Fundraiser for Liz Crokin Legal Fees & Journalism





I’m starting a fund to raise money to pay for legal fees to fight X’s censorship and targeting of my account that’s preventing me from making the money I've rightfully earned and deserve off of my hard work and content. This fund will also be used to fund my independent journalism and, if I raise enough, I will use it to also pay for security for me as I continue to have constant safety and security issues.

For starters, my X account has 58 labels suppressing and censoring my posts and account. This is an extraordinarily high level of labels and some include “blacklist”, “secret blacklist” and “do not amplify”. These labels are preventing me from making the money I deserve on the so-called “free speech” platform that Elon Musk claims is a place where content creators will be free and make more money.

I have waited over a year to get my subscriptions approved and despite communicating with X staff on multiple occasions, no one can provide me with an explanation as to why X refuses to approve my subscriptions.

My account was rated the 54th most influential account on X in January — due to the high numbers of views and engagement my posts receive. I should be making a significant amount of money due to this. However, there are accounts on X that are not even in the top 100 making about $500K a year. My account is making around $14K a year. There are many accounts with minimal engagement, with 20K to 100k followers, I have 412,000 followers, and these accounts are nowhere close to being in the top 100. A lot of these accounts incredibly are making more money than mine and I have collected the evidence to prove it.

I believe this targeting is not only totally unfair, it’s discrimination. I believe my account is targeted because I expose elite pedophiles like Jeffrey Epstein and Pizzagate. This is extra concerning to me because X has prided itself on being a platform that combats child porn and sex trafficking.

On top of that, X refuses to remove fake Liz Crokin accounts — all of them have been reported by me and my followers for several years. I reported one fake verified Liz Crokin account that’s in violation of X’s TOS. They’ve used my name, photos and plagiarized my content word for word for over a year now. Furthermore, X verified this account and allowed it to monetize off of my work — this account is flat out stealing money from me by profiting off of my copyrighted work.

On top of that, this account is using my identity in a criminal money fraud scheme — encouraging my supporters to DM them to get QFS accounts and QFS digital cards. So X is not only allowing this account to make money off my stolen identity and stolen content, it's enabling a criminal fraud scheme that's scamming my supporters.

In 2018, Jack Dorsey removed my verification and allowed Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their millions of followers to slander and attack me. Meanwhile, Chrissy has posted dozens of tweets promoting pedophilia and told a child to herself on Twitter in violation of their TOS. Chrissy’s account is still active. X has also allowed fake Liz Crokin accounts to post ridiculous tweets defaming me and they continue to allow this. One tweet posted by a fake Liz Crokin lead to a hit piece written about me in the Daily Beast that slandered and defamed me.

In the fall of 2018, Twitter banned me. This was my main platform that I was able to make money to fund my independent journalism via a donation link I had posted on my page as my pinned tweet.

The discrimination and the unfair targeting my account has been a victim of has caused me to lose well over a million dollars -- most likely several millions -- in revenue over the course of six years from 2018 to the present day.

If you’re able to donate to this campaign, I would be extremely grateful. If not, prayers are always greatly appreciated.

Thank you and God bless you all.