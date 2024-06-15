Felicia's Help

Goal:
USD $20,000
Campaign funds will be received by Felicia Konold
Felicia is a single mother of two boys, loving, hardworking, and a dear friend.
During the begining of her second pregnancy she was hunted down by the FBI for being present at Capitol Hill on January 6 rounded up at gunpoint by dozens of heavily armed agents, interrogated and thrown in solitary confinement in prison, and then after battling, was finally released on strict GPS ankle monitor home confinement (the entire duration of her pregnancy), unable to work, get groceries, or support her family.
Through extensive battles, she was finally able to get the ankle monitor off so she could give birth, she then found a good long-term job as an ER vet tech traveling 2 hours each way every shift, and worked 12-15 hour shifts overnight so she was able to be at home during the day with her children, homeschool them, and take care of their small homestead that is used to fed her small family of 3, she does all of this completely alone.
Fast forward to current time, Years later after tirelessly battling, multiple attornies, and large amounts of legal debt occurred, She has recently been sentenced, and was by a miracle ordered to spend 45 days in prison away from her children, and has now returned home and is serving additional time on home confinement on ankle monitoring.
She also lost both of her full time jobs and has been unable to find work. She went from having no criminal record to having a felony on her record. This now excludes her from getting any work in her field of experience and where she has her school degrees and has spent over a decade gaining expereance in.
Please support this young mother financially while she rebuilds again.
She was also in a horrific near fatal motor vehicle accident in early 2020 where she ripped her face off, broke her back, and was not expected to survive, so the timing of these events so close together is quite unfathomable.
She is a fellow American with a heart of gold, dealing with an impossible situation.
Who despite her situations, against odds, stood up for the hope of helping all Americans on Jan 6.
Help her as much as you are able, as often as you are able, so that we can get this sweet momma back on her feet now that she has freshly returned home and finishes out her sentence, and rebuilds a life and speaks out sharing the truth.
Due to having no family available and needing to send her children to a different state with a family to caregive while she sat in prison for the second time, She has maxed out all possible credit cards to stay afloat with bills over these last 3 years of seemingly endlessly battling.
If you know of work she can do from home, please email her friend Andrea with information. Realfreedomtalk (at) gmail (dot) com, subject line: Work for Felicia.
God Bless ❤️
"And the king will answer them, truly, I say to you, as you did it to one the least of these my brothers, you did it to me" (Matt 25:40). May God bless you and hold you up Felicia.
Praying for you and your family
Hey Felicia, raise your goal, post more often. People may assume you are employed now. Wish I had more. I contribute every time I hear you and your children still require assistance. I do not have much each time but keep posting!
So sorry that you are still going through this! Not fair! Prayers for relief sooner than later.🙏
May God bless you and guide you through troubling times.
Dear Felicia and family - While nothing can ever really make up for what was done to you and ALL the J6ers, it does seem like the truth WILL be revealed in full and everyone will know what was done to you by the evil Biden regime! Prayers for you and your family as you continue to forge ahead and build your life back!! God bless you - God bless ALL the J6ers - and God bless America!!
Praying that you will be fully restored. I think about you J6ers and pray for you all regularly
Praying blessings and restoration of all that has been stolen from you and your family. The Lord will open doors that no one can shut and and shut doors that no one can open. (Rev 3:7) Shalom over you and all your loved ones. xoxoxox
We commend Felicia Konold's Family to the healing mercy of God who binds up all our wounds and enfolds us in his gentle care.
May all your burdens turn into blessings.
In the early morning light I pray with love and joy "Be loved Lord Jesus Christ!!" And where ever hence I go Say I with love and joy "Be praised Lord Jesus Christ in life everlasting! Amen"
Don't give up; you will find peace and stable employment. God Bless!
Lord Jesus, please let this sinner’s prayer be heard, and Bless Felicia and her precious children with an employment miracle and keep her and the children safe in your loving arms.
May God's love be with you Felicia
With President Trumps pardon it may be too easy to forget about the J6 victims, but they still need help rebuilding their lives. I believe it is the right thing to do help them when we can. God bless you Felicia.
It's ridiculous what you had to go through in custody as an expectant mother. God bless you and your kids.
Praying for you dear Felicia.
March 29th, 2025
Has been a while since weve had the energy to write and update, Life post "Pardon" seems to be highly similar to life previously, was hopeful that my last 4 years of drowning and suffering would get a breath of revival after the pardon, i have been searching tirelessly for stable employment. I was blessed and received a personal refurral to be hire on, i applied, sent info to HR and they sent it back "ineligiable" which means on the background checks my name is still not clear and any sort of job in my field or related will be not possible. Another set back. So back to the drawing board. Summer is coming and the last 3 years we've had minimal to usually NO air conditioning in our trailer home, and our only running vehicle. If anyone out there has it in their heart to help in any way financially, resourcefully, with employment or etc. Please do reach out. Thank you kindly and i know without the silver linings of the souls that have reached out to me over the last 4 years i would be in a horrible place mentally.
I wish everyone a wonderful weekend, and to remember even when you have nothing and no one, God is holding you up by the hem of your clothing.
November 5th, 2024
There is a weird place where time seems to move so fast, but yet so slow at the same exact time.
I've lived in this in-between for 4 years now.
today it's 5am as I write this update personally.
and it's my sweet son, Henry snows 3rd birthday.
