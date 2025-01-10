Faith Like Jessalyn-Treatment Journey

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $12,990
Campaign funds will be received by Ashtin DeShong
My name is April. I started this fundraiser for my daughter and her husband almost 2 years ago; Ty and Ashtin DeShong. Ty and Ashtin are the parents of five beautiful children (my grandchildren), Neriyah (8), Jonah (6), Jessalyn (4), Hopelynn (2) and Eli (3 months).
Jessalyn (Jessa) and family were at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs for 3 weeks with a relapse. Jessa spent her 4th birthday in ICU. Jessa has been placed on harder chemotherapy at this time and has mostly lost all of her hair already. Mom and dad are given 2 options of treatment, 2.5 years of intense chemotherapy, or a bone marrow transplant. Jessa's body is already struggling to recover back from the chemotherapy already given.
They are in need of much prayer and help at this time, as they also sold their home while in hospital to remove the potential risks due to mold exposure and evironmental exposure. Thankfully they secured a new rental house so Jessalyn and the family can have a clean and mold free environment.
However, on top of medical bills, they have to replace all furniture in their home due to mold exposure. Any funds for groceries and food, supplements for sustaining Jessa, insulin for mom, ect. are all appreciated too.
The family is undergoing much stress at this time and would like minimal texts, phone calls, and messages as they press into the Lord on what they are to do next.. but so thankful for each heart willing and able to help during this time.
Please pray for Jessalyn's body to be strong and held up by God to withstand any route her parents lean toward.
Will you please help my family so they can focus on the fight for Jessa? They need our help!
May God continue to bless you as you grow in faith!
Praying for this beautiful masterpiece
Praying our Savior, Jesus, with the grace of God, lay his hands upon this beautiful baby and keep her with her family here on earth!
January 10th, 2025
Jessalyn has been in consistent treatment since October 2024. Unfortunately, the oncologists refuse to work with us and a natural oncologist to ensure Jessalyn experiences minimal side effects from the drugs given to her. We have been asking for the pharmacists and oncology team for information and studies on the specific medicine she is currently on. Because it is a new drug, there are not very many studies out there especially on children as young as Jessalyn, so we appreciate your prayers. We are seeking some other protocols that would help sustain her organs and ensure her t-cells are built up. The key to this is a strong immune system and gut help. We would greatly appreciate any donations to provide these natural protocols as insurance will not pay for any of it. Additionally, our insurance company has refused to pay for specific blood tests. They have ties our hands. We did try to apply for Medicaid to get help, but was denied and discovered they too do not pay for most natural protocols. We have discovered when they drafted the Constitution, they never thought of medical tyranny. We need help.
Thank you so much for helping Jessalyn and easing some of our stress.
November 5th, 2024
Thank you to all who helped secure a rental so Jessalyn has a safe and mold free environment.
Jessalyn (Jessa) and family were at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs for 3 weeks with a relapse. She was released just in time to get the keys to their new rental. God is good! As you know, they sold their home to remove any potential risks due to mold exposure and evironmental exposure. On top of medical bills, they have to replace all furniture in their home due to mold exposure. Any funds for groceries and food, supplements for sustaining Jessa, insulin for mom, ect. are all appreciated too.
They face some very hard decisions regarding treatment which could result in continued separation for Ty from work and at the minimum, 4 months in Denver in temporary housing.
Please pray for Jessalyn's body to be strong and held up by God to withstand any route her parents lean toward.
Will you please help my family so they can focus on the fight for Jessa? They need our help!
October 29th, 2024
My name is April. I started this fundraiser for my daughter and her husband almost 2 years ago; Ty and Ashtin DeShong. Ty and Ashtin are the parents of five beautiful children (my grandchildren), Neriyah (8), Jonah (6), Jessalyn (4), Hopelynn (2) and Eli (3 months).
Jessalyn (Jessa) and family have been at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs for 3 weeks with a relapse. Jessa spent her 4th birthday in ICU. Jessa has been placed on harder chemotherapy at this time and has mostly lost all of her hair already. Mom and dad are given 2 options of treatment, 2.5 years of intense chemotherapy, or a bone marrow transplant. Jessa's body is already struggling to recover back from the chemotherapy already given.
They are in need of much prayer and help at this time, as they also sold their home while in hospital to remove the potential risks due to mold exposure and evironmental exposure. They hope to not return home at all to the previous house, again wanting to make sure Jessalyn comes home to a clean and mold free environment. On top of medical bills, they are in need to raise $4500 dollars to secure the new residence and now have new bills starting to pile up. Ty, her daddy, has been with her day in and day out while Ashtin has been living with the other 4 children at Ronald McDonald house across the street. Any funds for groceries and food, supplements for sustaining Jessa, insulin for mom, ect. are all appreciated too.
The family is undergoing much stress at this time and would like minimal texts, phone calls, and messages as they press into the Lord on what they are to do next.. but so thankful for each heart willing and able to help during this time.
Please pray for Jessalyn's body to be strong and held up by God to withstand any route her parents lean toward.
Will you please help my family so they can focus on the fight for Jessa? They need our help!
