Help A Warrior Walk Again

Meet Joshua Holm. 🌟 He's a brave soul, a proud American, and a United States Army combat veteran who once proudly served our country in Iraq. But life threw him a curveball when a devastating mortar explosion left him broken from the waist down. Since then, he's been confined to his wheelchair, he learned to walk again and then a freak accident put him in the wheelchair permanently two and a half years ago, but deep inside, there's a fire burning bright – the dream of walking again.

For years, Joshua has faced one of life's cruelest ironies: trapped in his body yet longing for mobility and independence. But now, thanks to groundbreaking exoskeleton technology, that long-held dream is closer than ever before! On July 21st, he will take his first steps in New York City with the support of an innovative exoskeleton designed to bring powerful moments of hope, healing, and freedom within reach.

But Joshua isn't just fighting for himself; he stands as a symbol of resilience for countless injured veterans who have faced their own battles. And that’s where we come in – with the chance to support them too! Your donation will cover critical expenses like fitting costs, lodging, and more. It means so much not only to Joshua but also to his wife Crystal, whose unwavering love has been a beacon of hope throughout this journey.

"It’s about freedom," says Joshua passionately. "I want the ability to just get up and do things on my own." And with your help, we can give him that chance – one step at a time. So let's join hands in solidarity and walk alongside Joshua Holm as he takes his first steps towards reclaiming his independence!

Remember: every dollar counts when it comes to making dreams come true. Donate now, share this story far and wide, and together we can help make the dream of walking again a reality for Joshua and countless other veterans who have fought so bravely for us. 💪