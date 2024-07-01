Support Will's PhD Research

For almost four years, I put my Ph.D. program on hold to defend myself against January 6 charges. I embarrassed the government in court and won my case.

Now my goal is to complete my dissertation research by 2026, and graduate with a Ph.D. in Leadership Communication from Kansas State University.

Following January 6, I lost my job teaching at Kansas State University. Since then, I've burned through savings, gone into debt, and have done odd jobs to get by. I made the decision to not ask for donations during this time, because I wanted to work to survive and I didn't want to be accused of fighting my case in the way I did as a way to fundraise.

My Ph.D. will require a lot of time and focus to complete. I intend to do my research on the legal battles January 6 defendants have faced because I believe I am in a unique position to thoroughly document this and preserve the historical record. But making this research work my focus will make it difficult for me to hold another job to support myself. For that reason, I am humbly asking for you to support my dissertation work.

Most research does not get done without the support of educational grants. I am not asking for handouts, I am asking for educational grants that will allow me to do important research work.

If you would prefer to donate directly to my 529 Educational Savings Plan to save on fees and know that all contributions will go to educational expenses, you can do that here: https://www.ugift529.com/gifttpl/ugift/render/viewGoal.cs?gid=5033

If you would prefer to support my research in another way, feel free to email me at wapope@ksu.edu

May God's love be with you always.