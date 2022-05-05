Campaign Image

 USD $13,136

Support Truly Free Speech at FreeAtlantis

FreeAtlantis.com is a social media site dedicated to truly Free Speech.  We are smaller than Truth Social, but every bit as free and uncensored and we have no desire to become gigantic in size - only gigantic in the value of ideas that are nurtured and real news that is shared.  We have quickly evolved to be a niche site with a positive and intelligent community that is supportive of open dialog and has become a true incubation center for new ideas.  

Our goal is for the site to cover its modest monthly expenses and to accumulate additional funds to be used in support of the furtherance of our mission.  The community will have a say before we decide to fund any projects beyond keeping our lights on.  Projects under consideration are coding enhancements to make the site more user-friendly, to encourage interaction on additional levels, and to highlight outstanding contributions and important information.  

Our pledge to contributors is full transparency regarding our expenditures and our income.  We have registered as a not-for-profit organization and we are in the process of filing for 501(c)(3) status which, if granted, will make your contributions tax deductible.

Thank You!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

💜🇺🇸 FA

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
24 days ago

Rock On My Brothers and Sisters! No Beret is in for another fin!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
27 days ago

Thank you to the founders of the place we know as Free Atlantis! Your efforts have not gone unnoticed. Liberty forever!

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
28 days ago

We need to keep Free Atlantis!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
29 days ago

FA is a special place %uD83C%uDDFA%uD83C%uDDF8

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
30 days ago

Appreciate all of my FA family. Great perspective & insight found here.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Glad to help. Trump won the election, but there is much still to discuss, make aware of, and do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I appreciate FA. Thank you!

Updates

Prayer Requests

