Missionaries Frank and Luz Williams

Today the heat index is 106 f and the electic bill is $200 and it needs to be paid so it is not cut off. The response to Jesus is huge but the need for pastors is huge but those qualifed to be pastors in extremely few. this weekend our mission team was divided and part of our team travelled to Batangas while others were still in school, still taking classes to be better qualified for their futures. To tell you the truth the heat has been very brutal upon me, I raced to the bathroom unsuccessfully with a touch of Diaherra and did not make it in time. I felt like I was about to pass out, as I waited for the bathroom. So the air condition of the Mission House was a healthy alternative as I recover. This weekend we had 15 people in our Mission House, where they can sleep, eat, shower and rest in the care of the Lord. Everyone was fed, able to relax and shower and recover from the Extreme heat..We are currently plowing ground to reopen a church in the Subdivision of Tres Verde Rosa. It failed because they had no pastors, and Jesus has compassion upon these sheep, because they are scattered as sheep that had no shepherd. My father planted gardens every year, and each spring he had to plow the ground again, and it is the same way with churches. If you do not plow the ground, the ground will become less ferile and the ground will detiorateThe Holy Spirit has led some to give as much as $500 A MONTH, MANY NOT AS MUCH, we appreciate all of the blessings that you are with us in the Philippines. we need your help. Believe me extreme heat of 106 F does sap strength from you, your help matters, Perhaps you can only give $20 per month, praise God for what you can do. Some can do $100 this month, praise God is your limit maybe $50 per month, it all adds up. Thank you for what you can do. We know that his best is yet to come. Our goal is $2000 per month, and that is if every item of need is taken care of, we often Rob Peter to pay Paul, and we do not think that is right we want Paul to be able to help Peter too.