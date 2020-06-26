FozFest 2025! The Giving Continues!

Created in honor of Lt. Robert Fozkos, FozFest is an event to continue Robert's commitment to raising funds for various firefighter charities. Learn more at https://www.fozfest.org and join the Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/FozFest

FozFest 2025 is an online donation event and live music benefit show. 100% of your donation goes to firefighter charities. Organizer pays all related fees for donations and the live band. This year's in-person live show will be Kentucky Thunder - a Cleveland-area 90s country band. Go to www.thebackyardstage.com for more information.

Thank you for your interest in FozFest! Please make your most generous donation today!