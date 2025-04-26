Publishing 'Faith Unshaken' Join the movement

Goal:
USD $15,500
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Lewis Alexander
Join me in publishing 'Faith Unshaken,' a powerful exploration of faith, resilience, and hope through Daniel's story. Your support brings comfort, guidance, and inspiration worldwide.
Rewards
$50: Signed 'Whispers of Mercy'
$100: Signed 'Journal of Faith'
$250: Both books signed with a personal message.
Funding Goals
Basic Tier ($5,500): Editing, publishing, marketing, and distribution, with 2 Facebook, 2 Instagram and 1 X ad.
Mid Tier ($11,000): Includes Basic Tier benefits, plus a 30-sec spot on the main channel (20 times).
Top Tier ($15,500): Includes Mid Tier benefits, plus a 90-sec co-branding spot on the main network (8 times).
Join the Movement
Every donation brings us closer to publishing 'Faith Unshaken.' Let's share this story worldwide!
10% deducted to give back to GiveSendGo campaigns.
Go luck Buck, wish you the best with this
Good luck Buck! Love ya bro!
"Thank you for joining me in bringing 'Faith Unshaken' to the world." By Lewis Alexander
May God Bless you and your Family Buck! You’re a talented and amazing writer! Wishing you nothing but the best in your future endeavors!
"Thank you for joining me in publishing this story of faith as I chase my dream of giving hope and inspiration to the world through Scripture." By Lewis Alexander
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.