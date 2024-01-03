Feed THEM in MY NAME

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $9,325
Campaign funds will be received by Steven Starkey
We are praying you will join with us to provide fresh, organic food to our local Southeast Louisiana community. Your donation of $25 will provide a box of food for the week to a needy family that doesn’t meet requirements for social services in America. We intend to FILL IN THE GAP for those struggling but not yet in total poverty.
The money raised will also help us GIVE FREE classes on our farm to teach people to grow their own food.
Be Blessed
Thank you Sam n family. U r an inspiration.
Thank you for your kind heart! God bless you and your family
I started watching you when you covered the Lahaina fires. So glad I found your channel! You speak truth and are a real inspiration! Keep up the great work!
Always willing to help feed kids. Sounds like a lot of fun❤️ enjoy
Hi Samantha, Thanks for your wonderful, if disturbing, reports. I hope THEY reinstate your paying account soon. I am farming on a shoestring budget so I can only contribute $25. I remember Alex Jones saying that only 1% of his millions of viewers bought his products to support his channel. I no longer follow Alex but he certainly in years past was a great whistleblower.
Love your spunk.
God bless you in Jesus’ name.
Thank you, Samantha for All your Information! Many Prayers for you and your family.
Thank you Samantha for all your research, boldness, caring, and for sharing the truth with us. I pray that God keeps on blessing you. 🙏🥰😊🇺🇸
Keep bringing the YT messages, Samantha!
Thank you for all your research and for speaking truth! Sending love and prayers for you and you family. Hope you get monitizied again. Wish they had to pay back all they have taken.
Thank you for all the hard work you put into all u research and do for the community. May the Lord bless Stephen as he processes the passing of his father
I love your informative videos, and want to continue seeing them. I hope God Blesses you, for yor work. It's so important for people like me, that like to search out the truth.