How far we've come from being consumed with horror with the consistent threats of birthing him in prison and being ripped away from everyone and everything I know for up to 36 years.
Here I sit battered and bewildered that the tireless fight to ensure I would be present to raise my children came to fruition and the months I spent away were so much less than when the battle started.
I still am fighting daily and still ordered to pay a remaining balance to the government that month by month I am working tirelessly to chip away at.
I am so thankful for the kind words and support from anyone along the way during these years, and will never forget the kindness of my fellow Americans.
Henry won't remember what weighs heavy on my heart of not having a birthday party , no big cake, no lots of toy. Just us together and for that I am so thankful and know when this is finally behind us in May 2026 the weight and relief will be so special.
August 13th, 2024
TODAY IS THE DAY!
Felicia will be able to get the thick painful ankle shackle that CUT OFF. And will be allowed to leave he house finally.
The GPS ankle monitor was placed on her after the initial FBI raid, prison holding time, and strict home confinement in 2021 for almost an entire year during her pregnancy, and then AGAIN placed back onto her after sentencing and additional prison time in 2024.
Along with having this device strapped painfully to her, she during the times it has been on her ankle, is also not allowed to leave her house, not allowed to bathe, or submerge device, and not allowed to have direct sunlight on it.
This time it shall be off for good!
She will still be on probation for an additional 2 years (making it around 5 years total).
She and her children will now be able to leave their home again for the first time in months without tracking and strict approval regulations.
her first goals are to find a new job after being let go from her jobs before she was ordered to prison by the judge. She previously had 3 different jobs she worked, and had those jobs for many years, due to the circumstances and new criminal record will not be able to return to.
Unfortunately she will need to find employment in a different career field due to having received a felony for being present that day and shouting "FIGHT FOR AMERICA".
She is looking forward to rebuilding her and her children's lives yet again for the what now seems to be the 4th time just in the last few years, and just being able to leave the house to take the children to the park to play, to be able to go get groceries, get back to their homeschool nature and wildlife trips and to find a new job or two to continue paying debts ordered by the courts..
She dreams of being able to write a book one day with her POV on the events that she was subjected to over these last few years.
She wants to thank every kind and thoughtful person that's reached out in prayer, financial support big or small, once or multiple times, who over these last almost 4 years now has in-spirt stood by her, while she and her small family relentlessly was fighting this horrific battle non-stop every day.
Having to fight this battle while also being the sole provider and caretaker for her small homestead and 2 beautiful baby boys has been no easy task, but with support and God. Love always wins.
if you know of any management, jobs with flexible hours, work from home jobs, or other opportunities please reach out.
Her punishment is not over and she will be on strict probation for another 2 years still, but we are one step closer to the end of a long nightmare, all for standing up and trying to save our beautiful country.
god speed ❤️
July 23rd, 2024
Felicia and her 2 sweet young boys are now a little more than halfway done with her second imposed ankle monitor home confinement sentence, after being released from a nightmare of a unique experience in multiple prisons.
Ideally the first almost year long time she was on GPS ankle monitor strict home confinement during her entire pregnancy in 2021 after her initial round up by FBI would have counted towards the additional months of home confinement given to her by her judge at sentencing.
But the first year was "for the safety of the public pretrial" for a single mom with no criminal history and who's charges weren't even for any violent acts.
Felicia is still searching for a long-term job, and has finally been able to submit for approval small times slots where she will be approved for strict travel to and from work, finding work where she can, which as of now is adding up to around 12 hours a week, She also sells homemade bread and meat chickens out of her home to try to receive additional income to pay fine and fees imposed, legal debts racked up, and provide for her family and small homestead.
Her journey is far from over, with an additional 2 years left of monitoring, probation, restrictions, and a lifelong Felony effect to her life now.
But she remains in good spirits, is constantly vocal on how grateful she is to be back at home with her 2 sweet children homeschooling and caring for them, and even after downsizing substantially been able to keep a few animals to help feed her family and neighbors, she is blessed to have to courage to be able to share her story, So the truth about a monumental day in history can open the eyes of so many others, others who by the grace of god weren't entrapped in a political warfare tactic on our country on that day, and years after.
"The gratitude i have for the support big and small is beyond what any words would be able to express, throughout the darkest times reading all your prayers, words of support, and financial help when drowning, has helped drown out the threats, and hate that has followed and impacted mine and my childrens lives relentlessly for years now.
Love always wins. Thank you always.
Felicia, Alex, and baby Henry <3"
June 15th, 2024
Felicia has been released from her second time in prison solitary confinement, reunited with both of her sweet children, and now is at her trailer home with an ankle monitor yet again for a second time.
Unlike the extensive horrific time frame of the first round of GPS monitoring, lasting near a year, we are hoping this time her ankle monitor will be removed sometime in mid-august of this year.
The prison they ordered Felicia to surrender to was FCI Dublin located in CA.
This prison was under current federal investigation for severe rape, abuse, and neglect at the time she was there and before.
Many horrible situations occurred while she was there, and around the third week of her being in BOP custody she was rounded up by BOP special forces forcefully removed, strip searched dozens of times, chained and shackled, and in the night loaded onto a buss and unknowingly transported 16 hours straight to Seattle, Washington at a maximum security Detention center where she served the remainder of her time until home confinement.
You can read more about the prison by a google search.
