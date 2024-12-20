Supporting Fr Mark Townsend

In 2013, Fr Mark, an Orthodox priest in North Idaho, had a fairly major brain surgery to remove an optic nerve meningioma that was causing blindness. Due to prayers, God's grace, and a very skilled doctor, it was successfully removed, his vision was restored fully, and the tumor was non-cancerous, thank God.

Meningiomas are known to sometimes recur where they were previously removed and Fr Mark's has. In fact, he now has two very small tumors: one on the optic nerve affecting his left eye, and one on the pituitary. The doctors hope that they can both be removed with one surgery (please pray for this).

Surgery is scheduled for December 13th at Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Hills, CA. It is an anticipated 6 hour procedure with 4 days in the hospital and a further 10 days in the immediate area for follow-up and in case of any complications.

His out-of-pocket expenses will likely be around $11,000. He has already received some financial help, so I am creating this campaign with a goal of $10,000. If you can help financially, please do. And whether you can contribute or not, please do pray for Fr Mark and his family - the timing of this surgery means that he will not be home for Christmas.