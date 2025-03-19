NZ Airline Staff Challenge Mandates

Support ‘Flying in Freedom’ in standing against the mandate imposed by Air New Zealand to its employees that enforced taking a vaccination in order to continue active employment with the company. Flying in Freedom is a group of 32 individuals standing for the right to work while having the right of medical choice and bodily autonomy. Pilots, flight attendants, engineers, and ground staff are standing up to protect this right after years of service and commitment to Air NZ in our careers. The rightful freedoms of each and every person have been fundamentally altered in implementing this mandate. By supporting ‘Flying in Freedom’ and other groups voicing and standing for these rights, we collectively stand up to protect the freedom of this country and the freedom of future generations. Donations will go towards helping to cover legal fees for those who are a part of ‘Flying In Freedom’ in seeking justice for those who were coerced, lost their jobs, or forced into financial hardship.. We seek compensation from Air New Zealand for what has been lost, to prevent any future mandates and to help give awareness to other vaccine mandated industries within New Zealand. Any donations above what is used towards our legal case will be donated to other cases challenging similar mandates and vaccination requirements. We sincerely thank you for any support you can give!

To contact us email: flyinginfreedomnz@protonmail.com



