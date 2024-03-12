J6 Patriot Legal Defense Fund

In the early morning hours of January 25, over twenty armed FBI agents raided the family home of our beloved J6 Patriot, Bobby. The agents threatened to shoot Bobby through the door as he held his one-year-old son in his arms and attempted to call for his wife. They then refused to let his wife return upstairs to get their twelve and seven-year-old sons, who woke up to witness their father, mother, and baby brother surrounded with guns pointing at them. Bobby was then dragged out of the house at gun point, barefoot and in pajamas, and put into the back of one of the ten SUVs surrounding his home. Upon entering the home, the agents asked if there were any cameras in the house and proceeded to rip their doorbell camera from its electrical socket. He was never shown a warrant.

Over two years after the events of the January 6 rally, Bobby is now being charged with felony civil disorder, and three other misdemeanor charges.

The coming weeks and months will be particularly trying for Bobby and his family, who will need all the support they can get. To help his family fight this injustice, we are humbly asking for contributions towards Bobby’s legal defense. Your contribution will help him secure the best representation available. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated, and prayers are even better.