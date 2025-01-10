Faith Like Jessalyn-Treatment Journey

My name is April. I started this fundraiser for my daughter and her husband almost 2 years ago; Ty and Ashtin DeShong. Ty and Ashtin are the parents of five beautiful children (my grandchildren), Neriyah (8), Jonah (6), Jessalyn (4), Hopelynn (2) and Eli (3 months).

Jessalyn (Jessa) and family were at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs for 3 weeks with a relapse. Jessa spent her 4th birthday in ICU. Jessa has been placed on harder chemotherapy at this time and has mostly lost all of her hair already. Mom and dad are given 2 options of treatment, 2.5 years of intense chemotherapy, or a bone marrow transplant. Jessa's body is already struggling to recover back from the chemotherapy already given.

They are in need of much prayer and help at this time, as they also sold their home while in hospital to remove the potential risks due to mold exposure and evironmental exposure. Thankfully they secured a new rental house so Jessalyn and the family can have a clean and mold free environment.

However, on top of medical bills, they have to replace all furniture in their home due to mold exposure. Any funds for groceries and food, supplements for sustaining Jessa, insulin for mom, ect. are all appreciated too.

The family is undergoing much stress at this time and would like minimal texts, phone calls, and messages as they press into the Lord on what they are to do next.. but so thankful for each heart willing and able to help during this time.

Please pray for Jessalyn's body to be strong and held up by God to withstand any route her parents lean toward.

Will you please help my family so they can focus on the fight for Jessa? They need our help!



