J6 Patriot Legal Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $10,815
Campaign funds will be received by Bobby & Andie
In the early morning hours of January 25, over twenty armed FBI agents raided the family home of our beloved J6 Patriot, Bobby. The agents threatened to shoot Bobby through the door as he held his one-year-old son in his arms and attempted to call for his wife. They then refused to let his wife return upstairs to get their twelve and seven-year-old sons, who woke up to witness their father, mother, and baby brother surrounded with guns pointing at them. Bobby was then dragged out of the house at gun point, barefoot and in pajamas, and put into the back of one of the ten SUVs surrounding his home. Upon entering the home, the agents asked if there were any cameras in the house and proceeded to rip their doorbell camera from its electrical socket. He was never shown a warrant.
Over two years after the events of the January 6 rally, Bobby is now being charged with felony civil disorder, and three other misdemeanor charges.
The coming weeks and months will be particularly trying for Bobby and his family, who will need all the support they can get. To help his family fight this injustice, we are humbly asking for contributions towards Bobby’s legal defense. Your contribution will help him secure the best representation available. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated, and prayers are even better.
Please know you are in our prayers nightly, both you and your family. May your children grow up knowing their father is a hero. May your entire family heal fully. Prayers for justice for every one of the scumbags involved in this raid, those who instructed them, and all those who set the conditions for this to happen. Pure evil.
The Lord bless you and keep you 🙏
God bless you!
God Bless you
Looking forward to those responsible for your mistreatment being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Free our patriots now! Justice for all! One nation under God! God bless these patriots and send them an unbeatable defense and give you all the glory!
Praying for you all..May this Easter bring you Hope Peace and Joy knowing Jesus is Alive and working in you behalf🙏
God bless you and your family.
Prayers for you and your family.
It's so hard to believe J6 prisoners ARE actually political prisoners here in our once great country. Praying for courageous attorneys to take up this cause are bring justice for each one of you.
Thank-you for all of your Patriotism. Our Prayers are with you. God Bless and Godspeed.
December 3rd, 2024
In the 2 years since the violent raid on Bobby’s home, a corrupt & demonic justice system has been relentless in trying to lock him up for nearly a DECADE on non-violent charges.
Bobby refused to bear false witness against himself & declined the government’s plea offer, electing to go to trial in front of the notorious judge Rudolph Contreras. On October 4th of this year, he was found guilty on all counts & awaits sentencing on 2/7.
Bobby & his family, like many others, were elated at President Trump’s historical victory this past November. However, they are still very much in the jaws of the beast. They have been drained not just financially, but mentally & physically as well. Bobby has had countless deals fall through & clients lost at work due to the negative, false media about him. They have lost relationships with friends, family & neighbors.Their children who were 11,7 & 1 years old at the time will never be able to erase the horrible events of that morning from memory.
Your prayers & donations will go towards the mountain of debt that Bobby’s family faces from legal fees & lost income. We promise to keep you updated as Bobby continues fighting for true justice for him & his family.
Thank you & God Bless you 🙏🏼
