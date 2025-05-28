Tina Peters: Gold Star Mom, Cancer Survivor, and American Hero — Now She's Fighting for All of Us

When Donald Trump Jr. stepped forward to support the launch of the American Rights Alliance (ARA), he wasn’t just backing a legal effort—he was standing up for brave Americans like Tina Peters, who are being persecuted for telling the truth.

Tina Peters is a Gold Star Mother, a cancer survivor, and a whistleblower who, as Mesa County Clerk, uncovered serious issues in her county’s election systems. For defending the integrity of our democratic process, she was raided, arrested, smeared, and is now being prosecuted by the State of Colorado in a politically motivated attack meant to destroy her.





But Tina Peters is not standing alone she has you and millions of Americans who are standing with her!

Thanks to the founding support of Don Jr. and the patriotic donors behind www.AmericanRightsAlliance.org, Tina has a powerhouse legal and advocacy team that is unafraid, unbought, and unbreakable.

Leading her legal defense is Peter Ticktin—a nationally respected trial attorney and lifelong friend of President Donald J. Trump. Peter has spent decades in the courtroom fighting for justice, and now he’s bringing that same grit, brilliance, and resolve to the fight for Tina Peters. His reputation, experience, and unshakable principles make him the perfect warrior to take on this politically driven case.

Beside him stands Treniss Evans, founder of ARA and a fearless advocate known for standing with hundreds of January 6th defendants. Treniss has led the charge against weaponized government actions, exposed abuses of power across federal and state systems, and now brings his fire and focus to ensuring that Tina is defended, vindicated, and honored—not destroyed.

Together, Peter and Treniss are dismantling Colorado’s case piece by piece—and they are getting results. But this battle is far from over, and we urgently need your help.

Tina has already endured the death of her son in military service, a hard-fought battle with cancer, and the abuse of a corrupt, neglectful prison system designed to silence dissent. Through it all, she stood for truth, transparency, and the Constitution.

Now we must stand for her and there is no time to waste! Visit www.AmericanRightsAlliance.org and donate today. Your support funds Tina’s legal defense, supports public efforts to expose the political corruption behind her prosecution, and sends a clear message that America will never abandon its heroes.

President Trump called Tina Peters a hero. With your help and the firepower of ARA, that promise is becoming reality.

Stand with Tina Peters. Stand with the American Rights Alliance. Stand for America.

Because if they can do this to a Gold Star Mom, a cancer survivor, and a truth-teller—they can do it to anyone.

Let’s make sure they never get the chance.