December 25th, 2023
Jessalyn remains Cancer free and recently had the best labs she has had all year! Glory to God! Although the family has come on some other challenges over the last several months and now is needing help to insure the other members of the family stay well. They relocated and moved into a home November of 2022, and noticed some surface mold upon moving in, along with some previous flooding, not disclosed by the previous owners. Jessalyns amazing doctor who has helped us along the way in her healing journey, continued to search for the cause of the cancer, and continued to mention mold to Ashtin (Jessalyns mother). She knew there could be a possibility but tried to keep the house as safe as possible amidst caring for Jessalyns recovery the last several months. However, on December 13, 2023, Ty (Jessalyns wonderful father) had returned home from work and fell asleep, only moments later having a grand mal seizure. Ashtin immediately called paramedics and began her job of contacting Jessalyns doctor to help tys recovery as well. Upon a few phone calls she had again asked if there could be possible mold in the home. At that time Ashtin informed her that the week prior to the seizure Ty had redone the front bathroom, and when he pulled up the flooring there was in fact mold. Immediately there was a common theme, as Jessalyns diagnoses was weeks after tearing up floors in the back bathroom. The family has battled illness since moving in with many symtoms such as severe brain fog, sleeplessness, continual respiratory issues, cancer, severe anxiety, outburst in the children, and now seizures. The family is in serious need of help as they await the arrival of a new member in July of next year, they need to establish a healthy home, as well as begin the recovery for the rest of the family feom the exposure. Testing will be several hundered dollars, and remediation can be quoted upwards od 15k to 25k depending how severe the tests come back. The family is aware of the mold and Ashtin (mother) is taking all precautions she can by leading of the Holy Spirit to insure safety for all members in the waiting. The family was advised to leave the home until testing can be done, but cannot afford a place that will house the 6 of them and their 2 dogs. Any help that can be provided them is a blessing and will be used solely for the purposed of recovery of health and their housing needs. Their hearts are grateful for those who have helped keep jessalyns recovery smoothe and financially covered, although almost all of it is out of pocket. The most important thing Ashtin and Ty request is prayer for safety of their children, including the one in the womb, during this process, and they know Who goes before them.
August 22nd, 2023
Jessalyn has started gaining significant weight, she did not lose her hair, and is now thickening. She is fully back to a normal toddler; intelligent as ever. We have moved her to a new phase of protocol and some things are not covered by insurance, including a specific blood panel needed to address possible exposures that could have contributed to her original onset of pre b all leukemia! This panel will be $259 out of pocket, as well as a new medication used to tell those bad cells to hit the road, which will be $145, with it being unknown how long she will have to be on this. We were informed our regular insurance has denied to pay her flight for life bill of $99,516.34, and medicaid could not back date to diagnoses, so we also have a bill of $2809 for her stay at Denver Children's Hospital. We trust the Lord will provide as we have seen Him help us step by step and provide the things needed for Jessalyn as well as for our other three children since this has all happened amidst trying times in our nation, and upon freshly moving to a new state months before she got sick. We are thankful for each person who has prayed, stood by us, and helped us in every avenue we have needed. We pray each of you be blessed abundantly as the Lord says,
“And answering, the King will say to them, ‘Amen, I tell you, whatever you did to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’
Matthew 25:40 TLV
Our family as a whole are deeply grateful for those who the Lord has brought by our side to walk this journey with. We are humbled, and experiencing great spiritual growth amidst it all.
Shalom,
Ty and Ashtin Deshong
April 27th, 2023
From Ashtin:
Jessalyn has just finished her second phase of the mandated treatments, and the Lord has had His hand on her through and through. These were the two easiest phases that they mandate for children, her next phase will begin May 8th and she will have to have two types of chemotherapy every 10 days and they have informed us they plan to increase dosing each time even despite the side effects she has had. We are still believing the Lord to intervene and stop the treatments on her little body, but know that He has her protected in the midst.
She was found in remission after just 28 days, no cancer found anywhere within her blood, and her marrow, as well as her chromosomes were favorable from the very start and all cells have returned to normal chromosome levels. We continue to pray and believe for the Lord to show us the steps to take to ensure her safety moving forward. She continues to laugh, use her intelligence the Lord has given her despite the rigorous mandated chemo to the spinal column each week she has been going through. Her hair is thinning but still lots of it left on top, which is a huge answered prayer and evidence that the Lord is hearing our prayers to protect her good cells within her body and keep her from harm.
God is faithful. He is good. He is merciful despite the inability to make any kind of choices for our daughter's well being. We appreciate all help we can get as these required treatments are over $300 per treatment and so far haven't been accepted for much help from the state and others. Continued prayer is so appreciated as we navigate the coming months for Jessalyn. Specific prayer we need now is not a cure for the cancer, as we KNOW she has been healed without any means of medicine, but rather prayer for protection of her little body, mainly her brain and spinal column, as well as prayer for grace and mercy to be given to the doctors and nurses and Godly wisdom and boldness to care for Jessalyn how the Father would have it.
We are humbled and thankful for the amount of prayer and help we have been given, all the glory to our Father for always making a way when there seems to be no way! The steps forward are unknown for our whole family but we trust He will lead us as we go along. And praying the Lord bless each of your for your prayers and help.
March 16th, 2023
Praise God! Jessalyn's ANC level was at 100, so the physician let her go home today where she can be with her family. Jessa will still undergo 2 more years of treatment but in Colorado Springs. Please continue to pray for little Jessa as this journey has just begun.
March 14th, 2023
