Campaign Image

Fr Calvin Robinson’s Ministry

Raised:

 USD $1,062

Campaign created by Calvin Robinson

Campaign funds will be received by Calvin Robinson

Fr Calvin Robinson’s Ministry

Support Fr Calvin Robinson’s ministry. 🙏

All donations will go toward Fr Robinson’s ministry, publicly and boldly proclaiming the Good News.

Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. (2 Corinthians 9:6-7)

Recent Donations
Show:
Fox and Father fan
$ 80.00 USD
9 days ago

Father Calvin you are one of my heroes. l was an athiest who has found God. Not sure how to deal with this. You are helping me. Everyone l know is atheist.

Another Fox and Father fa
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Fox and Father fan
$ 80.00 USD
1 month ago

Father Calvin you are one of my heroes. l was an athiest who has found God. Not sure how to deal with this. You are helping me. Everyone l know is atheist.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

More in number than the hairs of my head are those who hate me without cause; mighty are those who would destroy me, those who attack me with lies. What I did not steal must I now restore? Ps 69:4 A dying, cornered beast is lashing out at you. Don't retreat. God bless you, and pray for us.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Charles Burnett
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Calvin Marshall
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Peter S
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
5 months ago

May God bless and protect you Father Calvin.

Lucia
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Stay strong! God Bless You!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Hi Calvin. Here’s a bit towards the new studio — not your eating out. :) Numbers 6:24-26 24 “The LORD bless you and keep you; 25 The LORD make His face shine upon you, And be gracious to you; 26 The LORD lift up His countenance upon you, And give you peace.” ’

Emma Kenworthy
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Calvin, Roger and I love you a lot, you are often in my prayers. Thank you for your veracity, it is balm to the soul in the midst of the sea of lies. Love the way you convey ghastly facts so calmly; it prevents me getting totally wound up. God bless you, may you thrive 🌞🌟💖

Peter Greathead
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Bulwark

Alex P-
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Keep up the good work, bro. Christian greetings from the UK. The Yanks' gain is our loss...

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Grateful for your boldness in proclaiming the Lord’s saving grace.

Mark Cant
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Shame about Torsa, but here's my donation back from the Torsa fund raiser. Good luck with everything you do Calvin. Much love, Mark

TheRealBurton
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless, father Calvin.

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Happy Birthday, Father Calvin! Have a very blessed year and many, many more! Mazel Tov! God be with you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo