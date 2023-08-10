Mercy reporter Tulis asks aid

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $3,837
Campaign funds will be received by David Tulis
A court official orders me out of a secret Tennessee judicial meeting in which I’m ordained to be arrested by the now-former chief Justice Roger Page. My nonprofit journalism and court filings attack foes of Christian godliness and constitutional government. It has put me into amazing conflicts with lawless officials and in a continuing state of need.
With your help I persist in waging legal combat in three major areas of oppression.
➤ In U.S. district court in Chattanooga I'm suing Sheriff Austin Garrett, a deputy in his personal capacity and Hamilton County for redcoat warrants, or general warrants, over which our colonial forebears went to war. The suit is over my false arrest and false imprisonment for a damaged taillight. If the court approves, my injunction will bring an end to a longstanding abuse to which no attorney has objected for decades. It would bring a virtual end to traffic stops, enabled by on-the-spot no-warrant seizures of motorists in violation of due process.
This case is a comprehensive attack on America’s most shameful abuse highlighted in many YouTube videos.
➤ In federal court in Nashville I am suing to end “Eye of Sauron,” a corporate-capture fraud run by department of revenue in shocking multifarious violation of the state financial responsibility law. This op by David Gerregano puts $2 billion in “free” premiums in insurance companies’ pockets every year at the cost of criminal convictions of as many as 40,800 innocent Tennesseans annually. I have filed for injunction. The federal case is parallel with two administrative cases on the same subject, and a November 2024 complaint filed in state courts.
➤ In an attack on predatory capitalism outlawed by the Word of God, I'm suing vampire lenders in federal court who defraud small business operators. I am demanding Flexibility Capital and Funding Metrics d/b/a Lendini be barred in Tennessee for two years and pay damages for fraud and usury. State usury law bans loans past 10 percent. These shysters charge between 208% and 590% per year under contracts disguised to look like advance purchases of future receivables.
My work is privately supported. I am not on the payroll of any church, group, lobby, company or organization (though I sometimes would like to be). I am directly responsible to God and the Holy Spirit for the work I do, highly specialized and with vast social implications. I believe with proper petition; the law will be made to operate again and bring relief.
For 13 years I’ve covered law, Christianity, local economy and free markets at what is now Eagle Radio Network in Chattanooga. I’ve been on sabbatical since March 2024, handling these cases and looking for paying work.
I thank you for supporting this Christian work seeking to remove harms and injuries that seem most powerfully directed by authorities against the poor, minorities and the working people in our state. My reporting on the TNtrafficticket.us blog and on Substack is a longstanding and underappreciated mercy. I trust that my work as a man of modest habits and means will halt injustice and be a blessing to 7 million citizens of TN.
The Lord bless you and keep you.
keep it up
I salute you. Thai you for your au m service. You are an essential worker!
Keep up the good fight David.
April 13th, 2025
I'm asking God's people to aid me in my combat against oppressors in Nashville in my litigation to overturn the eye of sauron run by the department of revenue in cooperation with the department of safety.
On Thursday Christopher Sapp, midstate bureau chief, and I were in chancery court in Davidson County Nashville as I argued in a two-hour brawl for injunction against the mandatory insurance program run by Jeff Long and David Gerregano.
Chancellor Anne Martin deflects a sturdy analysis of the law out of concerns that the remedy I am seeking will be highly upsetting to the status quo and the system.
I spent most of today drafting a motion to reconsider that may be the most important single filing in the case. It is intended to persuade, focusing on the nuts-and-bolts reason why the program is a fraud. A link to this important pleading is here. https://davidtulis.substack.com/p/motion-to-reconsider-and-to-decertify
I'm ordering a copy of a video and audio recording from the court system at $25 that I need before mailing the motion to reconsider, all of which I hope I can accomplish Monday.
Other immediate needs are as follows. $40 for FedEx delivery, the transcript per diem of $150, a transcript up to $500, gas for more trips, possible $400 filing fee if I decide to pursue interlocutory appeal.
I remain jobless
My personal remains one of poverty. I have no paying work, apparently I am radioactive.
In January I was hired by the U.S. postal service as carrier. In March on a route a dog charged, attacked and bit me. The P.O. fired me three days later for “willful neglect of safety.”
God has supplied me health and sufficient means the past year, so that while Jeannette and I (she with her Green Door private lending library) are rich, we live well below the poverty line.
➤ Please subscribe and like me on TikTok. Smartest guy with a bow tie
➤ In other action, on Friday in my “vampire case” I filed five amended pleadings against the two remaining defendants, Flexibility Capital and Funding Metrics, shyster usurers in New York and Pennsylvania.
➤ Two other federal cases are awaiting rulings.
I ask God to enlighten the hearts of his people to pray for and support my work with money and aid. I am fighting to halt oppressions by officials and cops of the weak and the poor — and everybody else. I sue officials to make the law work. I sue to hold these men accountable to man’s laws in code and constitution so that, as a downstream blessing, God’s law also might be honored.
This calling is worthy, holy, like that of missionary. Only the wilds I enter are not jungle or desert, but the courts — as bad as any wilderness, its tongues strange and twisted, and the ungodliness persistent.
March 12th, 2025
My frontal attack against state-based fraud lands in Davidson County chancery court Monday after aborted efforts to put my complaint before the state's anti-corruption court.
The fat case file arrives at the metro courthouse downtown Nashville, according to clerk & master Maria Salas. The mass fraud allegations in a 93-page complaint is case No. 25-0378-II
She directs me to mail her completed summonses for Jeff Long, commissioner of safety, and David Gerregano, commissioner of revenue. I am suing on behalf of the state. The case is styled State ex rel Tulis v. Gerregano et al. She will issue the summonses, return them to me by mail. I will scan the documents and submit them electronically to my two process servers at ABC Legal, who for a mere $65 apiece will serve these gangsters in person the summons, the complaint and exhibits.
Such expenses as these are ones people like you help me with. Let's us happy and clear-minded few make war protecting the weak and the poor. This case seeks an end to the "Eye of Sauron" program that extorts $2 billion of free premiums to state-licensed auto insurance companies. Under "mandatory insurance" people are compelled to buy owner's or operator's policies or get their registration plates revoked.
As a matter of law such ordinary policies cannot meet requirements for "proof of financial responsibility" because they are not "motor vehicle liability policies" described in the law. They are not certified. Only certified policies are in view in the law. Only people on suspended licenses are required to buy them as a condition for keeping the privilege.
In short: Cmsrs. "Guano" and Long compel people to buy insurance they cannot afford to obtain policies that are legally insufficient. Their fraud leads to 40,800 convictions a year — criminal convictions — of innocent people not subject to the law. Such is the outrage that all people should decry and protest, as God gives means.
February 25th, 2025
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2025 – A department of revenue judge says poor people are not allowed to use the roads in Tennessee because they cannot afford to make good when they have an accident.
Brad Buchanan, head administrative judge in the Tennessee department of revenue, says the general assembly secured the ban in 2002 in the Tennessee financial responsibility law of 1977, using the section 139 amendment to justify revoking tags of poor people because they are not customers of the insurance industry.
Thank you for your support. Herein is why we fight in court — to relieve oppression upon the weak and poor. From left, among supporters and purveyors of oppression and fraud: Boyd Patterson of Hamilton County criminal court; tax chief David Gerregano, safety boss Jeff Long; and revenue chief hearing officer Brad Buchanan, whose 62-page order upholds what my litigation terms the “Eye of Sauron” program.
“If someone is unable to meet the financial burden of proving financial responsibility,” Buchanan says, “their ability to pay for damages they may cause in the operation of their vehicle is necessarily also in question. It is the intent of the General Assembly in enacting the TFRL to bar such motorists from operating on the highways of this state.”The department uses a surveillance tower called EIVS, or electronic insurance verification system, that scans insurance company customer lists and trawls for registration tag owners who don’t appear as customers. A randomly selected group is targeted with a four-step revocation notice sequence generating 12,000 letters a week.
