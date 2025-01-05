Help Brad Reunite with His Family and Seek Justice

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $3,790
Campaign funds will be received by Ann Rosenfeld
Brad’s world—and his family’s—has been shattered by a legal battle that no one should have to face. For two years, Brad was the subject of an extensive investigation that found no evidence of threats or harm to anyone. Yet, he is now fighting to keep his family together while carrying the unimaginable burden of mounting legal fees.
Brad’s daughters are heartbroken. Every day, they ask for their dad, tell stories of the games they played together, and miss the warmth of his kind heart. He’s their hero, their protector, and their biggest cheerleader. They deserve to grow up with their dad by their side—not wondering when they’ll see him again.
Brad’s wife is doing everything she can to hold their family together, but it’s overwhelming. With no nearby family to lean on and two young children to care for, the emotional and financial strain is unbearable. The family recently moved into a new home Brad had been renovating—a dream he was building with his own two hands. Now, that dream is on pause, and the weight of the fight for Brad’s freedom hangs heavy over them all.
Brad isn’t just a great dad—he’s a hardworking, loyal man who has spent nine years with the same company, providing for his family with dedication and integrity. Despite his best efforts, his family is now at risk of losing everything. Legal fees are expected to reach well over $100,000 a staggering cost they cannot bear alone.
This fight is about more than one man; it’s about ensuring fairness and justice for Brad and his family. No one should face this kind of devastation without support. Your contribution will directly fund Brad’s legal defense, helping him reunite with his family and continue the life they’ve worked so hard to build.
Help us bring Brad home. Help us show his daughters that their dad will always be their hero. Thank you for standing with this family in their time of need.
Jacqui, I met you on orientation day at Regent-- This breaks my heart. Praying for you all and for your girls. Don't lose hope. Don't lose hope. ~Jessica
Wish we could do more. Thinking and praying for you all.
God takes care of His own. He will use this to glorify His name & for your good!
Hello Brad, you are in my prayers. I am Noel’s dad and she told me what happened. Father, we pray today and humbly ask you to watch over Brad and his family. We pray for the release of Brad and return to his loving family…We ask in the name of Jesus Christ, your son and our savior
We extend our love to you and the girls. Jack and Kathy
Praying for you guys!
With love and prayers for Brad, Ann, and family
I love you guys so much, I know I’m all the way out in Utah, but please reach out to me if you need to talk about anything.
Live you all!! Praying for you all!!
God be with you all!
I know it’s tough at this moment, but please keep fighting and hold onto faith and the Lord! Joshua 1:9b
Praying for God's peace, wisdom and knowledge in this situation.
February 16th, 2025
Hey everyone, since the prosecutor on Brad‘s case challenged the bail that the judge granted, Brad will be waiting for his trial at the end of May. The legal costs are still mounting and they are telling us the cost are going to be well over six figures. Any help that you can give will be so much appreciated. If you can’t give money, please write a character witness for Brad anyone that knows him can write a character witness to the court. The recipient would be to whom it may concern and just tell about your relationship with Brad and the positivity he has brought to your life. it can be sent to Brad‘s lawyer here: jswartz@stsg-law.com
