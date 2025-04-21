Free innocent teen after accident w older brother

Help Us Bring Brody Home





Our family is living through a nightmare.





After a tragic firearm accident, we lost our beloved older brother. We haven’t even had the chance to mourn his loss because, in the midst of our grief, our younger brother Brody was taken from us too—arrested and falsely accused of murder for an accident that has already left him emotionally shattered.





Brody is just a teenager. His life has barely begun, and yet he’s being treated like a criminal. Instead of receiving support and care after experiencing such a traumatic event, he is being vilified—as if this tragedy were intentional, as if he isn’t already broken by what happened.





He’s now waiting in a jail cell, facing serious adult charges for the accident. The very people in the house —family members of both the boys—know the truth. Even the victim’s own family do not want to press charges. They know, as I do, that this was a heartbreaking accident—not murder.





Despite this, Brody has been posted on Facebook and broadcasted in the news as a murderer, a label that could follow him for the rest of his life. He has already missed classes, is unable to graduate highschool with his peers, and is being denied the chance to attend his brother’s funeral. This injustice is tearing our family apart. We already lost one of them, we don't want to lose them both.





We’re raising funds to fight for Brody’s freedom: to cover bail, legal fees, and everything to ensure he comes home and gets a fair chance. A chance to heal. A chance to finish school. A chance to grieve. A chance to live.





Please help us bring Brody home. Any donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to justice, one step closer to reuniting our family, one step closer to preventing more harm coming from his imprisonment, and one step closer to healing.





Thank you for reading, thank you for sharing, and thank you for believing in Brody.