EIVS went into effect Jan. 1, 2017, and contributes to 40,800 criminal convictions a year on average among 1 million registered motor vehicle owners who are insurance non-customers. Buchanan’s statement is in a 62-page order revoking the tag of a 300,000-mile 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan owned by a petitioner who says because of joblessness and poverty he let his insurance lapse. Revenue revoked the tag of David Tulis of Soddy-Daisy in July 2023.
The Buchanan order says a poor person has options. They can pay the commissioner of revenue, David Gerregano, $65,000 as a “proof of financial responsibility” to keep a tag. He can also try to buy a corporate surety bond for their use of an automobile. He may have no choice but to wait for the blue lights to flash in his rear-view mirror and face criminal prosecution. The department is not responsible for criminal cases of “driving on suspended,” Buchanan says. State policy, he indicates, is for the poor to stay home.
Buchanan says there is no such thing as private use of an automobile, and that any use of an automobile apart from privilege taxable activity is illegal. The order is part of an 18 month case handled by Eagle Radio investigative radio reporter Tulis seeking to overthrow what he calls the “Eye of Sauron” program.
February 15th, 2025
My Tennessee lawsuit against a sheriff raises new issues and proposes a never-before-tried strategy in liberty’s fight against tyranny. Namely: PRIVILEGE LAW.
I have not seen any lawsuit combine such far-reaching legal analysis with potential to be copied in other states. I believe the complaint arising from my false imprisonment and arrest in a Nov. 22, 2023, “traffic stop” has remarkable elements with huge nationwide potential.
Among them:
➤ Bypassing qualified immunity. My complaint demanding two major reforms attempts to bypass the near ironclad shield cops, cities and counties have in running their programs of abuse and pillage. Qualified immunity lets wicked cops escape retribution because there is not a “well established” law or case to guide them in their actions. My case has solid groundwork I laid in 2018 and 2020 by way of administrative notice that denies them the claim they didn’t “know” they needed arrest warrants to arrest a traveler for a damaged taillight.
➤ Administrative notice plays key role. It remains to be seen if the court will recognize my administrative notice program starting in 2018 as altering the legal landscape in which 42 U.S.C 1983 civil rights lawsuits are filed. I am counting on administrative notice as. I put Hamilton County on detailed notice about warrantless arrest law it ignores, and on detailed administrative notice about limits in traffic enforcement authority. Because of notice, deputy Brandon Bennett, who arrested me, knew he had a duty to get an arrest warrant before seizing me for a damaged taillight. And he knew that a traffic stop has to have essential elements of commerce to be legal. I believe my suit leaves him and his employer defenseless.
➤ Decriminalizing traffic stops. The case brings to court an absolutely fresh analysis bypassing “sovereign citizen” prejudice in federal courts. Traffic stops are necessarily civil and administrative because they are under state economic regulation through the imposition of privilege law on many occupations, including the calling and business of “operating a motor vehicle.” Key in my case: Elevating the uniform administrative procedures act as a neglected authority on his “traffic” wrongdoing is to be handled. The word “traffic” and “transportation” are synonyms. Traffic stops are violent, hated and destructive.
➤ Ending “Redcoat” warrants under the 4th amendment. Hamilton County objects to my demand to end general warrants, forbidden in Tenn. Const. Art. 1, sect. 7, saying “the people shall be secure in their persons *** from unreasonable seizures; and that general warrants, whereby an officer may be commanded *** seize any person or persons not named, whose offences are not particularly described and supported by evidence, are dangerous to liberty, and ought not to be granted.” Americans fired a revolt against the English for “redcoat warrants.” The rejection of the warrantless arrest statute leads to tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, of illegal arrests every year. This state has 18,000 licensed lawyers, and none of them have brought up this basic due process defense in a wrong that has operated decades against the citizenry without resistance. How is it a mere journalist sees things that no one else does?
➤ DOUBLE WHAMMY: Halt warrantless arrest to virtually end traffic stops. If it is by injunction, the injunction can be served on other cities and counties in Tennessee, and my theory of the case replicated elsewhere. If U.S. district court judge Travis McDonough agrees to issue injunction, I will ask help of people in other areas to take the order to serve on their city or county. This case could have a ripple effect, slashing arrest numbers by making arrest constitutional.
The Tulis v. Bennett case is just one. My other cases in demanding my work and your prayers and financial support:
I have four actions to knock down “Eye of Sauron,” an abuse of poor people and other insurance industry noncustomers in Tennessee revoked under color of the TN financial responsibility law of 1977. Two suits are in agency — in the department of revenue. One is in state court. The big one is in U.S. district court in Nashville.
➤ Injunction demanded. In both federal and state case filed paperwork to get an injunction to halt the Eye of Sauron program. The motion is pending in federal, and is waylaid in the sate case.
➤ Case vs. 2 state commissioners being transferred. The state case to halt the financial responsibility fraud was denied by Hamilton County presiding judge Boyd Patterson, who convinced the TN supreme court to deny me access to the state’s new anticorruption court. This complaint on behalf of the state’s poor chewed up by the insurance scam is being transferred to Davidson County. The defendants are Cmsr. David Gerregano and safety Cmsr. Jeff Long.
At stake: 40,800 false criminal convictions annually under a law targeting poor people who don’t have auto liability policies, a picture-perfect example of corporate capture of state government.
➤ Vampire lenders biting back. I have just filed a lengthy answer to TBF Financial, seeking dismissal of my lawsuit against it and two vampire lenders called MCAs, or merchant cash advance funders. Other defendants are Flexibility Capital and Lendini. I demand damages for violation of the TN usury law and a bar on their doing business in the state. In federal court in Chattanooga.
Your support
I would like to do law work fulltime, and be back in radio. I would need more of your support, and that of others, for this prospect to occur. My news radio business is on the sideline.
I am asking for the time to conduct these battles, for resources and financial support to help me cover my legal expenses. For example, I have a F$160 bill this weekend to hire 2 process servers in Nashville. I have been a radio journalist for 12 years, which I view as a Christian ministry. The radio business not paid me ever. The owner is always paid last.
My ideal: Obtain several patrons or Christian churches to cover my living while I return to radio reporting two hours a day and handle litigation in the public interest. Thank you for your prayers and consideration.
You have responsibilities just like I do. Whatever it may be, we cannot as finite sinners calculate how God will use of works of mercy, whether we are seeking to help a single person, or tens of thousands. May God keep you, and thank you for your consideration.
January 2nd, 2025
A preliminary injunction would halt the 12,000 fraudulent weekly notices sent out by department of revenue to people who are auto insurance industry noncustomers. That's what I'm shooting for in our lawsuit vs. TN tax boss David Gerregano in U.S. district court in Nashville. Today Judge Waverly Crenshaw takes up my most recent filings intending to perfect this request. The filing is a motion for an immediate hearing, given the pathetic response by the AG's office and the claims of the law protecting federal rights of motorists in Tennessee.
Mr. Gerregano has not answered my claims. He states only that my complaint, at 42pp, is too long. “The complaint consists of 103 pages, including 143 paragraphs and 60 pages of exhibits," Gerregano says. "The complaint is needlessly verbose, repetitive, and argumentative and should be dismissed as to the state for failure to comply” with the federal rules of civil procedure. The law is 100 percent on my side, and he has nothing by which to reply as to his claim that auto insurance is mandatory for all in Tennessee. The law I am defending is the TN financial responsibility law of 1977 (TFRL).
➤ I filed on Nov. 1 suit against him in Hamilton County, Tenn., chancery court, intending the pleadings to be heard by the special three-judge panel, an anticorruption court that began operation in 2021. The case is transferred to McMinn County, northeast of Chattanooga, with hard-working chancellor Jerri Bryant agreeing to take the case. I have filed motion for preliminary injunction. I have filed motion for default — becuse neither Gerregano nor fellow defenant Jeff Long, commissioner of safety, have answered. (They have no words to defend a massive fraud against the people of TN.) The TN supreme court has yet to approve the complaint and assign judges.
