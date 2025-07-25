Support Krista Fizer Legal fees

Help Krista Fizer Fight for Justice

On June 11th, my best friend, Krista, faced every parent's worst nightmare. Her 14-month-old son had been suffering from constipation for months, but when she rushed to me in panic that day, I could tell something was deeply wrong. The injuries he had were not from a medical condition— they were inflicted by trauma no child should ever endure .

After rushing them to the ER and undergoing a forensic examination, Krista received confirmation that her baby had been sexually assaulted. The evidence was undeniable, yet the justice system failed her almost immediately. The suspect, Tyler Valdez, was arrested but released on bond due to medical reasons..despite the overwhelming evidence of his crime. This left Krista in an impossible situation. How do you stay still when the system has failed your child?

The justice system failed her when it released the man accused of harming her child, despite substantial evidence.





https://www.news9.com/story/684da803a1153dbb6129e367/mooreland-police-investigate-shooting-linked-to-child-sexual-assault-case?fbclid=IwY2xjawLNQ15leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHnUHWL9gg9V6r3OUQXBfLI9zSwBreQIgFafzvx25NUVO3uvcVW1aoKQR9ofh_aem_rRfn8TmXMkmq4sL6nMQrYg



What happened to her child is beyond comprehension. No mother should ever have to face this kind of trauma, helplessness, and despair. But instead of getting the justice and support she deserves, she is now the one fighting for her freedom. Every dollar raised will go toward legal fees to help Krista seek justice and reunite with her children.

This is bigger than just one case. Child sexual assault conviction rates remain tragically low, and too often, the system fails those who need protection the most. We must stand together and demand justice.

Why This Matters

According to statistics, only 10% of reported child sexual abuse cases lead to conviction. The legal process is slow, painful, and often favors the accused over the victim.

Many survivors never receive justice, and perpetrators walk free, causing immense trauma to families.

If this were your child, wouldn’t you fight with everything you had?

No mother should ever have to live with this kind of agony, this kind of betrayal, this kind of torment. No mother should have to sit there and wonder if her child will ever see justice. If the system had done its job in the first place, Krista wouldn’t be in this position.

Now, she is facing the possibility of premeditated murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges. She is unraveling, and time is running out to get her the legal help she desperately needs.

If you can’t donate, please share this campaign. Let the world know what happened—because no mother should ever have to endure this alone.

We cannot let her child become another statistic. We cannot let Krista become another mother forgotten by a broken system.

Transparency Note: All funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward supporting Krista and her children during this urgent and heartbreaking time. Our current breakdown includes:

Attorney and legal fees quoted at $25,000

Awareness and fundraising efforts (such as social media ads and community events like bake sales)

Essentials for her children (including diapers, wipes, food, hygiene products, and other daily needs)

Funds for Krista’s commissary account while she is incarcerated, to help her maintain basic dignity and communication with her children.

We are committed to using every dollar with intention, care, and accountability. Your support means everything.