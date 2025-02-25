Support for Political Prisoner Stephen Wells

Australian political prisoner Stephen Wells still remains locked up on ridiculous loitering charges for the "crime" of marching through Adelaide with Australian flags while singing Waltzing Matilda on Australia Day.

He has been fired from his job, and his wife has just lost the $1,000 for his bail application when his conditions were not relaxed as promised. This is not including the legal fees for a lawyer.

Stephen is making a principled stand by refusing to sign a bail agreement that he believes violates his rights to political expression and freedom of association by preventing him from entering the Adelaide CBD or associating with his political group, the National Socialist Network.

He was also violently arrested, denied food and toiletries for a week, and has been kept in solitary confinement since the day of his arrest.

Stephen's family desperately needs help funding his legal defence and paying their bills until April 17 when he will face court on these charges, which are clearly politically motivated.

If they can do this to our members and their family simply for being proud White Australians, just imagine what they can do to you and your family.