➤ A ruling is due any day in my administrative case on the issue, seeking restoration of a tag on my 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan, 17 months in the making. Hearing officer Brad Buchanan's deadline is Jan. 21.
My Christian ministry of combat and mercy has, in these cases, a wonderful goal. HALT 40,800 CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS A YEAR arising from an oppresive use of state law boosting the insurance industry. https://davidtulis.substack.com/p/immediate-release-long-gerregano. If I prevail, the courts will prevent an additional tens of thousands of criminal prosecutions every year.
➤ My really big case — to overturn Redcoat warrants statewide and reduce traffic stops — is right now in fight over scope of subpoenas. The AG's office is resisting my demands for training materials on warrantless arrest and traffic stops. I've filed motion for recusal against the county attorney's office, insisting that my suit against sheriff Austin Garrett and deputy Brandon Bennett in their personal capacity not be handled by taxpayer-funded attorney.
➤ Vampire lenders have defaulted. I am seeking to block predatory business lenders from doing business in Tennessee in a federal lawsuit filed in Chattanooga, in the hands of Judge Travis McDonough. I allege Flexibility Capital and others are frauds and usurers. All defendants are in default. I have on my desk Lendini's response saying it hadn't been properly served.
➤ I am closing in on a job with the U.S. post office, with an orientation Jan. 11. I am disappointed that 11 months of seeking work as paralegal has failed. I count it in God's blessing that I can once again earn regular funds, albeit outside my field and press and litigation gifts.
These gifts, for God's glory, I will use to expand the kingdom of God, which is the calling of every creature and every Christian. You have duty to expand the claims and promise of Christendom in your field of mercy and genius. In your calling, your task is to glorify the work of the Lord Jesus Christ on the cross and in his ministry, sweeping across the world by the power of the Holy Spirit. Each of us work according to our means and circumstances, pictures of the gospel work of redemption and restoration of man.
November 23rd, 2024
Yearning to love the Lord Jesus and expand his kingdom, I’m suing officials to stop them from injuring and abusing the weak and the poor by use of police power, arresting the innocent without a warrant and in violation of the people’s constitutional rights.
I filed suit Nov. 19 in U.S. district court in Chattanooga against Sheriff Austin Garrett, Deputy Brandon Bennett and Hamilton County, demanding an end to arrest on sight general warrants, or “Redcoat warrants.” My suit demands a master to oversee parties coming into compliance with the law. I sue Mr. Bennett in personal capacity to show that the county puts the property and estates of all deputies in personal legal jeopardy by rejecting arrest warrant protections. Warrant strictures protect the innocent member of the general public — and the officer or deputy. Government holds the people in contempt, and the law itself.
An aggravating circumstance in the case is that I put Hamilton County on notice about two sets of abuse in 2018 and 2020. Because they reject clear well-known law and notice, Bennett’s Nov. 22, 2023, arrest of this journalist traveling down the road was done maliciously, knowingly and intentionally to oppress an innocent.
If injunction issues, arrest rates could plunge 60%.
Protests, politicking, letter-writing, elections and press coverage don’t stop abuse of the public trust by cops. A fair reading of the law will prevent the federal judge from dodging my demand for relief. Sheriff department violence and anarchy, by God’s undeserved grace, may come to an end.
Suit hits ‘Redcoat’ warrants in bid to save deputies from being personally liable for false arrests
➤ On Nov. 1 I file a third suit against the extravagant Eye of Sauron fraud run by state officials in service of the for-profit insurance cartel. Get this: The case is styled State of Tennessee ex re David Jonathan Tulis vs. David Gerregano, commissioner revenue, and Jeff Long, commissioner of safety. I represent the state itself. I file in state’s new anticorruption court, blandly called “the three judge panel.” These two cases intend to halt 40,800 criminal convictions a year illegally under the color of the financial responsibility law of 1988.
➤ On Friday I engage in oral argument in the last phase my 16-month lawsuit in the department of revenue to restore the tag on my 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan, with its amazing 300,000 miles of great service. Administrative judge Brad Buchanan has 60 days to rule on Eye of Sauron. I ask him to decertify EIVS, which has authority to surveil only certified motor vehicle liability policies. That’s within his authority, and would end a facially unconstitutional program.
➤ On the same topic of financial responsibility, I filed on Oct. 15 a third lawsuit in U.S. district court in Nashville against Gerregano and the revenue department, demanding damages and an injunction against Eye of Sauron. Since no one can sue the state for damages, I’m suing “Guano” personally because his program arises entirely from acts done capriciously in his individual capacity. Sparring begins Thursday with Guano’s motion to delay, giving pending litigation in agency.
➤ On Friday I put into certified U.S. mail summons and complaint against five parties involved in usury and racketeering. The case Tulis v. Flexibility Capital involves five financial pirates. I ask that three of them be banned two years from doing any business in Tennessee, and banned permanently from using fraudulent loan agreements. These so-called “MCA” contracts are dressed up as legal “advance purchases of future receivables,” but at up to 600% annual interest are illegal usury loans and fraud.
Please help me
I am an investigative journalist suing on behalf of listeners of my powerful Eagle Radio Network FM stations in Chattanooga and the public in general. Radio is a nonpaying public mercy ministry, just like my court cases.
Because I am feared by corporate and state interests, I am rejected at every turn for employment. Three times by Lowes. By Staples. Wal-Mart. A bakery needing an overnight donut delivery driver said no. Law firms shy away. Got this email Thursday: “We met yesterday and have decided to fill the position with a licensed attorney instead of a paralegal.” Really, I'd much rather work than be employed.
It is God's grace and a kind of miracle that I can survive without paying work.
I'm not complaining. I'm rich in friendships among the Gnomes for their counsel in our legal combats. Ed Soloe of Alcoa is the feral handyman and mechanic. This weekend he is going to make a car repair for $300 when my favorite garage would charge $585. Rich indeed. Our Soddy-Daisy neighbors, the homeschooling Gordon family that lives in my late mother's house, pays us a rent. A sweet Patriot woman in Jamestown shares an inheritance with me at the sweet rate of $250 a month. These streams suffice for necessities. I account myself rich also in being married to the sweetest and best-read woman in the world, my wife, Jeannette, who runs the private Green Door private lending library for homeschool families out of our house on a hill in Soddy-Daisy, in a forest, at the end of a road, amid forestland.
I beg your financial support and prayer in these cases. Not just in God’s Holy Spirit, but in the same spirit by which President Trump wants to defang the wicked welfare-warfare-surveillance state in Washington. The same barking dogs grifting against the people in D.C. live here. They are the sheriff and Gov. Bill Lee’s wicked commissioners.
With your help, as your agent and emissary, I serve God to put down snarling carnivores in Tennessee, a possible model for people fighting in other states. To avoid a GiveSendGo fee, you can send a check.
David Tulis, 10520 Brickhill Lane, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Case in new anti-corruption court rips tax, safety fraud
November 1st, 2024
I've just come from chancery court clerk's office in the filing of my new case against a fraud in TN going back 22 years and engrossing two high officers. One respondent in Jeff Long, commissioner of safety. The other is David Gerregano, commissioner of revenue.
They are massive generators of crime, namely 10,800 criminal convictions a year of people allegedly violating the TN financial responsibility law of 1977, aka "mandatory insurance." Well, we don't have mandatory insurance. The only people who "have to have" insurance are people whose licenses and tags are suspended, and they agree to carry insurance up to five years to get back use of the privilege. That's it.
The case is destined for Tennessee's new anti-corruption court, blandly called the three-judge panel.
