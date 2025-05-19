Help Support Chef Floyd & Family

Floyd and Cierra—owners of Morning Glory Catfish and Fixins —and son Kordell are facing an incredibly difficult time. Floyd was recently involved in a serious accident and is currently in the Burn Unit at Vanderbilt Hospital.

The morning of the grand opening of their food truck, Morning Glory Catfish Food Truck, Floyd went to start everything up and that's when the explosion occurred. He managed to get out but not unharmed. Nearly half of his skin was severely damaged by the fire. The burns are serious, covering major areas like the chest, arms, and legs, and require urgent treatment to prevent infection and manage pain.

Right now, his body is working hard to heal from both the burns and the trauma of what happened. He'll need round-the-clock medical care for some time—this includes pain management, wound care, preventing infections, and eventually physical therapy to help him regain movement and strength.

Burn recovery isn't just physical; it's emotional too. There will be surgeries, skin grafts, and a lot of patience involved. But he's in good hands, and with time, support, and the right care, he has a chance to make meaningful progress.

The cost of medical care adds up quickly—and it doesn’t stop at the hospital. There will be ongoing expenses for wound care supplies, medications, home care, and daily living needs.

We’re raising funds to help ease the financial stress so his only focus can be healing. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps cover essential costs and brings hope during a very difficult time.

We're reaching out to our community—for prayers, for support, and for any help you can offer during this time. Floyd, Cierra, and Kordell have always poured their love into the food and service they bring to others. Now, it’s our turn to lift them up.

As they face the days ahead, we kindly ask everyone to allow the family some time and space to process and make decisions as they figure out their next steps. Your continued love, understanding, and patience mean the world