Support Krista Fizer Legal fees

Help Krista Fizer Fight for Justice
On June 11th, my best friend, Krista, faced every parent's worst nightmare. Her 14-month-old son had been suffering from constipation for months, but when she rushed to me in panic that day, I could tell something was deeply wrong. The injuries he had were not from a medical condition—they were inflicted by trauma no child should ever endure.
After rushing them to the ER and undergoing a forensic examination, Krista received confirmation that her baby had been sexually assaulted. The evidence was undeniable, yet the justice system failed her almost immediately. The suspect, Tyler Valdez, was arrested but released on bond due to medical reasons..despite the overwhelming evidence of his crime. This left Krista in an impossible situation. How do you stay still when the system has failed your child?
The justice system failed her when it released the man accused of harming her child, despite substantial evidence.
What happened to her child is beyond comprehension. No mother should ever have to face this kind of trauma, helplessness, and despair. But instead of getting the justice and support she deserves, she is now the one fighting for her freedom. Every dollar raised will go toward legal fees to help Krista seek justice and reunite with her children.
This is bigger than just one case. Child sexual assault conviction rates remain tragically low, and too often, the system fails those who need protection the most. We must stand together and demand justice.
Why This Matters
According to statistics, only 10% of reported child sexual abuse cases lead to conviction. The legal process is slow, painful, and often favors the accused over the victim.
Many survivors never receive justice, and perpetrators walk free, causing immense trauma to families.
If this were your child, wouldn’t you fight with everything you had?
No mother should ever have to live with this kind of agony, this kind of betrayal, this kind of torment. No mother should have to sit there and wonder if her child will ever see justice. If the system had done its job in the first place, Krista wouldn’t be in this position.
Now, she is facing the possibility of premeditated murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges. She is unraveling, and time is running out to get her the legal help she desperately needs.
If you can’t donate, please share this campaign. Let the world know what happened—because no mother should ever have to endure this alone.
We cannot let her child become another statistic. We cannot let Krista become another mother forgotten by a broken system.
Transparency Note: All funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward supporting Krista and her children during this urgent and heartbreaking time. Our current breakdown includes:
We are committed to using every dollar with intention, care, and accountability. Your support means everything.
July 25th, 2025
THREE ARRESTED FOLLOWING CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE AND SHOOTING
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
JULY 25, 2025
WOODWARD, OK – On June 12, 2025, the Mooreland Police Department requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate a child sexual abuse incident in Woodward.
That afternoon, 31-year-old Krista Fizer observed injuries to her 16-month-old child. Fizer took the child to a local hospital, where medical personnel contacted the Mooreland Police Department regarding the child’s injuries. OSBI special agents interviewed Fizer, who informed them that her child had stayed with her boyfriend, 35-year-old Tyler Valdez.
OSBI special agents requested a pediatric sexual assault examination on the child. The examination determined that the child’s injuries were a result of trauma.
On June 14, 2025, the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSBI to investigate a shooting at a residence in Mooreland. OSBI special agents learned that at around 5:30 a.m., Valdez was at home with a family member when several gunshots were fired at his residence, injuring Valdez. He received medical care and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
OSBI special agents learned that Fizer made multiple Facebook posts and utilized technology to make threats to Valdez. Special agents also learned that after the child was released from the hospital, Fizer physically assaulted Valdez prior to the shooting. Based on the information and evidence obtained, OSBI special agents determined that Fizer and 32-year-old Wayland Martin were in the area at the time of the shooting. Fizer and Martin were both interviewed and later arrested. They were booked into the Woodward County Jail.
Fizer was charged with two counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill, two counts of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Violation of an Emergency Protective Order Resulting in Great Bodily Injury, and Threatening an Act of Violence. Martin was also charged with two counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill and Violation of Protective Order Resulting in Great Bodily Injury.
On June 25, the OSBI presented the information regarding the child’s injuries to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center Child Protection Team. The medical staff concluded that the child’s injuries were a result of abuse. Based on these facts, Valdez was arrested and booked into the Woodward County jail on charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12. This investigation is ongoing.
#OSBI #OneTeamOneMission
July 25th, 2025
FULL STORY - Prosecutors charge Mooreland man accused of sexually abusing toddler
By Amanda Parks, Woodward News Correspondant
A Mooreland man was charged Tuesday after investigators accused him of sexually abusing a 16-month-old child, according to court documents filed in Woodward County District Court.
Tyler Alan Valdez, 35, is charged with one count of child sexual abuse involving a victim under 12 — a felony under Oklahoma law. The charge stems from a June 2025 investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, after medical personnel reported injuries to a toddler consistent with abuse.
According to the arrest affidavit, OSBI was called to assist the Mooreland Police Department on June 12 after a mother brought her 16-month-old to the Woodward Emergency Room. Medical staff reported bruising and lacerations consistent with sexual trauma.
The child’s mother told investigators the child had been in Valdez’s care while she was at work. She stated that Valdez frequently watched the child at her home.
Witnesses reported changes in the child’s behavior and visible injuries in the days leading up to June 12. In an interview, the witness told investigators that Valdez often isolated the toddler in a bedroom and refused to allow others to change his diaper. The witness also reported seeing Valdez alone with the child around the time the injuries occurred, according to the affidavit.
A sexual assault exam and medical review determined the injuries were likely caused by trauma rather than a medical condition, investigators said.
OSBI agents interviewed Valdez the same day. OSBI reported he denied harming the child but admitted to changing a diaper on June 10 and noticing blood. Valdez told investigators he did not report the injury out of fear it would trigger a DHS investigation.
Agents also reviewed Valdez’s cell phone, which showed limited but recent access to pornographic material in the days surrounding the alleged abuse.
On June 25, the case was reviewed by the University of Oklahoma Medical Center Child Protection Team. A pediatric specialist concluded the injuries were likely the result of abuse, according to the report.
As part of the investigation, OSBI learned Valdez was originally from Montana and had previously lived in North Carolina, California and Kansas. Investigators interviewed a former partner of Valdez in North Carolina, who reported that he had been physically abusive toward her and her minor child.
Valdez was formally charged on July 23 and remains in custody at the Woodward County Jail.
The case may fall under provisions in newly enacted Senate Bill 599, signed into law in May and set to take effect Nov. 1. The legislation imposes stiffer penalties when the victim is under 12, if the offender is in a position of responsibility—such as a parent, guardian or caregiver. The law reflects a broader effort to strengthen punishment for child sexual abuse in Oklahoma.