My complaint arises from huge material resources given to me in reading about this law, and having filed two suits already that you have graciously supported or followed. One is my 15-month-old case in department of revenue demanding restoration of my tag and overthrow of the Eye of Sauron. A second is a federal suit filed in the central Tennessee U.S. district court. It demands an overthrow of the program, and costs and damages for knowing and willful oppression. Revenue has revoked one car. Its plan to revoke a second car Dec. 27 gives me grounds for a new case -- in the new court.
A matter of uncertainty and prayer. Will God ordain today's filing come into the hand of a godly judge, Jeff Atheron in Hamilton County chancery, or a wicked judge, Pamela Fleenor? She is responsible for 150,000 CV-19 jab deaths in standbagging my 2020 case to prevent the deadly DNA-altering shots as part of a military exercise against the people of our country.
I am resigned to God's will. I am thanking God for his providence, however the case may land. Whomever gets the case -- that's is God's sovereign will, and I will deal with it when I find out. Maybe Monday.
Thank you for praying for me, and for your support. I remain on the prowl for part-time work, but God hasn't put me into a paying job yet. As for radio reporting, I am waiting on a signal.
In this report, having just left the U.S. post office in the Solomon building in downtown Chattanooga. (Photo of Jeff Long, safety boss)
https://davidtulis.substack.com/p/caught-in-flagrante-delicto-in-mass
October 23rd, 2024
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2034 — A summons and a copy of my explosive complaint is being whisked by the U.S. postal service under special security to an office tower in Nashville where, on one of several floors, the Tennessee department of revenue operates a racket against the poor.
My visit Tuesday to the general mail facility on Shallowford road in Chattanooga came just after a Tennessee Neighbors for Liberty meeting where more than 30 attending the talk and lunch put F$20s, F$10s, $F5s and F$1s into a basket that circulated and put into my shirt pocket F$134 —a real blessing on me personally handling another prosecution of the wicked in high places.
Christian patriots like you have continually supported my ministry of mercy and combat via GiveSendGo. They keep me from having to worry about incidental expenses. ABC Legal will charge F$85 to serve Cmsr. David Gerregano personally, with up to six attempts to put a copy of the complaint into his hands. Since I am suing him personally, my claims about the law will get his attention in his extortion program serving insurance companies.
He will hire a private attorney for claims against his person. Attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti will defend him in his official capacity, and the department. Mr. Skremetti has ignored three letters detailing the crimes out of the department, official oppressions violating state and federal law. I am suing under 42 U.S.C. § 1984 and invoking the Tennessee oppression and official misconduct laws seeking relief.
Now Mr. Skrmetti will have to defend a cancerous, oppressive program as if it were true, good and honorable, and within the law.
Registered mail secures service to a corporation or abstract entity. I would not attempt to serve a man being sued personally by trying to send him a package. Service in case of a man has to be in person, with the ABC Legal process server knowing Mr. Gerregano’s face (I will send photos) and inking an affidavit swearing he put the package into Mr. Gerregano’s once honorable hands.
I thank God’s many mercies on me, that he has made me responsible for pursuing this fight to prevent more than 40,800 criminal convictions a year, most all of them under this unconstitutional and illegal financial responsibility law program — the "Eye of Sauron" program.
Just as God has fitted you for particular Christian ministry given your life and skills, he has done so for me, too, and it is prosecuting the wicked based on a lifetime of reading and study of God’s laws and man’s laws, and an interest to protect people who are weak and vulnerable.
Costs immediately ahead: F$227 filing fee in Hamilton County chancery court. The commissioner has notified me he will revoke a second Tulis family car Dec. 27. This breach of law gives me standing for a third attack on Eye of Sauron. I will file it in Tennessee's new "three-judge panel" created to deal with corrupt acts by government. My complaint is 133 pages. I plan an aggressive campaign.
In the administrative case to end the program,15 months in the department's court system, my response to Mr. Gerregano's motion for summary judgment is due end of the month.
Thank you for your kind support. May God keep and bless you, in Christ's bonds.
September 19th, 2024
I have filed a complaint against district attorney Coty Wamp in Chattanooga for four breaches of constitutional rights and intimidation. The 42-page complaint plus many exhibits whizzed over to the board of professional responsibility Sept. 11. A lawyer will evaluate the grievance and make a recommendation as to chastisement, if any. It could be as weak as a private admonition to as strong as disbarment. I propose suspension for at least 40 days for Rule 8 breaches.
Miss Wamp sued me to close the county courthouse to me in disapproval of my press covrage of the "2A Ray" trial July 29. That violates press rights and open courts rights. A judge denied her motion. She also sent me a threatening letter misrepresenting the UPL law, or unlicensed practice of law statute. The nasty letter contains legal errors and seeks to suppress my free exercise of religion rights and my assembly and petition rights, all protected by the TN supreme law.
The story. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Reporter demands DA Wamp suspension
I'm four days away from filing a motion for summary judgment in my 14-month battle to overthrow the "Eye of Sauron" program in thedepartment of revenue under cmsr. David Gerregano. This program extorts poor people who can't afford auto insurance. They are not required to have it — no one is required apart from a qualifying accident, a court judgment or an administrative ruling for a violation. Sauron is a shakedown of the citizenry serving the insurance industry. TN is a voluntary insurance "after accident" state in the law.
My motion is 173pp, backed by a 43pp brief titled "Brief on abrogated laws in support of motion for summary judgment." The commissioner is running a criminal enterprise. The 58-part TN financial responsibility law of 1977 absolutely forbids it. No one has seen it — until now. AG Skrmetti, comptroller Mumpower are ignoring the departure from law. Today, frustrated, I mail Gov. Lee a letter that outlines remedies.
The story: Letter to Gov. Lee: Reformation, restitution due in Sauron abuse of poor
This battle requires prayer. God's people don't realize that upholding state law is as important as upholding God's law that protect aliens and strangers, orphans and widows and the poor. These protected parties are the ones that suffer most from the opressive Sauron project.
****
Meanwhile, I am trying to find a job in a law practice in Chattanooga. Separately, I'm going to offer pressure washing services.
Thank you, "wayfaring stranger," for your amazing, wonderful and hugely generous $500 donation Wednesday. You are a lifesaver, dear sir. May God keep and prosper you.
August 5th, 2024
My accurate and critical reporting of courts and police has generated an enemy in district attorney Coty Wamp. She sued me July 22 in a motion in the State of Tennessee vs. Ray Rzeplinski criminal trial just as it started.
Next day, I fired back with “Objection to motion to censor, demand for sanctions” (6pp) in a case I styled State of Tennessee ex rel David Jonathan Tulis, relator, v. Coty Wamp, respondent.
Judge Amanda Dunn, in a two-page order, denied Miss Wamp’s petition and held “in abeyance” my demand for ethical breach punishment. The DA’s five-page argument against my covering the trial is facially unconstitutional. State and federal law protect press liberties and openness of the courts.
The Wamp attack is childishly conceived, from an irritable public servant who does not deserve office. My clawback in Judge Dunn’s court under Rule 8 will reduce the joy Miss Wamp feels at having convinced a jury Friday to join her in an unjust cause and convict Mr. Rzeplinski (photo).
➤ My coverage of the Rzeplinski trial took all week, and I committed to a true report of every vital detail so that injustice will not be able to operate in the dark. Here is the story telling of Miss Wamp’s foul victory over due process. https://davidtulis.substack.com/p/jury-credits-wamp-convicts-2a-ray
➤ In my suit against the department of revenue for its shakedown of motor vehicle owners, a hangup.
I told administrative judge Brad Buchanan I cannot proceed until I obtain a transcript, and I cannot obtain a transcript without first raising the money. The Jennifer Lanfair deposition tab is $291. Commissioner David Gerregano filed for summary judgment in a motion regurgitating his sketchy defense of the “Eye of Sauron” surveillance tower scorching the traveling and motoring landscape.
