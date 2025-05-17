Andrew and Tristan Tate are attacking free speech and trying to silence online voices.

They’re suing us for sharing court documents and victim testimony from criminal cases involving allegations of human trafficking, organized crime, and rape, as well as their own public videos and posts where they describe how they recruited and exploited women in the sex industry. We also shared opinions based on those facts. Now they’re using the courts in a way that we believe is meant to intimidate, crush citizen journalism, and unmask anonymous accounts so those individuals can be targeted and harassed.

The truth is simple. We shared:

• Court documents

• News reports

• Victim testimony

• Their public videos and posts

• Opinions based on these facts

We shared the truth. We shared opinions. Now they want to silence us. But this isn’t just about us. It’s about crushing free speech and taking away everyone’s right to speak out or share verified facts.

We’re raising $100,000 to cover legal defense. That includes lawyers, filings, and the cost of fighting a multi-defendant lawsuit designed to intimidate and drain us.





WHAT THEY’VE BEEN FORMALLY CHARGED WITH AND ACCUSED OF INCLUDES:

In Romania, across two criminal cases, Andrew and Tristan Tate have been formally charged with various offenses, including human trafficking, trafficking minors, engaging in sex acts with a minor, rape, organized crime, witness tampering, inciting violence, and money laundering. Prosecutors have identified 42 alleged victims, including three minors.

In the UK, they are defendants in a criminal investigation involving allegations of human trafficking and rape.

There is also a UK civil case in which four women allege that Andrew Tate sexually assaulted and raped them. That trial is scheduled for February 2027.

In the US, they are named in two civil lawsuits. One includes claims of sexual assault. The other alleges malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, defamation per se, and civil conspiracy.

WHAT THIS LAWSUIT IS REALLY ABOUT:

It’s about silencing anyone who shares verified information or speaks out online. If they win, it won’t stop here. It sets a dangerous precedent for free speech, journalism, and every person who uses their voice to speak the truth. They want to scare people into silence.

Help us fight back. Share the campaign. Defend free speech.





You can read the court filing here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G2z0-6FGWifGqQw2aBP0qJ-vHY7sOifL/view?usp=drive_link





Andrew Tate has openly bragged about using the courts to harass, intimidate, and silence their critics:

https://youtu.be/o7PhXlW9p3c?si=DjlifaATLPGmRIl-



The Tate brothers claim we have defamed them, yet they’ve spent years publicly boasting about how they viewed women, as shown in this compilation:

https://youtu.be/YzEASGgSrmg?si=82mFMU8TUFGRSO2W