Mission Trip To Alaska June 2025

Hi! This is Frankie, I’m heading to Alaska this summer for a week long mission trip. I’m super excited because this trip is all about Jesus, sports and kids; all my favorites! I will take lots of pictures and write about my experience and send to you. I hope you’ll be able to support me. If not monetarily then your prayers would be so appreciated. Love you all!

Sports are a hit on the Kenai Peninsula and Alaska Missions aims to break down barriers through them. This summer, Discovery Alaska will travel to Kenai to use the common language of sports to minister to children. This Discovery team will serve in camps designed to develop children physically, mentally and spiritually. In the process, Valor students will gain a deeper understanding of what they will be teaching Alaska's littlest athletes - that God has gifted us for His glory, and that whether we serve, study, work or play sports we should do it all to bring honor to Him. Though sports are the method, relationships are the focus so students don't need to have a strength in a sport to apply for this experience. Rather, a desire to serve and develop relationships with children is most important.