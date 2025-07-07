Supporting The Gomez Family

It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Fabian last week. His loss has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him—especially his wife, Wendy, and his daughter, Jaelynn. The two share a deep and loving connection, and together they are now navigating an incredibly difficult time filled with grief, unanswered questions, and overwhelming responsibilities.





Wendy has always been a pillar of strength and love to those around her, and now she and Jaelynn need that same love and support in return.





As they cope with this sudden loss, the emotional and financial burden is significant. From memorial expenses to the daily necessities that continue even in times of sorrow, we are coming together as a community to help ease that weight.





We humbly ask for your support—whether it's through a donation, a prayer, or by sharing this campaign with others. Every gesture, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated.





Thank you for surrounding Wendy and Jaelynn with your compassion and kindness during this heartbreaking time.