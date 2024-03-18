Coach’s Freedom Fund

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $3,315
Campaign funds will be received by Condemned USA
Kenneth “Coach” Bonawitz is a Political Hostage and located in FCI Kentucky. Coach was at January 6th and was there to watch over a group of elderly people that traveled to hear their President speak.
Coach was sentenced and then removed from the DC “Gulag” and sent on a Diesel Therapy Tour. Which is when the BOP and Marshalls Department send prisoners to multiple jails and prisons before they end up at their final destination. This makes it difficult for prisoners as they cannot obtain necessities due to the facility being just a traveling layover for the prisoner.
Coach was taken to FCI Philly and spent several weeks there as others from the Gulag, he traveled with were already gone. He also was put in a few situations where he feared for his life with inmates from the General Population. After 6 weeks of FCI Philly, he was whisked away by plane to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma was home for a few weeks and then he was taken to Kentucky. His family is in Florida and does not have the means to be able and visit him while he is there.
Coach is asking for help to be able and take the burden off of his children who have supported him over the past few years.
Coach thanks everyone who has donated and/or left a prayer.
Hang in there Coach. The American people are with you and for you. God bless you and your beautiful family. Hope this helps a little.
Praying 🙏
Stay strong; help is on the way!
Stay strong, Coach! God...and the American people...got you! God Bless!
Please President DJT, get them outta there, asap! This never should have happened!
Keep the faith, and hope for justice, for even though you have been wronged by the evil policies of liberal tyrants in D.C. Your day of redemption will come, and I pray it is soon.
Praying for you and your family
Stay courageous many are praying 🙏 🤲 and send support for our patriot s
God bless all of you that were railroaded by evil people. The judge who sent you needs to be investigated for her bias against conservatives.
I'm praying for all J6ers, especially Coach!!
Prayers for your release!
Stay strong
December 2nd, 2024
Coach hopes this update finds you happy and full from Thanksgiving! The holidays are hard times for a lot of people whether it be financial hardships, emotional or relationships. He wants everyone to know that he appreciates all the donations and prayers that he has received!
He wants you to know that he is doing well at FCI Ashland. He is there with several other J6 inmates, like Michael Foy and James Elliott. He has developed a friendship with a man in his unit who is a veteran and who loves to knit. He has knitted a "Donald Trump" elephant for Coach's newest grandbaby, who was born a few months ago, and it has made baby Roman very happy.
Coach would like to wish everyone a Very Merry Christmas! He is looking forward to the possible pardons that President Trump has spoken about. Looking towards this possible early release Coach will need everything including clothes and furniture, dishes, and a place to live. If you can help in any way that'd be great! He is also in need of prayer and shares.
Please share his give send go, give (if you can), and pray for Coach.
May God Bless you and God Bless the USA!!!!
Trump Won!!!!!
