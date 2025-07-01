Five Corner Cupboard Food Pantry - Box Lift

The Five Corner Cupboard Food Pantry on the grounds of the First Congregational Church of East Windsor has been in existence for 52 years. We have strong relationships/partnerships with town social services and town and regional food groups such as Enfield Food Shelf and Ct Foodshare. The community strongly supports the pantry through donations and volunteer hours. We provide supplemental food staples for three hundred families a year, approximately 50% adults, 35% each 60+ & under 18.

We are raising money to go towards purchasing and installing a vertical box lift that will transport crates of food between the first and second floors of the pantry. The fundraising effort is for $35,000. The pantry is two floors, a cellar for food inventory storage and a first floor where clients shop for their food. Currently moving inventory to the first floor is a very manual process. Crates are loaded onto a dolly and then that dolly is pushed outside up a sidewalk that is on an incline, around to the front of the pantry and then brought in through the front door. Inclement weather presents an obvious challenge to this process. Another issue is that most of our volunteers are seniors, and most are not able to participate in the process of getting inventory to the first floor. The vertical box lift, on the same concept as a dumb waiter, would enable the crates to be moved between floors inside the building, with minimal manual effort and much safer for all our volunteers. A GiveSendGo fund site has been set up for anyone wanting to donate, or donations can be sent directly via mail to , FCC of East Windsor, 124 Scantic Rd. East Windsor, CT. 06088 Attn: Treasurer/Food Pantry Box Lift



