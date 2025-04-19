Folsom Family Fire

Early this morning, the Folsom family who are missionaries in West Africa, had a fire engulf their 5 year old daughter Naomi’s room. PRAISE THE LORD that 2 hours before the fire happened, she woke up to a nightmare and went to sleep in Luke and Jackie’s room. Her brothers also woke up early and were downstairs.

Jackie woke up to a smoke smell and they quickly found that Naomi’s bed was on fire. They believe the cause was electrical. Luke fought the fire along with neighbors, and it eventually extinguished, thankfully before spreading to other rooms. However, the room was engulfed in flames and Naomi lost all her furniture and the precious things in her room.

Luke was seen by a medical professional and he is ok (even after experiencing smoke inhalation and burns) and all 4 of their kids and Jackie are all ok!! Thank the Lord.

PRAISE GOD the family is ok!!!

They have moved into an apartment near by for short term, but aren’t sure exactly what the future may hold for them with their house.

We are raising funds to help replace all of Naomi’s things. In addition, most of their things in the other rooms are covered in soot and smoke. They are unsure how much more they have lost at this time. It will be a long process to clean and figure out what they can and cannot keep.

Please also pray for each of them as they have had to quickly move into a new place and experience another transition.

Thank you for all of your help and prayers!



