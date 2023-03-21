Legal Defense Fund for Nasim Irsan!

Help Free Nasim Irsan!!!

Nasim Irsan is a Jordanian-American man who was wrongly convicted of a 2012 Texas murder . He desperately needs help for a legal defense so his conviction can be overturned !



Who is Nasim Irsan?



Nasim Ali Irsan is one of 12 children from a Jordanian American family , who was raised just outside of Houston , Texas.



In 2019, he was convicted of the murder of his sister’s friend Gelareh Bagherzadeh in Houston. He has been sentenced to 40 years, and will be eligible for parole in 2035.



I would like to reiterate that while this crime was extremely devastating and my heart goes out to the young woman who lost her life and her loved ones , Nasim’s story is very tragic in itself . He is not the one who committed the murder and does not deserve to be wasting his life behind bars.



The murder was actually committed by his father , Ali Irsan . His father was convicted for both the murder of Gelareh (because he was found to be the one who orchestrated the crime) and the murder of his son-in-law Coty Beavers. And a third one from 1998 on another son-in-law.



Why was he falsely convicted ?

His dad (who was already in prison ) called Nasim from prison in 2014 and out of a phone call which lasted 30 mins , a 20 second clip was taken horribly out of context : Ali calls Nasim “A : I intended to call you after because I know you’re fasting and you probably needed a cigarette, and you were very upset. N : That’s interesting, what is going on… What do you need ? A : I’m sorry Nasim ? N : I said that’s interesting. What do you need ? A : This is what talk, how you talk to your dad ? N : I have no family. My family is going to be the ones in jail. A : Nasim listen to me, baby. N : I’m a very very bad man. I’m very bad. I don’t know how many lives have to be lost. A : Nasim listen to me baby. N : I’m dangerous. A : I need you Nasim. N : I’m a very very dangerous man. That’s all I could say. A : Because you beat your brother ? It’s ok he’s younger than you. N : No no no no. God knows. God knows and soon the world will too. A : Nasim listen to me, listen to me, we need you. We need you. You are the man of the house. You are my man. A : There are two people that knew and now they can’t speak.”

Which gives a bit more context. Nasim himself explains that in the full recording, we can hear his brother Nile who is next to him forcing him to answer the phone and they are fighting (hence “because you beat your younger brother?” used volontarily to portray him as someone violent), Nasim refuses because he knows the family has decided he will be the one who will take the fall. Unfortunately as of today, Nasim needs a lawyer to get the full recording . In " I am a killer, s4ep4, Netflix", Nasim says : “I didn't say that I ki*lled those people. I said that they were dead because of me. They were dead because of me because I could've said something to the police. I could have said something. Even though I might've been killed for it. There's a chance I could have stopped that.”

His brother and his brother's lawyer put him up to memorizing a fabricated story and reciting it to a private investigator, leading him to believe he wouldn't get more than 10-20 years and only have to serve about half the sentence if he went along with this bogus plan. His brother was hoping to free their dad from prison by pinning the murders on Nasim

The FBI spent hours coaching his mother to falsely testify against him , even feeding her exactly what to say. She was facing a murder charge and got her charge reduced to kidnapping for falsely testifying against her son





What are the facts proving Nasim’s innocence ?







Gelareh’s neighbours were able to identify Nasim’s parents at the crime scene , but they did not identify Nasim . If Nasim was really the one who pulled the trigger, how would they be able to see his parents and not him ? The official story is that he got out of the car to shoot Gelareh, I don’t find it plausible that no one would have seen him if they saw his parents !

The police video from the night of the murder does not prove he was there . When his parents were pulled over for speeding , it shows that there is a “young man” in the backseat . It was just assumed to be Nasim without any proof.

Nasim’s brother Nile Irsan actually testified under oath that he was the one in the car that night , and their father testified the same .

The murder weapon was found at the Irsan family home , and Nasim’s prints were not identified on it .

The court , judge, prosecutor and lawyer did not believe the false story that Nasim gave to the private investigator and it was thrown away and not used as evidence against him . The fabricated story was not believable and he clearly didn’t understand the details of the murder. However , he was still convicted just because he plead guilty and his mom and cousin testified against him. It's clearly mention in public report that Ahmed, Nasim's cousin is the key witness to convict Nasim, but

What is the motivation behind falsely convicting Nasim ?

The court was swayed by harmful stereotypes that in the Arab/Muslim culture , the oldest son always blindly obeys his father’s will and goes along with whatever he wants . They couldn’t fathom that Nasim wasn’t involved in the murder or in the car that night



The state of Texas wants to make an example of anyone who they thought committed an “honour killing “ since this term was thrown around in connection to both murders. There was already a huge public outcry following the Abdel Said family honour killings which also took place in Houston just 4 years prior

Texas has a disproportionately high incarceration rate (the highest of any US state ) and prides themselves for being “tough on crime “

Your help is needed !!!

Nasim is still rotting behind bars after 8 years because he does not have a proper legal defense . Despite firing his inadequate court-appointed lawyer in 2017, that lawyer was still allowed by the judge to represent him in his 2019 trial , against Nasim’s wishes . He has no money for another lawyer , and no connection with family to support him. Despite appearing on the Netflix show “I am a Killer”, he did not receive a dime for his appearance on the show ! This is because they would only pay him if he read from a script and falsely admitted to the crime . A key part of our justice system is that everyone deserves the right to a fair legal defence , but unfortunately there are barriers that don’t make it accessible for those who don’t have the finances .







Your kind donations are much needed , anything you can contribute counts! I am a strong supporter of his , and raising the funds on his behalf because he does not have contact with any family members who are willing to help him. Please also share this fundraiser with your network and on social media ! I also have a petition for Nasim regarding the fight for his innocence , you can check out the link below and I would highly appreciate if you all could sign and share it as well :

https://www.change.org/FreeNasimIrsan

You can do the right thing and help free an innocent man from prison , fight back against the corrupt justice system! Thank you all for your kind support ! 🙏🏻





