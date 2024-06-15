Felicia's Help

Felicia is a single mother of two boys, loving, hardworking, and a dear friend.



During the begining of her second pregnancy she was hunted down by the FBI for being present at Capitol Hill on January 6 rounded up at gunpoint by dozens of heavily armed agents, interrogated and thrown in solitary confinement in prison, and then after battling, was finally released on strict GPS ankle monitor home confinement (the entire duration of her pregnancy), unable to work, get groceries, or support her family.

Through extensive battles, she was finally able to get the ankle monitor off so she could give birth, she then found a good long-term job as an ER vet tech traveling 2 hours each way every shift, and worked 12-15 hour shifts overnight so she was able to be at home during the day with her children, homeschool them, and take care of their small homestead that is used to fed her small family of 3, she does all of this completely alone.





Fast forward to current time, Years later after tirelessly battling, multiple attornies, and large amounts of legal debt occurred, She has recently been sentenced, and was by a miracle ordered to spend 45 days in prison away from her children, and has now returned home and is serving additional time on home confinement on ankle monitoring.





She also lost both of her full time jobs and has been unable to find work. She went from having no criminal record to having a felony on her record. This now excludes her from getting any work in her field of experience and where she has her school degrees and has spent over a decade gaining expereance in.





Please support this young mother financially while she rebuilds again.

She was also in a horrific near fatal motor vehicle accident in early 2020 where she ripped her face off, broke her back, and was not expected to survive, so the timing of these events so close together is quite unfathomable.

She is a fellow American with a heart of gold, dealing with an impossible situation.

Who despite her situations, against odds, stood up for the hope of helping all Americans on Jan 6.

Help her as much as you are able, as often as you are able, so that we can get this sweet momma back on her feet now that she has freshly returned home and finishes out her sentence, and rebuilds a life and speaks out sharing the truth.

Due to having no family available and needing to send her children to a different state with a family to caregive while she sat in prison for the second time, She has maxed out all possible credit cards to stay afloat with bills over these last 3 years of seemingly endlessly battling.





If you know of work she can do from home, please email her friend Andrea with information. Realfreedomtalk (at) gmail (dot) com, subject line: Work for Felicia.





God Bless ❤️