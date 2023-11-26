Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $18,957
Campaign funds will be received by Condemned USA
Vitali Gossjankowski is a 34-year-old deaf man awaiting his sentencing for exercising his rights on Jan. 6th, 2021. At the time, he was attending Gallaudet University in DC. Now, he is being held in the DC Correctional Treatment Facility. He has been shunned by the deaf community and has no family support to speak of. He needs help with his fight against the corrupt DOJ. This man stood up and because he did, he is now being persecuted and silenced. Let him hear you loud and clear that you support him! God Bless you!!!
Vitali, thank you so much for fighting for this nation! You're my hero. I'm glad you're out of DC Gulag. May God bless you!
God Bless You
God bless you, my brother!
God bless you!
A bruised reed shall he not break, and the smoking flax shall he not quench: he shall bring forth judgment unto truth. (Isaiah 42:3 KJV)
Welcome home patriot! God bless you!!
So proud of you
Keep going and Never give up! God bless you.
Thanks for your time
God bless you and thank you for loving America!
God bless you, young man. We are so glad that you are free at last! God grant you peace. The Ian Scott Cullison Impossible Dream fund.
God Bless you!
May your second chance be a blessing and growth.
God Bless!
God Bless! You are FREE!!
God bless you!
November 14th, 2024
October 30th, 2024 marked one year since the corrupt DOJ remanded him to the DC Gulag. April 26th, after a status hearing Judge Friedman sent Vitali back to the jail where he sits and waits for a decision on his case. While he has been in the gulag, Vitali has been safe with the other J6 defendants in a POD or unit exclusively for them. Just recently, the Department of Corrections and the jail's Warden, have decided that the J6. POD will be integrated with PC (protective custody) inmates. These protective custody inmates usually consist of child molesters, rapists, murderers, and snitches. The entire POD is upset by this and there is worry for Vitali. However, we can take solace that his J6 brothers still have his back and are watching after him. We are still waiting to find out if Vitali is any closer to a court date. He is still in need of commissary, letters, and prayers and he appreciates all of the love and support that all of you have provided to him in this terrible time of his life.
God Bless you, God Bless America and God Bless all of our January 6th Defendants!!
