Building Interventional Care at Whitestone Inn

We invite you to be part of a groundbreaking initiative to transform healthcare through our private national integrated wellness system: The Sanctuary of Health at Whitestone Inn serving as the headquarters of The Body Healthcare. Our mission is to expand the offerings at our existing property into a cutting-edge Intensive Caring Facility that emphasizes comprehensive healing and education—integrating advanced therapies with compassionate care, all rooted in faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. To realize this vision, we aim to raise $6.8 million, and we need your support.





Reagan’s Miracle: A Story of Hope and Healing

Picture 13-year-old Reagan, a dedicated swimmer and athlete, being told that the cancer in his leg wouldn’t just end his athletic dreams—it might cost him his leg. The devastation was overwhelming for Reagan and his family, facing a future filled with fear and uncertainty. After much prayer, they found hope in Dr. Whiteside and his team’s alternative cancer therapies. Today, Reagan is cancer-free and back to swimming, a true testament to the power of faith and innovative treatment. We thank the Lord for Reagan’s healing and ask for your prayers as he continues his journey. He will soon begin a week of advanced interventional care at the Sanctuary for Health at Whitestone Inn, a pivotal step toward full recovery. We are praying to see him running again after his care at the Sanctuary.





Meet Our Visionary Leadership Team

Our mission is guided by dedicated professionals who bring expertise, faith, and compassion to this transformative project.





Dr. Avery M. Jackson III – Chief Medical Officer

Board-Certified Neurosurgeon, Medical Visionary, and Author





Dr. Avery M. Jackson III, M.D., is a renowned neurosurgeon with over 20 years of experience. He founded Michigan Neurosurgical Institute, P.C. and MNI Great Lakes Learning, providing virtual learning for clinicians nationwide. As our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jackson brings unparalleled expertise and a passion for patient-centered care rooted in faith. He authored "The God Prescription," exploring the connection between spiritual well-being and physical health. His leadership ensures our facility provides medical excellence while honoring faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.





Dr. Matthew Whiteside – Chief Scientific Officer

Biomedical Scientist, Educator and Innovator





Dr. Matthew Whiteside graduated magna laude in chemistry, specializing in nanotechnology, and earned his Ph.D. from the University of California, Irvine, as a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant recipient. With over 20 years of pioneering research in nanotechnology, his work has led to significant advancements in medical therapies and practices, resulting in multiple publications, cover articles and patents. As our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Whiteside seamlessly integrates advanced therapies into our care model, combining cutting-edge science with compassionate, faith-based care.





Pastor Matt Sexton – Chief Spiritual Officer

Pastor, Counselor, Mission Leader, and Spiritual Guide





Pastor Matt Sexton provides spiritual leadership to our team and members. With pastoral experience and missions leadership across Europe and Africa, he is dedicated to nurturing spiritual well-being. He believes in the transformative power of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as the cornerstone of healing. His compassionate approach integrates faith into our care programs, offering comprehensive support to members and their families.





The Challenge: A Healthcare System in Need of Transformative Change

The current healthcare model often fails to address underlying causes by neglecting the full spectrum of body, mind, and spirit. Challenges include:





1) No Clinical Member Spearheading Care

Members lack dedicated physicians and team members to guide them, leading to fragmented care and a lack of personalized attention.





2) Lack of Bespoke or Alternative Options

Standard care offers no tailored services, overlooking individual needs and perpetuating chronic illnesses.





3) No Centralized Location for Comprehensive Care

Individuals must navigate multiple facilities, increasing stress and disrupting continuity of care.





4) No Medical Educational Facilities with the Word of God as the Foundation

No medical schools or physician assistant programs currently offer degrees with a focus on a biblical foundation.





These issues are compounded by a profit-driven focus resulting in:

Chronic Illness Maintenance

Unsustainable Costs

Physician Burnout

The recent global health challenges highlight the urgent need for a transformative approach.





Our Solution: The Sanctuary of Health at Whitestone Inn

"For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the LORD." – Jeremiah 30:17 (KJV)





We propose a shift to a "Well-Care System"—a proactive, member focused approach combining advanced medical advancements with compassionate therapies rooted in faith.





1) A Dedicated Clinical Member Spearheading Services

Each member will have one clinical member leading their care, ensuring continuity and personalised attention.





2) Bespoke Services Tailored to Individual Needs

We offer customized therapies addressing body, soul, and spirit, integrating advanced interventions with spiritual support.