➤ I have a week to satisfy a demand from federal judge Travis R. McDonough, chief judge of the U.S. district court in Chattanooga. He orders me to amend my complaint against five predatory lender parties so that he might obtain subject matter jurisdiction. After hours of study, I secured the legal substance to satisfy his request, that being citation to the federal racketeering law, or RICO.
Job hunt
➤ I consider myself a rich man, wealthy in books, living in a house owned by my wife, Jeannette, no debts, old cars that run and good health. My poverty is in lack of wages. I'm shooting to get two days a week at a downtown criminal defense law practice run by a friendly senior attorney who’s “not in it for the money,” but for mercy upon the poor. Today I will be visiting lawyer who says he “could use [my] help.” No paralegal openings have come my way since I began looking in January. It may be because I am a public figure, and have a highly unusual CV. Put in an application at UTC to teach writing with library privileges being a perk.
Thank you for your support. My work in journalism and litigation is a mercy ministry and one of combat against evildoers using corporations and government offices to injure the weak and poor, orphans and widows, aliens and strangers.
July 24th, 2024
Look at the tag, van at center of this lawsuit.
I am suing revenue commissioner in Tennessee for fraud, to halt tens of thousands of criminal cases per year in malicious, illegal administration of the so-called Atwood law. David Gerregano has rewritten the law to suit himself and his insurance partners with F$2 billion in free premiums to the insurance cartel.
Revenue data indicates it caused 408,800 criminal convictions, mostly of poor people, in a recent 5-year period. Abomination. Misuse of law by officials and elites.
Support me with a donation by sending me a gift to —
c/o 10520 Brickhill Lane, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
Or here at GiveSendGo. Thank you. May God keep and prosper you.
July 13th, 2024
On July 9 the Gnomes and I are in Nashville deposing Jennifer Lanfair, an official overseeing the “Eye of Sauron” program run by the rogue commissioner of revenue, David “The Guano” Gerregano.
The quiz is a bust because the defending attorney keeps ordering the witness not to answer, alleging the answer “requires a legal conclusion.” Attorney Camille Cline also insists many questions are “outside the notice of deposition.”
Yes, we caught valuable nuggets. One is that the department did not consult with department of safety nor the insurance industry in creating the surveillance Sauron tower called EIVS. Another is that the Guano does not ever get a letter from commissioner of safety to re-register a revoked tag. Such is described as “unlawful.”
I am asking aid in paying the $291 deposition bill. Please consider donating at least a small part of that bill.
Separately, a woman I has defended in court as a next friend had her case dismissed by the district attorney in general sessions court July 8.
What is significant about the criminal prosecution of Tamela Grace Massengale is that it is under a due process violation that all the legal establishment refuses to recognize.
The due process breach is false imprisonment and false arrest based on improper and insufficient arrest warrant. Warrant law requires that facts be the basis of an arrest warrant. Hearsay is OK only when absolutely necessary and facts are unavailable.
My Hamilton County, an your county, too, no doubt, arrest people on hearsay-only warrants in which sworn fact witnesses and sworn crime victims are forbidden to swear out their grievance.
https://davidtulis.substack.com/p/judge-tosses-case-in-crooked-by-design
That's right.
They’re forbidden to swear it out in front of the magistrate to get an arrest warrant.
A venmo scam artist got Miss Grace arrested on a phone call-only theft allegation to a city cop, Brandi Siler. This officer did not conduct an investigation and concocted an arrest warrant proven now to be false and without probable causel.
The case is highly unusual in that I served Miss Grace as “next friend,” about which many lies are told. This act of intervention caused outrage and sensation in the courts building.
➤ The DA sent me a stern 4 page warning letter.
➤ Criminal court judge Amanda Dunn rejected Miss Grace’s uplifting and pro-law pleadings because I had drafted them under her power of attorney. The court rejected the filing as if I had filed blank sheets of paper with the clerk.
➤ Sessions Judge Larry Ables absolutely hollered at me at the hearing in which I first appeared with miss grace, her initial appearance.
➤ Even the public defender, Steve Smith and his assistant, Mike Little, see nothing evil in the gross abuse of sketchy arrest warrants I have highlighted in my reporting and communications with the courts in a real live case.
All we can do is shed light on these wicked deeds and understand that they are in fact evil. Until Christian people get involved in understanding injustice and fighting for public justice, we will continue to be slaughtered, deprived, abused, decapitalized, defrauded, falsely taxed and regularly scammed by government and its corporate offspring.
Thank you for your support of my work in journalism and litigation.
➤ I am in the last hours of finishing a complaint targeting predatory lenders and two debt-collecting law firms. Tulis v. Flexibility Capital seeks to uphold the 10 percent annual interest rate law against usury. Lenders skirt this law and impose interest rates as high as 600 percent. I have caught two of them red-handed.
➤ I’ll be working all August finishing my federal case to halt “redcoat warrants” and “traffic stops” in Hamilton County, Tenn.
➤ No word yet from the court of appeals in my fight to end secret judicial conferences and force cops to obey the warrantless arrest statute.
June 26th, 2024
One of my public interest lawsuits is to overturn a mass fraud by the TN revenue department run by David Gerregano. The relief section of my 150pp brief deconstructing this criminal fraud asks for my tag to be restored.
More importantly, it demands repentance, restoration, reconciliation by a wicked, evil agency and reformation by the state after the harms done. I depose a revenue official July 9 in Nashville.
Follow me by subscribing at https://davidtulis.substack.com/
Relief sought
May 4th, 2024
I stand under legal establishment threat of UPL, or unauthorized practice of law. Judge Larry Ables at a hearing Monday lit into me to intimidate me in my "next friend" role of police abuse victim Tamela Grace Massengale.
She is a crime victim and abused by a law-breaking magistrate, Lorrie Miller, who rejects black-letter law in the creation of arrest warrants. Miss Grace was seized under a bogus warrant by a Venmo refund scam operator who used a phone call to policewoman Brandi Siler (see photo) to intimidate Miss Grace and get her arrested.
I filed April 25 a remarkable petition to get the case removed from general sessions to criminal court so she and I could, together, address the magistrate's wrongs in her case — and also generally, upon hundreds of cases.
I've reported about false arrest problems in SE TN more than two years. On Dec. 26 I addressed Lorrie Miller directly in a brief, demanding reply and her authorities. No answer. No reform. I gave my analysis to the county's three criminal court judges.
Now, serving as counsel and next friend of Miss Grace, Judge Ables threatens to harm me under the UPL law. That law doesn't apply because I am a journalist and not making money with a law business or practice, nor am I being paid. Thus, I cannot be prosecuted, nor sued. At least not justly.
The legal and political establishment in Hamilton County, however, seems immune to the claims of the law. It requires, for an arrest warrant to issue, fact witnesses and victims to be part of the creation of arrest warrants. Miller policy is that only cops can swear them.
https://davidtulis.substack.com/p/magistrate-millers-doggie-door-doctrine
➤ My suit vs. revenue Cmsr. David Gerregano elicits a "protection letter" I carry in a car with a revoked tag. The letter will cover me vis a vis police and deputies until time comes that a judge overthrows the Eye of Sauron operation that brings nearly 100,000 criminal convictions in TN yearly, mostly among the poor. I am dealing here with official oppression and official misconduct that judges, lawyers and the people (ignorantly) accept.
➤ The state supreme court refuses to hear my case of first impression in Flexibility v. Cupelli, my counterattack against criminal usury lenders in TN. It has sent me a $930 bill in this matter I entered in forma pauperis (poor person). Will I have to ask to be on a $10 a month payment plan? Should I get a loan from Flexibility Capital to pay this freight?
➤ I am drafting a federal lawsuit vs. Flexibility Capital, TBF Financial-Lendini and two lawyers for their criminal activity issuing and collecting on loans with APRs between 208% and 593%. Plan to file this summer.
