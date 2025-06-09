FOR AMERICA MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Lyn and I are raising money for our FOR AMERICA song's marketing campaign to launch this July 4th, 2025 to celebrate our nation's Independence Day. Our goal is to permeate American culture, elevate our song and make it a part of the American cultural tradition for years to come! So far, this song has had a positive impact, encouraging many to feel proud to be American. We've had major success featured in Billboard Music and Sound in an exclusive interview and recently topped the iTunes Pop Chart at #5 and the Global iTunes Chart at #17! Thanks to you and your generous support we were able to have such success.

We are raising money to go to the next level and lauch our marketing plan and this is where you can help! We expect to hit over 300k on YouTube and top the Amazon Music Charts and our long term goal is to have FOR AMERICA played at the Superbowl. FOR AMERICA stands for freedom and celebrates the people who built this great nation. We wrote this song on a Boeing 767 25,000 feet up on the way to the Franklin Graham Prayer March in September 2019. Our joyful and heartfelt patriotic song reflects the culture and history that has made America a great nation, haven and home of all nations. The heart of this song celebrates the people who built this nation and our God given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Our goal is to raise $2000 monthly ongoing for marketing and allow this song to become part of American culture.

Thank you for your prayers and support and for helping us continue using our God given gifts and talents to create music that matters,

Blessings,

Lyn & Marcos

“A generous person will prosper, whoever refreshes others will be refreshed." - Proverbs 11:25

Website:

https://lynandmarcosmusic.com/



