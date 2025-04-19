Campaign Image

Folsom Family Fire

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $6,779

Campaign created by Rebecca Montgomery

Campaign funds will be received by Jackie Folsom

Folsom Family Fire

Early this morning, the Folsom family who are missionaries in West Africa, had a fire engulf their 5 year old daughter Naomi’s room. PRAISE THE LORD that 2 hours before the fire happened, she woke up to a nightmare and went to sleep in Luke and Jackie’s room. Her brothers also woke up early and were downstairs.

Jackie woke up to a smoke smell and they quickly found that Naomi’s bed was on fire. They believe the cause was electrical. Luke fought the fire along with neighbors, and it eventually extinguished, thankfully before spreading to other rooms. However, the room was engulfed in flames and Naomi lost all her furniture and the precious things in her room.

Luke was seen by a medical professional and he is ok (even after experiencing smoke inhalation and burns) and all 4 of their kids and Jackie are all ok!! Thank the Lord.

PRAISE GOD the family is ok!!!

They have moved into an apartment near by for short term, but aren’t sure exactly what the future may hold for them with their house.

We are raising funds to help replace all of Naomi’s things. In addition, most of their things in the other rooms are covered in soot and smoke. They are unsure how much more they have lost at this time. It will be a long process to clean and figure out what they can and cannot keep.

Please also pray for each of them as they have had to quickly move into a new place and experience another transition.

Thank you for all of your help and prayers!


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 hours ago

Prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you all.

Goodrich Fam
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for your family❤️

F3 Cherokee - Westside
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Love you brother! We are praying for you all

Riley J
$ 60.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you all.

Ray and Mollie
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Luke and Jackie, praying for you regularly. Thanking God for your willingness to serve in Senegal. Luke, your mom and I met at the Ministers Wives Retreat. May God bless you even in this struggle. May God‘s name be glorified in all of your lives!

Brigette Hall
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

Lillian Carter
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Logan Honea
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

James Cumpton
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Brummel Family
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Betty Clark
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Rembering you in prayer

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Kala
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Danny and Sandy Jones
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo