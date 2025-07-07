Campaign Image

Supporting The Gomez Family

 USD $10,000

 USD $4,198

Campaign created by Wendy Gomez

Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Gomez

Supporting The Gomez Family

It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Fabian last week. His loss has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him—especially his wife, Wendy, and his daughter, Jaelynn. The two share a deep and loving connection, and together they are now navigating an incredibly difficult time filled with grief, unanswered questions, and overwhelming responsibilities.


Wendy has always been a pillar of strength and love to those around her, and now she and Jaelynn need that same love and support in return.


As they cope with this sudden loss, the emotional and financial burden is significant. From memorial expenses to the daily necessities that continue even in times of sorrow, we are coming together as a community to help ease that weight.


We humbly ask for your support—whether it's through a donation, a prayer, or by sharing this campaign with others. Every gesture, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated.


Thank you for surrounding Wendy and Jaelynn with your compassion and kindness during this heartbreaking time.

Recent Donations
Vargas Family
$ 200.00 USD
9 hours ago

Uncle Johnny
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

In loving support 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️

Sam Munoz
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sarah and Jason Franco
$ 350.00 USD
1 day ago

My poor Wendy, I see your broken heart and I wish I could take away the pain. You are held close in our thoughts with our deepest sympathy. I am here for you always.

Alejandra and Jesus Munoz
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Pamela Comiter
$ 18.00 USD
3 days ago

Margarita Parra
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Lo sentimos mucho mi nina linda y tus ninos estan aqui para apoyarte en todo. Te queremos mucho ❤️

The Rios Family
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Leslie
$ 300.00 USD
5 days ago

Sorry for your loss

Monique and Andrew Ruiz
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Our deepest condolences 🤍 Our prayers are with you and your family.

Jessica Banuelos
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Our love and prayers are with you all. May God surround you with love and strength 🕊️❤️

Alyna Im
$ 150.00 USD
7 days ago

Sigmon family
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

So sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Garcia Family
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Condolences, I pray for you and your family during this hard time

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Kimberly and Ted Sloan
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Im Family
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Edgar - Madai
$ 250.00 USD
9 days ago

We’re truly so sorry for your loss of your husband. May the love & support of friends & family bring you strength through this difficult time. Sending love ❤️

