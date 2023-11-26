Vitali Gossjankowski is a 34-year-old deaf man awaiting his sentencing for exercising his rights on Jan. 6th, 2021. At the time, he was attending Gallaudet University in DC. Now, he is being held in the DC Correctional Treatment Facility. He has been shunned by the deaf community and has no family support to speak of. He needs help with his fight against the corrupt DOJ. This man stood up and because he did, he is now being persecuted and silenced. Let him hear you loud and clear that you support him! God Bless you!!!















