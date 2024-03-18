Coach’s Freedom Fund

Kenneth “Coach” Bonawitz is a Political Hostage and located in FCI Kentucky. Coach was at January 6th and was there to watch over a group of elderly people that traveled to hear their President speak.

Coach was sentenced and then removed from the DC “Gulag” and sent on a Diesel Therapy Tour. Which is when the BOP and Marshalls Department send prisoners to multiple jails and prisons before they end up at their final destination. This makes it difficult for prisoners as they cannot obtain necessities due to the facility being just a traveling layover for the prisoner.

Coach was taken to FCI Philly and spent several weeks there as others from the Gulag, he traveled with were already gone. He also was put in a few situations where he feared for his life with inmates from the General Population. After 6 weeks of FCI Philly, he was whisked away by plane to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma was home for a few weeks and then he was taken to Kentucky. His family is in Florida and does not have the means to be able and visit him while he is there.

Coach is asking for help to be able and take the burden off of his children who have supported him over the past few years.

Coach thanks everyone who has donated and/or left a prayer.



