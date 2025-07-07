Help A Warrior Walk Again

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $5,918
Campaign funds will be received by GLENN BAKER
Meet Joshua Holm. 🌟 He's a brave soul, a proud American, and a United States Army combat veteran who once proudly served our country in Iraq. But life threw him a curveball when a devastating mortar explosion left him broken from the waist down. Since then, he's been confined to his wheelchair, he learned to walk again and then a freak accident put him in the wheelchair permanently two and a half years ago, but deep inside, there's a fire burning bright – the dream of walking again.
For years, Joshua has faced one of life's cruelest ironies: trapped in his body yet longing for mobility and independence. But now, thanks to groundbreaking exoskeleton technology, that long-held dream is closer than ever before! On July 21st, he will take his first steps in New York City with the support of an innovative exoskeleton designed to bring powerful moments of hope, healing, and freedom within reach.
But Joshua isn't just fighting for himself; he stands as a symbol of resilience for countless injured veterans who have faced their own battles. And that’s where we come in – with the chance to support them too! Your donation will cover critical expenses like fitting costs, lodging, and more. It means so much not only to Joshua but also to his wife Crystal, whose unwavering love has been a beacon of hope throughout this journey.
"It’s about freedom," says Joshua passionately. "I want the ability to just get up and do things on my own." And with your help, we can give him that chance – one step at a time. So let's join hands in solidarity and walk alongside Joshua Holm as he takes his first steps towards reclaiming his independence!
Remember: every dollar counts when it comes to making dreams come true. Donate now, share this story far and wide, and together we can help make the dream of walking again a reality for Joshua and countless other veterans who have fought so bravely for us. 💪
Prayers and Gratitude 🙏💗🇺🇸
Praying for you Soldier and know God has a plan for you. God bless you! From a female Vietnam veteran
I look forward to seeing you walk on Monday! The man of steel, a true hero, I'm proud to support and wish I could do more. May we all appreciate our veterans with more than a hat tilt and meet this goal! FIGHT!
Let’s keep it going.
Get well brother!
Praying for Josh!! God bless all of our Veterans!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏
We honor you 🇺🇸 Thank you for providing safety to me and my family every day and night as we slept in peace while you sacrificed so much. Thank you 🇺🇸
Thank you for your service.
God’s blessings to you.
Good luck hero. Praying for you.
"Thank you so much! I will give him the message from you. Appreciate your generosity." By GLENN BAKER
July 17th, 2025
Hey folks we are halfway to our first goal for the week. We need 7400 to reach the $15,000 mark. Joshua and Crystal are in the air right now heading to New York and myself and Travis will be there Sunday afternoon. We will be videoing his first steps on Monday but in order to do this properly we're about $7,200 short to pay some of the bills. Thanks for all the help!
