Just trying to get back on my feet.

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Just trying to get a little help always pushing for forward progress! Been out of work an it feels like I'm falling short on life. Anything would help even words of advice. Hard working individual just looking to make his mark in this world. Life has no blueprint an we all need a little help from time to time. You all enjoy life an never give up. I'm new to this an hope I'm doing it correctly. These last couple of months have been an up an down roller-coaster. Just trying to level out an become something more. So if anyone is willing to help me to obtain my goals I will be very much grateful 🙏. Never giving up an refusing to give in. Always retaining more information then the day before learning to control my input to properly direct my output. Forward progress!!! 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

I owe Jesus a favor, this donation is from Him.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"I want to thank you so much! I truly appreciate everything 🙏 stay blessed thanks so much!" By Taurean Littleton

  • Praying for strength an guidance!

