NZ Airline Staff Challenge Mandates

Goal:
NZD $250,000
Raised:
NZD $19,910
Campaign funds will be received by Flying in Freedom
Support ‘Flying in Freedom’ in standing against the mandate imposed by Air New Zealand to its employees that enforced taking a vaccination in order to continue active employment with the company. Flying in Freedom is a group of 32 individuals standing for the right to work while having the right of medical choice and bodily autonomy. Pilots, flight attendants, engineers, and ground staff are standing up to protect this right after years of service and commitment to Air NZ in our careers. The rightful freedoms of each and every person have been fundamentally altered in implementing this mandate. By supporting ‘Flying in Freedom’ and other groups voicing and standing for these rights, we collectively stand up to protect the freedom of this country and the freedom of future generations. Donations will go towards helping to cover legal fees for those who are a part of ‘Flying In Freedom’ in seeking justice for those who were coerced, lost their jobs, or forced into financial hardship.. We seek compensation from Air New Zealand for what has been lost, to prevent any future mandates and to help give awareness to other vaccine mandated industries within New Zealand. Any donations above what is used towards our legal case will be donated to other cases challenging similar mandates and vaccination requirements. We sincerely thank you for any support you can give!
To contact us email: flyinginfreedomnz@protonmail.com
April 3rd, 2025
That's a wrap folks! The end of a long 7 day court hearing with final submissions to the court yesterday. Now we wait for 3-4 months for the judge to weigh up the evidence and release his decision.
It's been a long journey for our team of 33 strong warriors who stood up for their principles no matter the cost. Human rights to choose personal treatment without adverse consequences, coercion, or punishment must be held above all else.
To quote Dr Aseem Malhotra, "Where there is risk, there must be choice".
We will continue to stand for the truth with our brothers and sisters across NZ and the world. A truly heartfelt thank you to all our supporters, we couldn't have done it without you! 🙏
We have some big costs from the hearing, so you continued support really helps us.
Watch for on-going updates as this unfolds with a verdict and steps from there.
March 19th, 2025
Everything is set, the final witness statements and documents have been submitted, and we'll be at the Employment Court at 41 Federal Street, Auckland CBD for 7-8 days starting Monday 24th March 2025 at 0930.
A big thank you to everyone's kind donations, our costs will continue through the hearing, but it is our chance to be heard and we speak on behalf of everyone who knew this was wrong.
January 28th, 2025
The judge assigned to our case is confirmed as His Honour Judge K G Smith and we are still on track for a 2 week hearing commencing 24 March 2025.
Our first witness statements have been provided to the court, including thorough analysis from expert witness Dr Aseem Malhotra. Also the testimony from an Air NZ pilot who was severely injured by the jab which he did not want to have.
August 26th, 2024
After a number of delays a new court date has been allocated. A 2 week hearing in the Employment Court starting 24 March 2025 has been confirmed. The judge assigned is yet to be decided, but we should know by late October 2024.
The case has grown in significance and we will be setting important legal precedence, not just for us in the group, but for all of New Zealand and those who support medical freedom of choice.
May 27th, 2024
We have tentative court dates set for 12-15 August, so this will be a big hearing.
There are a few more hoops to jump through, but watch this space for further details.
As always any support given is much appreciated as we are getting to a period with lots of work required.
February 17th, 2024
Firstly, thank you to all for your kind donations.
We're happy to finally post an update which has been a long time coming. The ERA has issued a determination moving key points of our case directly to the court. The details of which are posted here: https://determinations.era.govt.nz/determination/view/19260
A judge and court date are yet to be assigned, but stay tuned.
Sincerely, your Freedom Flyers
