help these individuals navigate life's challenges.

To learn more or donate, visit: [Freedom Horse Ranch](http://freedomhorseranch.info/).

At Freedom Horse Ranch, headquartered in Weatherford TX, We strive to provide our Veterans, First Responders, and Special Needs Children with highly effective coping tools through the implementation of our HorsesNhumans iMPRINT program.

Thank you for your support!











Http:/FreedomHorseRanch.info

