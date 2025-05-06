Safety Fence

As parishoners of St. Michael’s in Palmer, AK we need help raising funds to cover the cost of a fence going up in the front lawn of the church.

Our parish has exploded with families filled with young children who love to run and play outside after church events. The street outside of our parish (Fireweed Ave) has become a short cut for many cars and has begun to see more traffic. The fence going up would keep the children of our parish safe from running or falling into the busy street. This concern is a reality as a handful of kids over time have crossed the street, wandered down as far as downtown Palmer, or simply just disappear behind the church leaving parents stressed and unable to fully connect with the community. The fence going would ensure our little kiddos stay on the lawn and don’t disappear behind buildings or wander off to downtown Palmer.

Your donation would mean the world to the young families at St. Michael’s! Thank you for your generosity and helping keep our children safe!