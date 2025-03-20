Farmland for Homeschool Pods!

At The Right Approach to Education, we believe that all children have the right to learn and thrive. And we believe that all children have the right to bodily autonomy. We believe that all children deserve to learn in a way that harmonizes their thinking, feeling, and willing, a tenet of Waldorf Education… and that nourishing their whole person leads to happiness and the ability to navigate this world.

The Right Approach started out as a tutoring program in 2010 and has expanded to include homeschool pods since 2020. With over a hundred years’ cumulative experience teaching children in various capacities, our credentialed teachers bring a depth of experience and passion to their craft. Our teachers are educational artists, developing curricula that speak to the hearts of our children, helping them thrive in an ever-changing world. Whenever possible, our lessons are taught amongst the trees, referencing the wisdom of the natural world with our own.

We are innovators. We have built home-like learning environments for our children to feel safe in. We even converted a shuttle bus into a mobile classroom for real-world learning opportunities, sometimes literally in the field! Taking The Right Approach means feeling into what each child needs academically, emotionally, physically, and socially. Through movement and intentional interactions, we foster balance so that children experience harmony on the inside, which translates to peace on the outside.

In this increasingly chaotic world, children need to feel seen and safe so that they can easily tap into their innate curiosity and, instead of rote learning, truly learn.

We have an urgent request to our community:

The Right Approach has a vision to continue to meet the needs of all students, regardless of their status. Our dream is to create an off-grid space on a farm, a place where the children can learn how to tend to and care for mother earth while growing their own food. Our dream is to teach sustainability, independence, and resilience to secure their futures and those of future generations. With your generous donations, you are paving the way for our children to thrive against all odds. And our benevolent gift, whether small or large, will help us reach our target of $185,000.

With the introduction every day of restrictive education bills in California, our community needs your support now more than ever. Let’s invest urgently in the future of our children.

Your Donation Dollars Will Go Towards: