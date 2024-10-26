Raised:
USD $1,062
Campaign funds will be received by Calvin Robinson
Support Fr Calvin Robinson’s ministry. 🙏
All donations will go toward Fr Robinson’s ministry, publicly and boldly proclaiming the Good News.
Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. (2 Corinthians 9:6-7)
Father Calvin you are one of my heroes. l was an athiest who has found God. Not sure how to deal with this. You are helping me. Everyone l know is atheist.
God bless you.
More in number than the hairs of my head are those who hate me without cause; mighty are those who would destroy me, those who attack me with lies. What I did not steal must I now restore? Ps 69:4 A dying, cornered beast is lashing out at you. Don't retreat. God bless you, and pray for us.
May God bless and protect you Father Calvin.
Stay strong! God Bless You!
Hi Calvin. Here’s a bit towards the new studio — not your eating out. :) Numbers 6:24-26 24 “The LORD bless you and keep you; 25 The LORD make His face shine upon you, And be gracious to you; 26 The LORD lift up His countenance upon you, And give you peace.” ’
Calvin, Roger and I love you a lot, you are often in my prayers. Thank you for your veracity, it is balm to the soul in the midst of the sea of lies. Love the way you convey ghastly facts so calmly; it prevents me getting totally wound up. God bless you, may you thrive 🌞🌟💖
Bulwark
Keep up the good work, bro. Christian greetings from the UK. The Yanks' gain is our loss...
Grateful for your boldness in proclaiming the Lord’s saving grace.
Shame about Torsa, but here's my donation back from the Torsa fund raiser. Good luck with everything you do Calvin. Much love, Mark
God bless, father Calvin.
Happy Birthday, Father Calvin! Have a very blessed year and many, many more! Mazel Tov! God be with you!
