Oklahoma's Wrongful Conviction

I am asking for the public's help to raise money to free my son, Rayshun Mullins. He is currently in Oklahoma serving an outrageous sentence of 1,015 years -- six life sentences -- for crimes he did not commit. In some ways, it's worse than the death penalty because he is invisible to most of the public. Rayshun has been portrayed as a monster by prosecutors, police, and the media who don't care about the truth. Or justice.





Oklahoma is notorious for wrongful convictions that go back for decades. They use the same tactics over and over again. The D.A. prosecuted him for rape and robberies and the jury convicted him--even after hearing DNA analyst Elaine Taylor explain how the DNA did not match and came back "inconclusive." Not to mention how she herself messed up the DNA and mixtures twice.





The accusers in Rayshun's case could not identify him at all or even give a description of him, according to their testimony and police reports. At trial, they changed their stories and altered their descriptions. Several accusers testified that my son was not the person who raped or robbed them. Furthermore, one of the accusers testified that the man who had raped her was a white man, but was told to say that it was a black man when police arrived at the scene. My son tried three times to have the DNA tested and retested but was denied every single time by Oklahoma courts.

Rayshun wrote the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals asking for the lower courts to give reasons why they denied his motions for DNA testing and retesting required by state law. Shockingly, my son was told the DNA evidence was destroyed or lost.





My son has been gone for too long for crimes he did not commit. Twenty one long years he has fought an unfair fight for his life and freedom. Please help us get the wrongful conviction of my son overturned and help us clear his name. I'm not asking for a lot, but whatever you can give. Thank you. 🙏