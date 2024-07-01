Support Will's PhD Research

Raised:
For almost four years, I put my Ph.D. program on hold to defend myself against January 6 charges. I embarrassed the government in court and won my case.
Now my goal is to complete my dissertation research by 2026, and graduate with a Ph.D. in Leadership Communication from Kansas State University.
Following January 6, I lost my job teaching at Kansas State University. Since then, I've burned through savings, gone into debt, and have done odd jobs to get by. I made the decision to not ask for donations during this time, because I wanted to work to survive and I didn't want to be accused of fighting my case in the way I did as a way to fundraise.
My Ph.D. will require a lot of time and focus to complete. I intend to do my research on the legal battles January 6 defendants have faced because I believe I am in a unique position to thoroughly document this and preserve the historical record. But making this research work my focus will make it difficult for me to hold another job to support myself. For that reason, I am humbly asking for you to support my dissertation work.
Most research does not get done without the support of educational grants. I am not asking for handouts, I am asking for educational grants that will allow me to do important research work.
If you would prefer to donate directly to my 529 Educational Savings Plan to save on fees and know that all contributions will go to educational expenses, you can do that here: https://www.ugift529.com/gifttpl/ugift/render/viewGoal.cs?gid=5033
If you would prefer to support my research in another way, feel free to email me at wapope@ksu.edu
May God's love be with you always.
To a better future.
God bless you sir
Thank you Will for your courage and strength and fighting for our constitutional rights. I will pray for you.
Thank you for being a friend to my mother.
Your determination is inspiring and I know your presence at Kstate will be a light to fight back the darkness.
WRWY 🙏🏻 🇺🇸
Best wishes to you! From a fellow Kansan.
May God bless your efforts
God bless you and provide you much success for our good and the good of all Americans.
Will, may God continue to give you blessings in the important work you are doing. Much love and respect!
Will, Thank you for informing and educating. You make me feel glad and unashamed to be a J6 defendant. God bless you.
Thanks for your efforts and much success going forward
Blessings on your journey
September 17th, 2024
Update: Thanks to all who have contributed to my Ph.D. research so far. I was hoping to take comprehensive exams this fall, but the Kstate Grad School did not finalize my program of study in time for me to do exams this semester, so I am pushing them to the spring.
I've also decided to switch to primarily using a 529 Savings Plan fundraising page since this eliminates fees and allows people to know that their contributions will go directly to educational expenses.
I still intend to do my Ph.D. research on the legal battles in the January 6 cases. And will have more information on that next spring.
https://www.ugift529.com/gifttpl/ugift/render/viewGoal.cs?gid=5033
