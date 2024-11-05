Fundraising Effort for Father Raymond

On October 28th Fr. Raymond’s mother, Mary Esuka, passed peacefully surrounded by family. The Troops of St. George, Knights of Columbus, and Fraternity of St. Joseph are coming together in a fundraising effort to raise funds to help cover the cost of the flight for Fr. Raymond to return home to Cameroon to offer his mothers funeral Mass. The cost of the flight is $1600. Any additional monies collected will go toward helping his family cover her funeral arrangement costs. All donations collected will go directly to the family.

Message from Fr. Raymond

“After spending time with her during my last vacation, she bid me farewell. I jumped into a car and went straight to the airport. Arriving Charlotte, I did inform her I've arrived safely. She told me,

“Son, hold your vocation as a priest tightly, love the people you are serving and serve them with total dedication." I laughed and I said "Mama you have always told me this your old admonition and I've promised you I will always do that". She then again said, "Take spiritual care of your brothers, sisters, your nieces and cousins. I replied, "I will do Mom." She replied God bless you. This is how conservation usually ended.

She passed on 28th of October at 4:25 Charlotte time. She received the last rites 15 minutes before she passed into Glory. She died in a hospital bed in total peace surrounded by family. She will be missed for a high sense of Justice, peace and unity. She was so dedicated to the prayer of the Rosary let Mary now take care of her and bring her into the kingdom of God. That is why her funeral has been planned for the date of December 7th, nearest the celebration of the Immaculate Conception.

Amen.

Thank you, God bless you. Father Raymond.