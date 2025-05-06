Support Tiffanie Fight For Trial

My name is Tiffanie and I am a mother to three amazingly GOD-FEARING young men. Over the past three years I have been fighting for my freedom and my name cleared from a custody battle for not only myself but my youngest son who is now 18. When my son was born, his father was never really there for him mentally, physically, emotionally and financially. I was the sole provider of food, clothes, and all living expenses. All he provided was a roof which he was never under. I was the only parent the school would contact if needed and was the only parent taking him to medical appointments. His father was never that person. His father missed countless birthdays and holidays. Claiming to be working but that never was the case. Keep in mind he was suppose to be 100% disabled veteran. He would only show up about once a twice a month just to say hello and leave within 30 mins. My son was a victim to verbal and mental abuse from his father and so have I. Not only have I been mentally and verbally abused by him but I was also physically abused on numerous accounts the 12 years I spent in a relationship with him. It wasn’t until the COVID era of spring 2020 that I was able to financially escape the abuse with the help of my parents. I was able to provide my own place for my boys and I away from him and in hiding for almost two years. A fresh start for us. My son wanted to continue to have communications with him despite his behavior but needed time before he could fully trust and rebuild that relationship. He explained this to him countless times however he forced his hands and my son stopped communicating completely at the end of summer 2020. As mentioned above he is also a disabled veteran who was getting dependent pay for my son. When we moved I asked him to either take my son off the VA benefits or send me the money for him. He wouldn’t do neither so I filed child support in November 2021 to get the money owed to my son. We had court in May 2022. Judge order shared custody against my abuse claims, also instructed him to pay monthly child support. He tried on numerous accounts to get out of it but judge denied it each time. Judge also included time sharing every other holiday until my son turns 18 which at the time my son was 15. On November 2022, I was held in contempt due to me violation court orders on two different occasions: Father’s Day and One weekend that he chose. I was not aware Father’s day was included and I worked a late shift the other day that was included and forgot about the exchange. Due to me not having money for an attorney they appointed me a court appointed attorney at that time and needless to say I lost that hearing. So judge held me in contempt with 5 years of probation (not sure why 5 years when at the time my son was 15 and would be 18 in 3 years), ordered to pay his court cost/fines/fees totaling over $4,800. I had and still have so much proof and evidence against his claims but the court appointed attorney never logged them. With that being said I had to find an attorney and ask family/friends to help. I worked over time just to keep a roof over our heads and pay bills while still fighting court and paying all these fees each month for three years. Since 2022 he has accumulated over $14k in child support owed and my son have yet to see a dime but yet he keeps trying to drag me in court for hideous false claims. In 2023 I was able to hire an attorney and they have been great! However I am still in need of financial help as I have dished out over $30,000 to my attorney so far to fight this case which many attorneys I have talked to called it a frivolous act because they are false claims he have placed on me to have me put on probation with potential to get me locked up which I have not been by the grace of god and my attorneys. My son is now 18 and happy that he doesn’t have to see his father anymore and states he has nothing more to say or do with his father for what he has done to him and me over the past few years. At this moment I have won pretrial hearing that was done on this past January 27th and now set for final trial that is in August after three long years of fighting! However it is going to cost me $5,000 for my attorneys to go forward and represent me for trial. At this time I am only asking for $3,500 from my family, friends, supporters and community to help see this through to the final end to be at peace finally and financially, get my name cleared, for me to be free off probation and removed off my record as this was done out of spite-fullness all because he didn’t want to be on child support and him wanting to keep my sons dependent VA payments. I have a month to come up with this remaining amount before June 14th or they will drop me as their client. I have spent so much money and I am behind on bills because of this to start over with a new attorney. This has really put me in financial bind even with overtime at work. I have exhausted my whole savings and I am unable to get any loans at this time. I have came too far and to be almost done to have to start over! So your generosity would help whether it’s contributing, a share or even a prayer! It would be greatly appreciated. I hope my story will touch you all but also help someone that may be in the same boat to know to keep fighting no matter what, you may get tired or feel defeated but just know GOD has you, he will carry you! I am a firm believer of that! But also to never be afraid to ask for help because you never know who is willing! Keep pushing! 🙏🏾

With All Gods Love - Tiffanie 💜

Luke 6:38 “ Give and it will be given to you. Good measures, press down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.”