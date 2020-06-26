FozFest 2025! The Giving Continues!

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,150
Created in honor of Lt. Robert Fozkos, FozFest is an event to continue Robert's commitment to raising funds for various firefighter charities. Learn more at https://www.fozfest.org and join the Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/FozFest
FozFest 2025 is an online donation event and live music benefit show. 100% of your donation goes to firefighter charities. Organizer pays all related fees for donations and the live band. This year's in-person live show will be Kentucky Thunder - a Cleveland-area 90s country band. Go to www.thebackyardstage.com for more information.
Thank you for your interest in FozFest! Please make your most generous donation today!
Neighbor for years -- amazing person -- often missed...
Happy to Support!
Foz - You are missed greatly!
We miss Foz everyday!
Miss you & think about you all the time Robert!
Always a Penguin
Happy Birthday Fozz
Miss you every day
In loving memory of my son Lt. Robert “Foz” Fozkos. Miss you so much. Love Mom
June 26th, 2025
June 26th – Remembering Foz
Five years ago today, Robert “Foz” Fozkos lost his life in a motorcycle accident that wasn’t his fault. Not a day goes by that he isn’t missed. What a unique, unforgettable character he was.
We first met in 1988 at Youngstown State, where we were teammates—and friendly rivals—kicking footballs for Coach Jim Tressel. But more than anything, we were friends. I was texting with Foz the day before—and even the day of—the accident. My final message went unanswered. I woke the next morning to the devastating news that he was gone. A shock to me—and to so many of you.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who continues to keep Foz’s memory alive. Please keep sending love and support to his family. May they continue to heal and find peace with time.
Miss you, #2.
—Darren Morgan, #4
May 19th, 2025
Welcome to FozFest – Year Five!
This marks the fifth year of FozFest, an annual fundraiser dedicated to continuing the spirit of generosity embodied by Lt. Robert "Foz" Fozkos — a devoted firefighter and tireless supporter of firefighter charities. Foz gave so much of himself, both on duty and off, always looking for ways to help others and lift his community.
We carry on that legacy through this event, and we invite you to be a part of it.
💯 100% of your donation goes directly to charity.
All event costs — including credit card fees, live music, and food and beverage — will be covered by the event organizer. If you’d like to help by covering the credit card fees, that’s wonderful and appreciated. But if not, we’ve got it covered. Either way, every dollar you give today goes where it matters most.
Let’s keep Foz’s legacy of service and generosity alive — thank you for supporting FozFest.