➤ I went on "trial" April 24 challenging Chattanooga Parking Authority over an $11 ticket. CPA is violating state law, and making a fatal mistake in its legal paperwork that I take the trouble to identify. Subscribe at davidtulis.Substack.com to read my how-to. An official verdict is due.
➤ Slashing arrests in Hamilton County 30% to 60% is the goal in the pending case Tulis v. Bennett, directed against Hamilton County for its "Redcoat" warrants project violating the constitution and TCA 40-7-103. I will demand injunctive relief and punitive damages or the county maliciously, knowingly and intentionally violating constitutionally guaranteed rights. This case over my Nov. 22, 2023, warrantless arrest traveling in my old RAV4 also will demand injunctive protection for ingress and egress rights of movement, locomotion, communication (aka, travel). TN courts conspire to deny this right using a magic sentence in the 1997 case State v. Booher, a bit of legal trickery and judicial fraud. I will begin early depositions under Rule 27 before fiiling the complaint against three parties.
Video of my arrest just now posts on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lw6GPS7II14&t=2038s
➤ I ask a minister at my church this week if this work of mercy and combat could "be adopted" as a deaconal ministry, with access to either payroll or tithe funds. The answer is no. I am "not qualified" to do any law work. But Pastor John invites me to make particular requests if pressed, say, for a F$500 filing fee in federal court.
My work is highly unusual, and pursuant to my experience and learning. I am a fighter for truth and justice, defending all in TN law that reflects the goodness and justice in God's law, in the Bible.
April 26th, 2024
Today I entered the fray in criminal court as next friend of a woman arrested and jailed under a lawless Hamilton County magistrate, Lorrie Miller, in open violation of state law.
Mrs. Miller rejects clear law on how arrest warrants are made. She forbids fact witnesses and victims from testifying to obtain an arrest warrant, and relies on cops to testify about alleged crime. If filed a petition of writ of certiorari to get the case removed from sessions to a court of record, criminal court, that of Judge Amanda Dunn. I demand an injunction against Mrs. Miller's atheistic and lawless abuse of the weak, the poor and everybody else.
The picture shows two victims of the Miller abuse, Mrs. Massengale left, Shameca Burt, right.
On Wednesday I went on trial before the Chattanooga Parking Authority. I filed what is nothing less than a devastating to CPA's two breaches, one of good sense, the other of state law. It charges motor vehicle under an enabling provision of the city code, not a liability provision. The agency also taxes illegally the exclusive state privilege of operating a motor vehicle, which no municipality can tax. If we fight small battles, we become equipped to win big ones.
I am involved in litigation against a crooked supreme court justice, a cop, a TN city running "redcoat" general warrants. This case remains under consideration by Judge Jeff Sutton of the 6th circuit court of appeals.
I persist in my suit in agency of the commissioner of revenue for fraud against the poor that created 408,800 criminal convictions in the past five year totally outside of law. David "The Guano" Gerregano wants a working man to be denied use o his van for two months while a government lawyer has a baby. I object. The lawyer's replacement, Anne Warner, is very open to my proposal for a "protection letter" I can show cops in any traffic stop over my revoked tag.
I am investigating a false jailing this week in Henry County; my press coverage embarrassed officials two days ago into freeing 34-day jailed victim Chris Fiedler.
My planned suit of county deputy Brandon Bennett and Sheriff Garrett for his vast "general warrants" practice is in progress. On-the-spot arrests by LEOs statewide is the greatest strongest life-support feeding tube Jim Crow (aka the police state). These two men arrested me the day before Thanksgiving, for which I am thankful because I have standing to act against him before the federal judge.
I am on verge of filing a major suit against usury lenders with interest rates between 208% and 598% per annum — raping our county and our city and violating state law. The complaint is 70 percent complete. I plan to sue two lenders (NY, Pa.) and two law firms (Nashville, Chattanooga) to end fraudulent and illegal contracts.
I covet your prayers and support. Have gotten nowhere job hunting. Just got a letter from the Tenn. supreme court with a $926 bill for my Flexibility Capital appeal, which was made under in forma pauperis (as poor person). Clearly, a mistake among its many misdeeds.
April 15th, 2024
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Monday, April 15, 2024 — Tennessee supreme court justices today deny the application for a hearing in a radio journalist’s attack against payday-style “merchant cash advance” lenders.
The industry targets small business owners facing cash emergencies and soaks borrowers with interest rates of 208% per year (Flexibility Capital) and as high as 598% (Lendini).
Says David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network, “These are snarling, vicious businesses — with fraudulent two-faced contracts and oppressive claims upon the weak and the poor who are supposed to be protected by our state’s usury laws”
The case is styled Flexibility Capital Inc. vs. Cupelli et al and focuses on a $16,320 loan for which $24,140 was demanded in repayment, the annual interest rate at 208.05%. The borrower radio station defaulted just before the state of emergency March 2020.
The one-sentence order denying a hearing comes amid a suit by Tulis of former chief justice Roger Page, right in photo, for false imprisonment and false arrest. The federal case is on appeal in the U.S. 6th circuit, stemming from Tulis’ arrest Nov. 6, 2021, reporting on the state judicial conference.
The Tennessee judicial conference is required to be open under the open meetings act, and also under constitutional press protections at Tenn. const. art. 1, sect. 19. The case against Justice Page, a police officer and others awaits a ruling on timely filing and extent of harm issues. In the suit Tulis is demanding relief with two injunctions, one requiring the conferences be public. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bj94szS8ssg&t=1515s
Tulis has been an irritant more than once to the supreme court. In his 878-day suit against Gov. Bill Lee filed Oct. 2, 2020, for fraud in the COVID-19 epidemic, Tulis filed two rounds of demands for recusal upon first two, then all five, of the justices for interest and bias. The supreme court issued a two-page order saying the case was not frivolous but refused to hear it.
“They are willing to let tens of thousands of people fall victim to these shysters because I caught them in flagranto delicto in their secret meetings shafting the public. They won’t give anybody a break if they have to give me one.”
“Up ’til now, nothing like this has reached the appellate level,” Tulis says. “They had a perfect opportunity to settle whether predatory lenders with contracts like these may do business in Tennessee, and they blew it. Now I’m going to have to go to federal court.”
February 25th, 2024
District Attorney Coty Wamp informs me though a staffer she is not going to prosecute 2 criminal charges — damaged taillight, refusal to show a driver license. Judge Christie Sell in general sessions court in Hamilton County, Tenn., sends the counts to the grand jury on my demand. But Wamp rejects the misdemeanors before the files are received by foreman Jimmy Anderson.
I plan to bring deputy Brandon Bennett and Sheriff Austin Garrett to a reckoning of their kidnapping me on private business Nov. 22, 2023, the day before Thanksgiving, and jailing me — all without a warrant. My suit will include a demand for injunctive relief to end a longstanding custom called general warrants, plainly outlawed in American law. The warrant requirement, if operating, will cut arrests 30% to 60% in TN.
I am busy fighting for mercy, on the air and elsewhere in court:
➤ My suit against the TN department of revenue intends to prevent half a million illicit criminal convictions and hundreds of thousands of criminal charges in TN in the next five years by junking a rogue program. (See photo) In a hearing Friday, hearing officer Brad Buchanan denies my motion to sanction attorney Camille Cline for lying out the constitution and the nature and form of the statutes enforced by DOR. I am framing a deposition of a fact witness. The case is almost entirely a matter of law, but I exercise the right for fact investigation. The department runs a fraud completely outside of the TN financial responsibility act of 1977 serving the insurance cartel with at least F$1 billion in free premiums from TN car owners a year.
➤ I am planning to appeal a defeat in TN court of appeals in the Flexibility Capital case where the judges say they cannot get to the merits of my case because I filed notice of appeal untimely. I have a hearing in circuit March 18 as the loan shark attempts to execute judgment against me, harassingly demanding 13-years of tax returns and spending records. Getting into the supreme court is by permission only, so I have to study carefully before asking.
