4 Winds First Nations Bridges to Israel

4 Winds First Nations Bridges partnering with Israeli Jews and Indigenous First Nations.

Update: I Would like to say thank you to all who reached out and supported Our Trip to Israel. Through your support we as First Nations from the USA were able to join in with Chief Joseph Riverwind and Dr. Laralyn M RiverWind as part of a invited group of First Nation Delegations from the USA along with Governmental Leaders of Nations, Ambassadors, Rabis and spiritual leaders from all around the world who stand with Israel and Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem and the Nations who support her at the Jerusalem Prayer conference.

In the words of Chief Joseph AmaHura RiverWind:



"We came on the behalf of the people of Israel...The land of Judea was renamed Palestine by the pagan Romans. The Jewish people are the indigenous people of Judea. That is what we are here to support and stand in solidarity with as indigenous people...You give us hope because your story is a story of Restoration; of coming home to your land. We thank you for being such a resilient people."

We met with Indigenous Bridges https://indigenousbridges.com/ who gave us a tour through the Shuck, introduced us to Great food and Ice cream, Yummy! Invited us into her home for a Shabbat Meal, with family and friends, Awesome songs and again to a table full of Great Food, deserts and JOY AND CELEBRATION.

We had the honor to meet one of the oldest group of the Holocaust survivors to honor them with a luncheon, to love, pray and to sing over them songs of Blessings.

We spent time with 2 Rabi's building relationships and having breakfast with one and sharing a closing of Shabbat in the Havdalah ceremony with the other.

One of my Favorite Highlights was being at The First Station in Jerusalem with Edenics.org who helped stage some fun, music and dancing with some school Kids. Chief Joseph and Dr. Laralyn Riverwind shared songs of blessings and we as delegates introduced our selves and shared the dance, some songs and a greeting to show our love for Israel.

We especially had a awesome time at the Wall bringing you and our families in prayer placing them into the wall before Hashem.

We also was able to meet with Friends of a local organization, Bringing Honor gifts to the community and releasing songs of Blessings.

all of this would not had been obtainable with out your financial support and Prayer.

Thank you all once again for sowing into this awesome Trip of Blessings and times of refreshing and celebration in Israel.

I invite you to continue to sow into the future as we continue to Bless the Land of Israel and Our First Nations Indigineous People through out the World.



Please continue to Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: “May they prosper who love you. "May peace be within your walls, And prosperity within your palaces.”

Thank you,

Tenna Stokes-Salas



