Mercy reporter Tulis asks aid

A court official orders me out of a secret Tennessee judicial meeting in which I’m ordained to be arrested by the now-former chief Justice Roger Page. My nonprofit journalism and court filings attack foes of Christian godliness and constitutional government. It has put me into amazing conflicts with lawless officials and in a continuing state of need.

With your help I persist in waging legal combat in three major areas of oppression.

➤ In U.S. district court in Chattanooga I'm suing Sheriff Austin Garrett, a deputy in his personal capacity and Hamilton County for redcoat warrants, or general warrants, over which our colonial forebears went to war. The suit is over my false arrest and false imprisonment for a damaged taillight. If the court approves, my injunction will bring an end to a longstanding abuse to which no attorney has objected for decades. It would bring a virtual end to traffic stops, enabled by on-the-spot no-warrant seizures of motorists in violation of due process.

This case is a comprehensive attack on America’s most shameful abuse highlighted in many YouTube videos.

➤ In federal court in Nashville I am suing to end “Eye of Sauron,” a corporate-capture fraud run by department of revenue in shocking multifarious violation of the state financial responsibility law. This op by David Gerregano puts $2 billion in “free” premiums in insurance companies’ pockets every year at the cost of criminal convictions of as many as 40,800 innocent Tennesseans annually. I have filed for injunction. The federal case is parallel with two administrative cases on the same subject, and a November 2024 complaint filed in state courts.

➤ In an attack on predatory capitalism outlawed by the Word of God, I'm suing vampire lenders in federal court who defraud small business operators. I am demanding Flexibility Capital and Funding Metrics d/b/a Lendini be barred in Tennessee for two years and pay damages for fraud and usury. State usury law bans loans past 10 percent. These shysters charge between 208% and 590% per year under contracts disguised to look like advance purchases of future receivables.

My work is privately supported. I am not on the payroll of any church, group, lobby, company or organization (though I sometimes would like to be). I am directly responsible to God and the Holy Spirit for the work I do, highly specialized and with vast social implications. I believe with proper petition; the law will be made to operate again and bring relief.

For 13 years I’ve covered law, Christianity, local economy and free markets at what is now Eagle Radio Network in Chattanooga. I’ve been on sabbatical since March 2024, handling these cases and looking for paying work.

I thank you for supporting this Christian work seeking to remove harms and injuries that seem most powerfully directed by authorities against the poor, minorities and the working people in our state. My reporting on the TNtrafficticket.us blog and on Substack is a longstanding and underappreciated mercy. I trust that my work as a man of modest habits and means will halt injustice and be a blessing to 7 million citizens of TN.