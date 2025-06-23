Father in need of help!

The purpose of this is to raise money for legal fees and court orders for a father that is gaining custody of his 2 youngest children from their abuser. He is going through a horrible divorce and with all evidence he has provided that the other party is abusive, the courts have ignored this and granted the abuser custody of his children. He has 2 older children currently in his full sole custody that are happy, healthy and well cared for. After 9 months of battling and keeping up with everything, he is only now falling behind with costs of the court system. He is gaining traction with the courts and is completing every task they have ordered of him. He currently has one Evaluation to undergo and large legal fees unfortunately. It's a hard struggle and he is far too proud to ask for help. So I am making this on his behalf to help financially with the burden of legal fees and what else the court may order. He is so very close to winning this fight. Thank you for sharing, donating, or just sending positive thoughts.





Money raised will go to the following:

-$3,500 for a PH.D Level Psychological examination.

-$3,000 for what's owed to his lawyer currently

-$3,500 into the Attorneys trust account to keep her retained.

(Monthly Attorney cost alone is anywhere from $500 to $4000)












