Supporting Father Romanos for post stroke care

Greetings in the Lord,

I hope this message finds you all well. I’m not sure if you’re aware, but Father Romanos recently had another stroke and is unable to walk without the help of a walker. He has suffered quite a bit and needs our help to overcome these health challenges naturally. Father Romanos wishes to heal naturally and to avoid medication as he reacted poorly to them.

Unfortunately, health insurance does not cover the usage of natural high quality supplements, natural treatments, or even healthy groceries. Sadly, supporting the body to heal naturally can be quite expensive. Currently, Father Romanos is working with a practitioner who’s treating him for free but needs to cover the expenses of all the therapeutic grade supplements and natural treatments which is why this fundraiser was created.

Please open up your hearts to help Father Romanos support his body’s natural ability to heal itself. Any amount donated helps and is greatly appreciated! This will be an on going fundraiser for him until he’s fully recovered. The amount requested will help him over the course of the next few months.

Thank you in advance for your generosity and kindness!

Please contact me if you have any questions at cassabiank@yahoo.com.

With love in Christ,

Catherine Bianca

“So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.”

2 Corinthians 9:7

“And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’”

Matthew 25:40