3) A Centralized, Resort-Style Therapeutic Center

Our facility provides all therapies on-site within a tranquil environment, reducing stress and enhancing healing.





4) A New Wellness Education Facility

Bible based health education partnered with leading edge science and health innovations.





By transforming our property into The Sanctuary at Whitestone Inn, we create a hub for innovative WellCare solutions that honor God and place faith at the center of healing.





Our Faith-Based Approach

At the heart of our mission is faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. We believe true healing encompasses body, mind, and spirit. Our facility provides care that honors God and supports members spiritually.





Key Features of Our Facility

Advanced Medical Interventions

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

Ozone Therapy (EBOO)

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF)

Acupuncture and Traditional Therapies

Intravenous Therapies

Hyperthermia Therapies

Comprehensive Wellness Programs

Peptide Therapy

Physical Fitness

Mental Health Support

Nutritional Guidance

Spiritual Care





Why This Matters: The Impact on Individuals and Communities

Our approach addresses underlying causes of illness, leading to:

Enhanced Member Outcomes Reduced Healthcare Costs Empowered Wellcare Professionals

Harnessing the Power of Advanced Therapies for True Healing

Our methods are grounded in scientific research:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) : By promoting angiogenesis (the growth of new blood vessels) and neurogenesis (the development of new neurons), HBOT accelerates recovery and revitalizes the body, offering a powerful boost to both physical and neurological healing.

: By promoting angiogenesis (the growth of new blood vessels) and neurogenesis (the development of new neurons), HBOT accelerates recovery and revitalizes the body, offering a powerful boost to both physical and neurological healing. Ozone Therapy : With potent antimicrobial properties, Ozone Therapy targets harmful bacteria, viruses, and pathogens, offering a natural and effective defense that enhances the body’s ability to fight off infections and promote overall wellness.

: With potent antimicrobial properties, Ozone Therapy targets harmful bacteria, viruses, and pathogens, offering a natural and effective defense that enhances the body’s ability to fight off infections and promote overall wellness. Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy : Proven to reduce inflammation and accelerate healing, PEMF Therapy is a cutting-edge therapy that enhances cell repair and rejuvenates tissues, making it a vital tool in recovering from injuries and chronic conditions.

: Proven to reduce inflammation and accelerate healing, PEMF Therapy is a cutting-edge therapy that enhances cell repair and rejuvenates tissues, making it a vital tool in recovering from injuries and chronic conditions. Peptide Therapy: Peptide Therapy supports the body’s natural healing processes by boosting immune function, repairing tissues, and fighting cancer. Its targeted approach enhances the body’s ability to combat disease, offering a powerful and natural defense that promotes overall health and wellness.

By integrating these therapies, we offer comprehensive care addressing physical, mental, and spiritual health.





Budget Allocation

Facility Renovation and Expansion: $2 million

Funds will be used to upgrade infrastructure, construct specialized therapy rooms, and create a state-of-the-art environment for advanced therapies and holistic care.

Medical Equipment Procurement: $2.8 million

We will invest in the latest advanced therapies, including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), Ozone Therapy, and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy, ensuring top-quality, cutting-edge therapies.

Staffing and Training: $1 million

This will allow us to hire skilled medical professionals and provide ongoing education and training to deliver the best in both traditional and integrative healthcare.

Operational Expenses and Program Development: $1 million

These funds will cover essential operational costs and support the development of member care programs that ensure long-term sustainability.





Accountability and Transparency

We are committed to:

Regular Updates

Financial Transparency

Compliance with Regulations





Tax-Deductible Donations Through the Dr. Lee Robertson Foundation

All donations are tax-deductible and securely handled by the Dr. Lee Robertson Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit.





Your Role: Be a Catalyst for Transformative Change

By contributing, you join a movement that honors God's design for health. This is an opportunity to help redefine healthcare as a sacred mission where faith leads, and healing is truly comprehensive.





A New Standard in Care

"Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth." – 3 John 1:2 (KJV)





Healthcare is about nurturing the whole person—body, mind, and spirit. By supporting this initiative, you become a beacon of hope. You're investing in a future where healthcare reflects the true heart of Christ: accessible, compassionate, and rooted in faith.





We invite you to take this bold step with us toward a world where healthcare is advanced and God-centered. Together, we can build a future that prospers spirit, soul, and body.

"And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ." – 1 Thessalonians 5:23 (KJV)