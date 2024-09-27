Help Whistleblowers Fight the Lies

Empower Oversight Whistleblowers & Research (Empower Oversight) represents many whistleblowers who get viciously attacked and defamed in retaliation for courageously reporting misconduct.

For example, Empower Oversight helped IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and Special Agent Joseph Ziegler legally blow the whistle on kid-glove treatment of the President's son, Hunter Biden, in a tax investigation.

Biden Family lawyers quickly launched a well-funded campaign to smear these brave IRS whistleblowers, pushing the Biden Justice Department to prosecute them. Hunter Biden's attorneys have:

(1) falsely accused the whistleblowers of committing "a clear-cut crime";

(2) sued the IRS, falsely claiming that the whistleblowers released confidential tax information; and

(3) opposed, along with the IRS, Shapley's and Ziegler's right to join Biden's lawsuit against the IRS - which would enable them to defend themselves against the false smears spread by Biden's attorneys. https://nypost.com/2024/05/22/opinion/we-blew-the-whistle-on-hunter-biden-now-were-fighting-his-lies/

These intentionally false claims have damaged their reputations and ability to continue their stellar careers as IRS criminal investigators. The truth is that these IRS whistleblowers never publicly disclosed any confidential tax information that wasn't already made public by Congress, or by Hunter Biden himself.

At Empower Oversight, we are experts in the laws protecting federal whistleblowers from retaliation in the workplace, but those laws do not stop retaliators from publicly smearing a whistleblower with lies.

Defamation lawsuits are one way to fight for the truth, hold dishonest bullies accountable and deter others before they shamelessly lie about public servants who are just trying to do the right thing for the right reasons.

However, this type of litigation is extremely specialized, difficult and expensive.

Your tax deductible financial support of Empower Oversight's Fight the Lies Fund (#FightTheLies) will enable us to hire experts in defamation law to go after those who think they can falsely smear whistleblowers with no consequences.

You will be helping people who choose to do the right thing no matter the cost to their own personal and professional reputation. You will be funding efforts to actually hold the retaliators accountable for a change.

When potential whistleblowers see that it is possible to fight back and prevail, more brave people will have the courage to speak up and expose waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct. But, Empower Oversight can't fight these battles without your help. Every dollar of your tax deductible donation will go toward the fight for truth and accountability.

Empower Oversight is a nonprofit, nonpartisan educational organization dedicated to enhancing independent oversight of government and corporate wrongdoing. We have provided legal representation to whistleblowers from the FBI, IRS, Secret Service, Federal Air Marshal Service, and other government agencies to expose waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct. Empower Oversight is also committed to educating whistleblowers, journalists, members of Congress, Inspectors General, and other official institutions in order to increase whistleblower protections and whistleblower-driven investigations.

If you prefer to mail a check instead of using the online form, please make checks payable to "Empower Oversight," write "Fight the Lies Fund" in the memo line, and mail to:

Empower Oversight

5109 82nd Street, Suite 7-1111

Lubbock, TX 79407

Go to https://empowr.us to learn more.















