Support for Political Prisoner Stephen Wells

Raised:
AUD $3,734
Campaign funds will be received by Hagen Castle
Australian political prisoner Stephen Wells still remains locked up on ridiculous loitering charges for the "crime" of marching through Adelaide with Australian flags while singing Waltzing Matilda on Australia Day.
He has been fired from his job, and his wife has just lost the $1,000 for his bail application when his conditions were not relaxed as promised. This is not including the legal fees for a lawyer.
Stephen is making a principled stand by refusing to sign a bail agreement that he believes violates his rights to political expression and freedom of association by preventing him from entering the Adelaide CBD or associating with his political group, the National Socialist Network.
He was also violently arrested, denied food and toiletries for a week, and has been kept in solitary confinement since the day of his arrest.
Stephen's family desperately needs help funding his legal defence and paying their bills until April 17 when he will face court on these charges, which are clearly politically motivated.
If they can do this to our members and their family simply for being proud White Australians, just imagine what they can do to you and your family.
Political prisoner. Solitary confinement for months over fake, ambiguous charges that were obviously drummed up to remove his rights and persecute this man. As an Australian, I am disgusted by our anti-Australian government.
To Stephen,, Best wishes for a good outcome. Very brave effort to take the hard road to show the people of Australia that the Labor party(state & Federal) are pack of filthy low life traitorous scum bag . regards Guy
Stephen Wells
Stephen "Iron Will" Wells
Bloody outrage
Honor to you sir!
Blood and honour
Hero of the cause
Stay strong cobber.
Stay strong mate, there is light at the end of this tunnel, we are with you.
Staunch AF mate
Respect to the baller! Stay strong Christ Wells VICTORY!
Hi Stephen, Just tell them, you are not their slave. CAPITUS DEMINUTIO MAXIMA is the Blacks Lawreduction of status to that of slavery. They'll try to break you. Don't let them. Repeat, until they're sick of hearing it. It'll be the strongest defence you'll have. I've enjoyed reading your articles on the XYZ. Be well & stay strong. This is just a test. Soldiers never die. Russell Macleay
