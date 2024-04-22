Andrew Johnson Freedom Fund

My name is Andrew Johnson, and I am a direct descendant of Thomas Stone, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. I have been a single father for 22 years, an aspiring musician, and a contractor.

I was arrested twice for Jan 6th and blindfolded on our mass arrest bus for an hour on the way to booking and lock up.

Throughout the legal proceedings, I felt abandoned by the very system I had sought to uphold. My court-appointed attorneys failed to provide adequate representation, leaving me with little choice but to represent myself in court. The lack of transparency and fairness only reinforced my belief that I was being persecuted for my patriotism.

Before the pandemic, I was living comfortably, enjoying a stable income that allowed me to live freely and pursue my desires. But as the lockdowns persisted, my savings dwindled, and I watched in dismay as societal conformity and a lack of compassion for one another chipped away at our freedoms. When Hurricane Ian hit, I travelled to Naples to volunteer for months. Due to the show of force when I was raided by a military/swat-style team at my place in the community, I lost $40-60k of work due to being blackballed by the community.

The loss of income and the stigma surrounding my involvement on January 6th left me homeless and ostracized by society. Despite my efforts to rebuild my life, I encountered resistance at every turn, from law enforcement labeling me as a potential terrorist to clients canceling contracts due to my political beliefs.

In the end, the question of who decides when a "long train of abuses and usurpations" has occurred remains unanswered. Perhaps it is up to each individual to recognize the signs and take a stand against tyranny, regardless of the personal cost. As I reflect on my journey, I am reminded of the words of our founding fathers and the enduring struggle for freedom that defines the American spirit.

As I await sentencing, I grapple with feelings of disillusionment and exhaustion. The ideals espoused in the Declaration of Independence feel increasingly distant as I confront the harsh reality of a justice system that seems stacked against me. Yet, amidst the darkness, I cling to the hope that justice will prevail and that the principles of liberty will endure.

Please pray for me and all of the January 6 defendants and our families as we face these trials and tribulations. I need help raising money for a defense attorney at my sentencing hearing in July. If you are able, donations are so greatly appreciated. Please share my fundraiser, as well. God bless.



