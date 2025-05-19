Campaign Image
Help Support Chef Floyd & Family

Floyd and Cierra—owners of Morning Glory Catfish and Fixins —and son Kordell are facing an incredibly difficult time. Floyd was recently involved in a serious accident and is currently in the Burn Unit at Vanderbilt Hospital.

The morning of the grand opening of their food truck, Morning Glory Catfish Food Truck, Floyd went to start everything up and that's when the explosion occurred. He managed to get out but not unharmed. Nearly half of his skin was severely damaged by the fire. The burns are serious, covering major areas like the chest, arms, and legs, and require urgent treatment to prevent infection and manage pain.

Right now, his body is working hard to heal from both the burns and the trauma of what happened. He'll need round-the-clock medical care for some time—this includes pain management, wound care, preventing infections, and eventually physical therapy to help him regain movement and strength.

Burn recovery isn't just physical; it's emotional too. There will be surgeries, skin grafts, and a lot of patience involved. But he's in good hands, and with time, support, and the right care, he has a chance to make meaningful progress.

The cost of medical care adds up quickly—and it doesn’t stop at the hospital. There will be ongoing expenses for wound care supplies, medications, home care, and daily living needs.

We’re raising funds to help ease the financial stress so his only focus can be healing. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps cover essential costs and brings hope during a very difficult time.

We're reaching out to our community—for prayers, for support, and for any help you can offer during this time. Floyd, Cierra, and Kordell have always poured their love into the food and service they bring to others. Now, it’s our turn to lift them up.

As they face the days ahead, we kindly ask everyone to allow the family some time and space to process and make decisions as they figure out their next steps. Your continued love, understanding, and patience mean the world

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Kimberly Edgar
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

🙏🏼❤️🤗

Judy Benefield
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Tntrailrider
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Prayers for your recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God is Bigger Than Anything.

Jessica Carter
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and hugs

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers from Grand Rapids, MI

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Saw this on YouTube.. prayers to the family and speedy recovery !

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

I just watched your story on the news. and from 1 Chef to another, it felt personal. I don't know you or your family. I've never visited your restaurant, but living in AL makes that an easy road trip to take. Stay strong, remain positive and keep that faith 💪🙏🏼. Blessing to you and your family.

Deana Stackpole
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy and full recovery!

Bianca Jones
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray that God will Bless you with a great recovery. I ask that He cover you and your family and provide all that you need during this time.

Gina mc
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you

Dalena Robinson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Robyn James
$ 18.00 USD
1 month ago

Marilyn Eden
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

DMassie
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Updates

Update #4

May 28th, 2025

 Community Event! Come out and support!

Update #3

May 23rd, 2025

Floyd continues to make steady progress in his recovery. He receives daily wound care and has recently started sitting up and working toward standing. Although it remains extremely painful, he’s staying strong and committed to healing.

Meanwhile, the family has made the decision to open the Morning Glory Catfish Restaurant in Unionville, TN. The restaurant will begin operating the weekend of May 30th - 31st 12pm-7pm & Sunday June 1st 11am-5pm with Floyd’s wife Ceirra, daughter Florita, and son Kordell running things. If you're in the area, they would love your support and friendly faces.

Floyd’s next surgery is scheduled for next week. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts.

Update #2

May 20th, 2025

Floyd underwent a successful surgery. Thankfully, there was no major damage to nerves, muscles, or bones. He continues to receive wound care—which, as you can imagine, is painful—but he's holding strong.

Another surgery is scheduled for tomorrow. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he pushes through this difficult recovery.

We’re grateful to share that Floyd survived this terrible accident, and with his family’s blessing, we’re sharing some photos today to show his strength and spirit.

Thank you all for the continued support—it means the world.

Update #1

May 19th, 2025

Floyd has had his breathing tube removed and is now able to breathe on his own and speak. This is a positive step in his recovery. Earlier this morning, he was taken into surgery for his legs. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

