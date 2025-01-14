Supporting The Nilson Family

The outpouring of prayers and support has been truly overwhelming as we navigate this challenging season of life. Hopefully me sharing helps someone who is struggling to find answers. My prayer is that you find healing and hope.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” Romans‬ ‭15‬:‭13‬ ‭ESV‬‬

I have suffered undiagnosed for several years. Diagnoses varied from allergies to gut issues to life altering autoimmune conditions and ultimately cancer. Traditional medicine failed to provide any accurate diagnosis, helpful testing or treatment options. Everything they were willing to acknowledge and test for came back negative.

This past summer my condition significantly worsened. What initially began as what we thought was severe seasonal allergies devolved into debilitating rashes that have covered 90% of my body; itching, burning, sensations of bugs crawling on and under my skin, swelling in my extremities, severe swelling in my feet and ankles, thickening of the skin, cold intolerance, intolerance to sunlight, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of control of my feet, incontinence, hair loss, depression and anxiety. I was desperate for relief and answers and when traditional methods failed to help, we turned to a functional medicine clinic that has experience in determining the underlying causes of undiagnosed health conditions.

Blood test results returned dangerously high levels of toxins. We have had our home tested and were relieved to learn that the source was not within the structure of our home and is coming from the outdoor environment. Thankfully no one else in our family is ill. I thank and praise God for that daily. Apparently I am genetically predisposed to be extremely sensitive/allergic to these toxins. I have not been able to return home since I left for what was to be a two week sabbatical in October.

During the initial time away I began to see significant improvement in my condition, which confirmed the source. For the month following, our boys and I lived out of our vehicle moving from place to place in search of somewhere safe to stay. My immune system is so compromised I have reactions in any place with toxins or high levels of VOCs. We have since purchased an RV to live in while we figure out the next steps.

Healing is possible with treatment and avoidance of exposure to our home and other toxic environments. We will have to sell our home and lose approximately 90% of our possessions. Insurance will not cover replacement costs for our possessions and I cannot keep anything porous, or I risk becoming ill again. Books, curriculum, school supplies, art/craft supplies, office supplies, artwork, photos, furniture, textiles, appliances (anything with an internal motor), mattresses, bedding, decor…literally everything except for glass and stainless steel. 7 years worth of homeschooling/CC books, curriculum resources, maps, cards, laminators, book binder, printer, tutor boards, all gone. As a director, this has created a unique burden in and of itself. Thankfully our community supplies are mostly stored at our meeting facility.

What we are experiencing is akin to a house fire, without the fire. My family will have to walk away from their possessions as well even though they do not react to them. This makes me feel especially terrible.

Unfortunately, insurance is not covering any medical expenses either, including testing or treatments. Thankfully I have a safe place to stay while I begin to recover and we prepare to salvage what we can, sell our home and begin the search for a new home. We are selling everything we possibly can to help offset costs until our home sells. In the meantime we are we are a bit overwhelmed financially, mentally, emotionally and physically.

If you have read this far, thank you. Your prayers and words of encouragement are the best support I could ever hope for. May the God of hope bless and keep you.



Peace and love,

Rebekah