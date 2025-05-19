Help Support Chef Floyd & Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $10,379
Campaign funds will be received by Cierra Brown
Floyd and Cierra—owners of Morning Glory Catfish and Fixins —and son Kordell are facing an incredibly difficult time. Floyd was recently involved in a serious accident and is currently in the Burn Unit at Vanderbilt Hospital.
The morning of the grand opening of their food truck, Morning Glory Catfish Food Truck, Floyd went to start everything up and that's when the explosion occurred. He managed to get out but not unharmed. Nearly half of his skin was severely damaged by the fire. The burns are serious, covering major areas like the chest, arms, and legs, and require urgent treatment to prevent infection and manage pain.
Right now, his body is working hard to heal from both the burns and the trauma of what happened. He'll need round-the-clock medical care for some time—this includes pain management, wound care, preventing infections, and eventually physical therapy to help him regain movement and strength.
Burn recovery isn't just physical; it's emotional too. There will be surgeries, skin grafts, and a lot of patience involved. But he's in good hands, and with time, support, and the right care, he has a chance to make meaningful progress.
The cost of medical care adds up quickly—and it doesn’t stop at the hospital. There will be ongoing expenses for wound care supplies, medications, home care, and daily living needs.
We’re raising funds to help ease the financial stress so his only focus can be healing. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps cover essential costs and brings hope during a very difficult time.
We're reaching out to our community—for prayers, for support, and for any help you can offer during this time. Floyd, Cierra, and Kordell have always poured their love into the food and service they bring to others. Now, it’s our turn to lift them up.
As they face the days ahead, we kindly ask everyone to allow the family some time and space to process and make decisions as they figure out their next steps. Your continued love, understanding, and patience mean the world
🙏🏼❤️🤗
Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Prayers for your recovery!
God is Bigger Than Anything.
Prayers and hugs
Prayers from Grand Rapids, MI
Saw this on YouTube.. prayers to the family and speedy recovery !
I just watched your story on the news. and from 1 Chef to another, it felt personal. I don't know you or your family. I've never visited your restaurant, but living in AL makes that an easy road trip to take. Stay strong, remain positive and keep that faith 💪🙏🏼. Blessing to you and your family.
Praying for a speedy and full recovery!
I pray that God will Bless you with a great recovery. I ask that He cover you and your family and provide all that you need during this time.
May God bless you
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
May 28th, 2025
Community Event! Come out and support!
May 23rd, 2025
Floyd continues to make steady progress in his recovery. He receives daily wound care and has recently started sitting up and working toward standing. Although it remains extremely painful, he’s staying strong and committed to healing.
Meanwhile, the family has made the decision to open the Morning Glory Catfish Restaurant in Unionville, TN. The restaurant will begin operating the weekend of May 30th - 31st 12pm-7pm & Sunday June 1st 11am-5pm with Floyd’s wife Ceirra, daughter Florita, and son Kordell running things. If you're in the area, they would love your support and friendly faces.
Floyd’s next surgery is scheduled for next week. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts.
May 20th, 2025
Floyd underwent a successful surgery. Thankfully, there was no major damage to nerves, muscles, or bones. He continues to receive wound care—which, as you can imagine, is painful—but he's holding strong.
Another surgery is scheduled for tomorrow. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he pushes through this difficult recovery.
We’re grateful to share that Floyd survived this terrible accident, and with his family’s blessing, we’re sharing some photos today to show his strength and spirit.
Thank you all for the continued support—it means the world.
May 19th, 2025
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.