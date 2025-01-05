Help Brad Reunite with His Family and Seek Justice

Brad’s world—and his family’s—has been shattered by a legal battle that no one should have to face. For two years, Brad was the subject of an extensive investigation that found no evidence of threats or harm to anyone. Yet, he is now fighting to keep his family together while carrying the unimaginable burden of mounting legal fees.





Brad’s daughters are heartbroken. Every day, they ask for their dad, tell stories of the games they played together, and miss the warmth of his kind heart. He’s their hero, their protector, and their biggest cheerleader. They deserve to grow up with their dad by their side—not wondering when they’ll see him again.





Brad’s wife is doing everything she can to hold their family together, but it’s overwhelming. With no nearby family to lean on and two young children to care for, the emotional and financial strain is unbearable. The family recently moved into a new home Brad had been renovating—a dream he was building with his own two hands. Now, that dream is on pause, and the weight of the fight for Brad’s freedom hangs heavy over them all.





Brad isn’t just a great dad—he’s a hardworking, loyal man who has spent nine years with the same company, providing for his family with dedication and integrity. Despite his best efforts, his family is now at risk of losing everything. Legal fees are expected to reach well over $100,000 a staggering cost they cannot bear alone.





This fight is about more than one man; it’s about ensuring fairness and justice for Brad and his family. No one should face this kind of devastation without support. Your contribution will directly fund Brad’s legal defense, helping him reunite with his family and continue the life they’ve worked so hard to build.





Help us bring Brad home. Help us show his daughters that their dad will always be their hero. Thank you for standing with this family in their time of need.