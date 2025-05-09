Final Salute to Cody Aid Veterans' Funeral Travel

Dear friends, family, and supporters,

Yesterday, we received the heartbreaking news that our dear friend and brother-in-arms, Cody, was found dead. For those of us who served alongside him in the Army, this loss hits especially hard. He was a loyal friend, a courageous soldier, and someone who always had our backs.

As veterans who shared countless moments with Cody—from the challenges of military service to the bonds forged in camaraderie—we want to come together to honor his memory and say our final goodbyes at his funeral. Unfortunately, many of us are scattered across the country, and financial hardships make it difficult to cover travel costs, lodging, or other expenses to attend.

That’s why we’re reaching out to you through this GiveSendGo campaign. We’re raising funds to help cover travel expenses for 10-15 veterans who served with Cody to attend his funeral and celebrate his life. The funds will go directly toward:

-Travel costs (flights, gas, or other transportation)

-Lodging for those traveling from out of state

-Related expenses to ensure we can all be there to honor him

Our goal is to raise enough to ensure that every veteran who wants to attend can do so without the burden of financial stress. Any amount you can contribute, no matter how small, will make a difference in helping us come together to give Cody the send-off he deserves. We were all stationed together in Alaska and the travel costs for flights alone have already proven burdensome for many. Any excess funds raised here will be given to Cody's widow and children.

Just about a year ago a number of us attended a funeral for another fallen veteran whom we served with. None of us expected yet another funeral so soon. We deployed together to Iraq in 2008-2009. One of the last things I did before leaving Alaska was stand up in Cody's wedding. The last time I saw him, he and his wife were standing up in ours.

Thank you for your generosity and support during this difficult time. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others who may want to help. Together, we can ensure that Cody is laid to rest surrounded by those who loved and served with him.

With gratitude,

Garret O'Boyle and Fellow Veterans