➤ Trailing smoke and flame from 3 of 4 engines, my appeal to the 6th circuit awaits a ruling. It's a suit against city of Franklin, a city cop and the former chief justice of the TN supreme court, Roger Page for false imprisonment and false arrest. Procedure is tricky, but I have fundamentally a powerful case. The court rejects a supplemental filing over bizarre federal rules using state statutes of limitations, saying I am allowed "a" brief, not two. Two injunctions are pending if chief appeals judge Jeff Sutton and his colleagues send the case back to district court in Nashville, overseen by Waverly Crenshaw, the chief judge in the middle TN district.
➤ It's a sensation on YouTube — my false arrest Nov. 6, 2021, in Franklin covering the secret judicial conference, with more than 400,000 views. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bj94szS8ssg&t=1502s
➤ Are property taxes on private homes lawful? In a meeting Thursday I meet with property assessor Marty Haynes and challenge him to show how my house, and that of my late mother, are liable for the property tax, due Feb. 29. If I have a right to have a shelter for myself, my wife, family and property, it cannot be taxed on at least two grounds. One ground is the claim I intend to suggest of an underlying soil and land patent.The other is under the principle that no right can be taxed in any way. " A state may not impose a charge for the enjoyment of a right granted by the Federal Constitution." Murdock v. Pennsylvania, 319 U.S. 105 (1943)
➤ I have been looking for parttime work afternoons. The lack of support for my press platform and its diaconal ministry of analysis and exhortation shows we are under a spiritual judgment that includes blindness and fear. That
December 25th, 2023
A bid for an injunction in my attack on fraudulent enforcement of the TN financial responsibility law of 1977 gets an early warning. Administrative judge Brad Buchanan denies a bid for a temporary tag on grounds I am not likely to prevail. I file 2 documents, first a 33-page motion answered by agency attorney Camille Cline with a 15pp rebuff, followed by my 27pp reply debunking the commissioner's abrogation and deconstruction of the law.
Mr. Buchanan construes Part 2 of the law, the 2015 Atwood amendment, as running parallel to Part 1, and giving new powers to revenue department. This in spite of a clear prohibition in Part 2 that the amendment adds no new powers or scope. My position is that Part 1 controls the operation of the law, with the Atwood amendment only streamlining enforcement upon high-risk drivers who earlier showed financial irresponsibility after a qualifying crash. Mr. Buchanan is a company man, and misreads the clear law.
On Friday I file about 300 questions into revenue, some for Mrs. Cline and some to be answered under oath by a department employee. An earlier fight over deposing Commissioner David Gerregano ends in defeat. My bid to recuse Mr. Buchanan also fails.
My work as investigative reporter at NoogaRadio crosses lines into Christian ministry and belligerency vs. crooked officials.
➤ I work this Christmas weekend on my appeal brief in the U.S. 6th circuit court of appeals in Cincinnati. I insist that my 14pp initial complaint is sufficiently detailed to allow the lawsuit to escape the claim of "untimely filed" by all defendants. I am suing the then-chief justice of the Tennessee supreme court, Roger Page, for having had me arrested Nov. 6, 2021, covering for the judicial conference for the radio station. Also being sued for arrest law violations are city of Franklin and a cop, William Orange.The brief is due Jan. 3. Please pray for this bid to reverse dismissal of the suit.
Crucial in this suit is the Orange injunction. It requires an end to general warrants in Franklin, and will cut gross arrest rates 30% to 60% if the constitution and state law are obeyed.
➤ I file a criminal complaint against Hamilton County sheriff Austin Garrett with DA Coty Wamp, a 51pp filing including a one-page affidavit of complaint, an 8pp letter describing the crime in my false arrest Nov. 22, and copies of two administrative notice. Outside the jail, I take a picture of my empty wallet, my cash having been replaced by a digital card that steals $2.75 from me.
➤ I give an interview to Jamaal Hicks, aka Maal the Pimp of Pimpaholic Records, an R&B music label. It focuses on my arrest Nov. 22 for traveling in my private car, a RAV4, faulted or having a bit of missing taillight red plastic. Blacks are the most abused people in TN when it comes to surplus police violence, especially in "traffic stops." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2BnpbHwA1c
➤ Arrest warrant procedures in Hamilton County are illegal because they don't require criminal complainant to swear out their statements in front of the magistrate. Magistrate Lorrie Miller accepts my challenge to her to end the process, saying she is willing to read my brief about it. This document is proposed.
Thank you for your support of my work and ministry in Christian rebuilding and Christian reconstruction, aimed at bringing public officials back into line with the law of our constitutions and written black-letter statutes they so readily ignore.
November 24th, 2023
blob:https://www.givesendgo.com/7f366d87-2376-43c6-b8bf-f392ee6d7b0c
A deputy drags me into the jail — scarring the tops of my dress shoes — because of a missing 2-square-inch bit red plastic in a taillight damaged Nov. 14 in a tire blowout.
I am the radio investigative reporter who specializes in covering Jim Crow traffic abuses based on presumption, fraud and official ignorance by policy —and thank you for your support of me as the mercy reporter and fighting journalist.
Deputy Bennett makes 2 legal errors in my false imprisonment and false arrest. Each is warned against in administrative notices served on Hamilton County sheriff’s office in Chattanooga, so his actions for his employer are as a matter of law knowing and intentional.
One notice pertains to the limits on Title 55 motor and other vehicle law. It’s Tennessee transportation administrative notice. An April 2020 notice tells of arrest warrant duties under the TN bill of rights and the exceptions law at TCA 40-7-103. Under notice doctrine, his actions are knowing and intentional harms.
My jailhouse arguments about the Bennett affidavit’s missing essential elements of privilege win only 1 concession: Release on OR (own recognizance) by magistrate Blake Murchison. He denies me a copy of the charging instrument, but patiently hears me out; he finds probable cause, and sets a criminal sessions court date.
Hugely, hugely excited. That’s me today. I now have standing to defend in criminal and civil court the right of free movement and communication by car, apart from the “driving is a privilege” enforcement scam. Sheriff Austin Garrett continues Southeast Tennessee’s defense of Jim Crow social engineering and highway brigandage by deputies ultra vires (outside the scope of the law).
Deputy Bennett immediately seizes a 9mm pistol at my waist. Carelessly, he lets a far more dangerous weapon get through the sally port and through the jail’s steel door: My bow tie.
https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZwqaoVZrwngK4sHIfkBvnlD3lMLkb2WrEEV
Two of my three constitutional rights cases see action in the past few days. Flexibility Capital is defending against my appeal demanding a ruling its business funder contracts violate state law. In a poor-man's suit to get registration of my 2000 Honda Odyssey van restored, I am suing the department of revenue commissioner David Gerregano.
➤ On Tuesday Nov. 21 in an hourlong hearing, I demand Cmsr. Gerregano sit for deposition. I say he is identified by law as the moving party in the revocation, and that because his private policy creating a compulsory motor vehicle insurance scheme is fact rich, and not a clean operation under law, he must face me under oath. Hearing officer Brad Buchanan denies my motion to compel. Next up are negotiations with Camille Cline, his attorney, on 300 questions I have arising from the insurance-cartel serving policy converting Tennessee into a compulsory insurance state. Insurance is not a general requirement in Tennessee. Rather, TCA § 55-12-101 et seq creates a voluntary insurance after-accident program to ensure people involved in a wreck and responsible for the harm are financially responsible. The only people who are liable to have insurance are high-risk people who fail to show financial responsibility in the 20-day notice window under the commissioner of safety. If they act irresponsibly, they lose their licenses and registrations, and can get them back only under condition they have SR-22 policies.
