Feed THEM in MY NAME

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $9,325

Campaign created by Steven Starkey

Campaign funds will be received by Steven Starkey

We are praying you will join with us to provide fresh, organic food to our local Southeast Louisiana community. Your donation of $25 will provide a box of food for the week to a needy family that doesn’t meet requirements for social services in America. We intend to FILL IN THE GAP for those struggling but not yet in total poverty. 

The money raised will also help us GIVE FREE classes on our farm to teach people to grow their own food. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Donna Rae Crick
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Be Blessed

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Thank you Sam n family. U r an inspiration.

Debra
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Thank you for your kind heart! God bless you and your family

Lori Roy
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

I started watching you when you covered the Lahaina fires. So glad I found your channel! You speak truth and are a real inspiration! Keep up the great work!

Starkey Food
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Kelly
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Always willing to help feed kids. Sounds like a lot of fun❤️ enjoy

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Hi Samantha, Thanks for your wonderful, if disturbing, reports. I hope THEY reinstate your paying account soon. I am farming on a shoestring budget so I can only contribute $25. I remember Alex Jones saying that only 1% of his millions of viewers bought his products to support his channel. I no longer follow Alex but he certainly in years past was a great whistleblower.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
12 days ago

Love your spunk.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless you in Jesus’ name.

Charity Gray
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Thank you, Samantha for All your Information! Many Prayers for you and your family.

Jamie Eyre
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Linda Sparks
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Thank you Samantha for all your research, boldness, caring, and for sharing the truth with us. I pray that God keeps on blessing you. 🙏🥰😊🇺🇸

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
15 days ago

Keep bringing the YT messages, Samantha!

renee fowler
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

Thank you for all your research and for speaking truth! Sending love and prayers for you and you family. Hope you get monitizied again. Wish they had to pay back all they have taken.

sunflower
$ 10.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

Thank you for all the hard work you put into all u research and do for the community. May the Lord bless Stephen as he processes the passing of his father

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Victor Fuentes
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I love your informative videos, and want to continue seeing them. I hope God Blesses you, for yor work. It's so important for people like me, that like to search out the truth.

Starkey Food
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

