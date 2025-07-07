Supporting The Gomez Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,198
Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Gomez
It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Fabian last week. His loss has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him—especially his wife, Wendy, and his daughter, Jaelynn. The two share a deep and loving connection, and together they are now navigating an incredibly difficult time filled with grief, unanswered questions, and overwhelming responsibilities.
Wendy has always been a pillar of strength and love to those around her, and now she and Jaelynn need that same love and support in return.
As they cope with this sudden loss, the emotional and financial burden is significant. From memorial expenses to the daily necessities that continue even in times of sorrow, we are coming together as a community to help ease that weight.
We humbly ask for your support—whether it's through a donation, a prayer, or by sharing this campaign with others. Every gesture, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated.
Thank you for surrounding Wendy and Jaelynn with your compassion and kindness during this heartbreaking time.
In loving support 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️
My poor Wendy, I see your broken heart and I wish I could take away the pain. You are held close in our thoughts with our deepest sympathy. I am here for you always.
Lo sentimos mucho mi nina linda y tus ninos estan aqui para apoyarte en todo. Te queremos mucho ❤️
Sorry for your loss
Our deepest condolences 🤍 Our prayers are with you and your family.
Our love and prayers are with you all. May God surround you with love and strength 🕊️❤️
So sorry for your loss.
Condolences, I pray for you and your family during this hard time
We’re truly so sorry for your loss of your husband. May the love & support of friends & family bring you strength through this difficult time. Sending love ❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.