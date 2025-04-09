Dillon Herrington Freedom Fund

Dillon Herrington, a 31-year-old from Alabama, urgently needs your help. Unlike many January 6th defendants who have celebrated recent pardons, Dillon remains trapped behind bars, entangled in a heartbreaking situation that cries out for justice.

According to sources close to Dillon, it began as an ordinary night at a local pub in Athens, Alabama. Dillon and a friend were reportedly enjoying a casual evening, playing pool and sharing laughs, never imagining it would become a nightmare. Multiple witnesses have stated that a young woman appeared to pursue Dillon throughout the night, openly expressing romantic intentions and repeatedly approaching him. Eventually, she reportedly asked Dillon for a ride home, stating her friends had left her stranded.

Witness accounts suggest the woman actively engaged Dillon, allegedly even attempting to remove her clothing on the way to his vehicle. Dillon, admittedly affected by alcohol—a scenario described by sources as simply "beer goggles"—agreed to drive her home safely. Questionable to her narrative, after the romantic parking lot interlude, Dillon drove her home and stayed overnight at the family home without her raising any alarms to her parents.

According to the information provided, the following morning, Dillon respectfully introduced himself to the woman's father over coffee, exchanging friendly conversation before departing. Shortly thereafter, realizing she had left her phone behind, Dillon reportedly returned immediately to hand-deliver the phone, where he found the mother outside tending to something and again engaged a parent in friendly small talk. At no point, according to sources, did anyone in the family express concern or alarm.

Months later, Dillon was arrested at work based solely on the young woman's sudden claim that she had been too intoxicated to consent, according to sources familiar with the case. Those familiar with these allegations express deep concern, pointing out troubling inconsistencies: the female approached Dillon in the bar repeatedly throughout the night, her effort to disrobe in the parking lot on the way to Dillon's vehicle. How did he get the address from her and then stay the night at the family home, raising no alarms, and finally, where he encountered the parents and engaged in cordial conversation separately with each parent?

Despite these reported inconsistencies, Dillon was denied bond solely due to his pending January 6th offense, according to legal sources involved. Dillon reportedly had separate federal counsel for his January 6th charges, and his local attorney saw no urgency to challenge this denial, knowing Dillon was to be incarcerated regardless for the January 6th charges—a fate far harsher than similar charges typically yield when politics are not a factor.

After nearly a year languishing in the Limestone County Jail, Dillon's mother found renewed hope when President Trump pardoned Dillon for his January 6th charges. However, Dillon's federal public defender reportedly failed to request the crucial pardon certificate—a document essential for securing Dillon’s immediate release on bond. According to Dillon’s mother, she reached out to Treniss Evans at Condemned USA, who guided her through securing Dillon's pardon certificate, opening the pathway for his release on bond for an unfounded allegation.

Yet, Dillon remains imprisoned. He courageously maintains his innocence, reportedly refusing plea deals despite already serving more time behind bars than the maximum sentence if he were to accept such an agreement. His family, financially devastated by mounting legal fees, has exhausted every resource. Dillon’s mother has nowhere else to turn.

The circumstances surrounding Dillon’s case strongly suggest a scenario of embarrassment or regret escalating into severe allegations, exacerbated by lingering political prejudices tied to January 6th. Dillon is caught in a perfect storm of injustice and urgently needs compassionate support.

Treniss Evans confidently states, "I am confident we can achieve justice for Dillon, particularly for immediate release on bond. Dillon’s resolve to seek a fair trial rather than accept an unjust plea deal is admirable and worthy of your support."

Please consider making an immediate contribution to providing Dillon with the vigorous legal defense he desperately needs. Your compassion and generosity today can help end this nightmare and bring Dillon home.