➤ On Nov. 14, 2023, in a 30-minute hearing, I argue that "cash advance" business funders such as Flexibility Capital in New York operate under fraudulent contracts that violate the Tennessee usury law. Purported advance purchasers of future receivables such as Flexibility are loan sharks with, in my case, 208.05 % interest rates. State law does not allow them to operate with fraudulent contracts for such loans. Flexibility needs to be put out of business in Tennessee, and by God's grace in this case we will be able to get a clear ruling describing its contract as fraudulent, a part of the loan world prohibited by law.
➤ My lawsuit over my false arrest at theTennessee judicial conference has arrived at the U.S. court of appeals in Cincinnati. A donor covered the F$505 filing fee — thank you so much! Next is getting word of my brief deadline.
October 14th, 2023
On Thursday two gnomes and I chat with Camille Cline, attorney for TN tax commissioner David Gerregano, whom I'm suing in agency to overthrow this fraudulent program of compulsory insurance for all users of the roads. We are a financial responsibility state, but his policy administers the law at TCA 55-12-101 et seq as if TN were a mandatory insurance state.
In the chat in which Ed Soloe and Christopher Sapp, my midstate bureau chief at NoogaRadio Network joined, we ask how Gerregano accounts for the parts of the law he scraps, voids, nullifies and maroons by policy. She is unaware of the "exemptions" provision I cite, and could only say as to contradictory law provisions that the department of revenue adheres to policy.
Even before the hearing, I will have to demand judicial review. I have filed to demand the hearing officer recuse for cause under the UAPA, the uniform administrative procedures act, and also for good reason under the judicial ethics rules is denied. Brad Buchanan writes an 18-page brief defending his refusal to recuse. I work on an objection and demand for reconsideration this weekend. A conference is set Oct. 24.
My demand for the right to depose Gerregano for 4 to 8 hours over his policy has been answered with a motion to quash. I filed a detailed objection and await a ruling.
I am certain I will have to sue upwards into chancery court in Davidson County (Nashville) on these two points: Recusal of Buchanan, right to depose respondent commissioner. We expect Gerregano will fight all the way to the TN supreme court to defend his denial to answer my questions under oath.
Separately in two other cases of high public interest:
1. I make oral arguments Nov. 14 in my case, Flexibility Capital v. Sabatino Cupelli et al, a frontal attack on the business funding industry that extends fraudulent usury loans in Tennessee in violation of state law. The line of business I am intending to overthrow is called the "advance purchase of future receivables" funding business, which is lawful (aka factoring). However, any absolute requirement of repayment makes the contracts illegal usury loans, and unenforceable. I explain how I turn the tables upon the wicked loan sharks on TNtrafficticket.us and Substack. https://davidtulis.substack.com/p/journalist-converts-suit-for-nonpayment
2. IMMEDIATE NEED: U.S. district court denies my motion to appeal in pauperis (as an indigent) in Tulis v. Orange, which seeks to end a major police abuse in TN, namely warrantless arrests in breach of state law, and a major judicial department abuse, namely secret conferences breaching the constitution and the open meetings act. This case is a civil claim for false imprisonment and false arrest, giving me standing to attack these two great Jim Crow or "we are you masters, buddy" harms. I have until Nov. 1 to come up with F$505 dollars for the filing fee at the U.S. court of appeals in Cincinnati.
September 17th, 2023
My new case on behalf of oppressed citizens is vs. David Gerregano, enforcer of the TN financial responsibility law and a Gov. Bill Lee appointee. In violation of law, he enforces the 1977 law promiscuously upon all motorists, as if TN were a compulsory insurance state. We are an "after-accident" state, and I have caught him & buddies abusing tens of thousands of people without warrant, without the law on their side.
This phenomenon is called industry capture, or regulatory capture, with the state serving industry premiums hitting $2.6 billion a year.
Defending TCA 55-12-101 et seq, I have put up a minivan to give me standing. Its registration is revoked for "no insurance." Suing him in the dept. of revenue, I am challenging the entire program as a fraud, an oppression. The legal description is "ultra vires enforcement" and "violation of the rules of statutory construction." He is a lawbreaker, in league with the dept. of safety boss Jeff Long.
The doorway fight is over recusal of the hearing officer, serving Gerregano, whom I insist step aside. My reply to revenue lawyer Camille Cline is due Wednesday. I demand right to depose Gerregano, and have told the department I'll need between 4 and 8 hours. Mrs. Cline asks I withdraw the notice. No way.
The short of this abuse of your rights is this: By law, you can travel without insurance. But, if you have a crash, you must show proof of financial responsibility within 20 days to the safety commissioner. There are 4 ways of doing so post-crash. Insurance is one of them. Others include surety bond, posting the total loss amount with the commissioner, or filing affidavits of settlement between the accident parties.
My study of the 56 key provisions of this law reveals that abusive enforcement is 100% outside the scope of the statute, and does violence to numerous statutory provisions suited for "financial responsibility" law vs. "compulsory insurance."
For example, the law says a person under correction from the dept. of safety for disobeying the TFRA may be required to have insurance three years.
Three years? Really? How can the law release a person from duty to have insurance when revenue dept. says he must have insurance every day of the year, into eternity? The law contradicts the TN establishment and its talking head commissioners. Clearly the "requirement" is on a limited subject or class of people who violate TFRA and are under sanction for having shown financial responsibility after an accident. When Gerregano violates rules of statutory construction, policy creates discord, incoherence as a witness to ultra vires abuse.
My case against TN justice Roger Page and four other parties has been received in Cincinnati at the 6th circuit court of appeals. My petition for writ of pauperis is before the tribunal. It costs F$505 to get in, money I am too poor to have available. The petition is 7 pages long and details the dollar signs in my life in great detail. While poor in money, I am rich in blessings, starting with good health.
My calling as journalist and plaintiff are under God's providence and care, and I proceed as an indigent person financially confident that God will, if He intends me to good for the weak and oppressed, provide me with the means.
Thank you for your consideration. You can also send a personal check, David Tulis, c 10520 Brickhill, Lane Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
August 13th, 2023
Revenue commissioner David Gerregano is ducking out of a hearing inside his bureaucracy. He assigns Brad H.Buchanan as administrative judge. Anne Warner is the staff attorney representing Mr. Gerregano. In this matter I have rights in commerce that revenue department administers in part. The agency oversees registration, the converting of a car into a motor vehicle. I am a registrant, and a person exercising rights under privilege in Tennessee.
But I also have underlying right of travel, movement, communication, ingress and egress that Cmsr. Gerregano and his class of state employees generally do not recognize. But it's crucial he admit that there are nontaxpayers (private users) just as their are taxpayers (drivers and operators in the calling of being on the road, hauling goods and people for hire). Will he deny there is a distinction?
Statewide, people such as Hamilton County sheriff Austin Garrett refuse to recognize the travel-driving distinction, clearly in the law. The machinery is used to control blacks and the poor, as these people, all arrested without warrant on "paper crime" charges under laws that most certainly don't apply to them, except through fraud, duress, false inducement or mistake.
August 13th, 2023
Revenue commissioner David Gerregano is ducking out of a hearing inside his bureaucracy. He assigns Brad H.Buchanan as administrative judge. Anne Warner is the staff attorney representing Mr. Gerregano. In this matter I have rights in commerce that revenue department administers in part. The agency oversees registration, the converting of a car into a motor vehicle. I am a registrant, and a person exercising rights under privilege in Tennessee.
But I also have underlying right of travel, movement, communication, ingress and egress that Cmsr. Gerregano and his class of state employees generally do not recognize. But it's crucial he admit that there are nontaxpayers (private users) just as their are taxpayers (drivers and operators in the calling of being on the road, hauling goods and people for hire). Will he deny there is a distinction?
Statewide, people such as Hamilton County sheriff Austin Garrett refuse to recognize the travel-driving distinction, clearly in the law. The machinery is used to control blacks and the poor, as these people, all arrested without warrant on "paper crime" charges under laws that most certainly don't apply to them, except through fraud, duress, false inducement or mistake.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.