Campaign Image

Publishing 'Faith Unshaken' Join the movement

Goal:

 USD $15,500

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Lewis Alexander

Campaign funds will be received by Lewis Alexander

Publishing 'Faith Unshaken' Join the movement

Join me in publishing 'Faith Unshaken,' a powerful exploration of faith, resilience, and hope through Daniel's story. Your support brings comfort, guidance, and inspiration worldwide.

Rewards

$50: Signed 'Whispers of Mercy'

$100: Signed 'Journal of Faith'

$250: Both books signed with a personal message.

Funding Goals

Basic Tier ($5,500): Editing, publishing, marketing, and distribution, with 2 Facebook, 2 Instagram and 1 X ad.

Mid Tier ($11,000): Includes Basic Tier benefits, plus a 30-sec spot on the main channel (20 times).

Top Tier ($15,500): Includes Mid Tier benefits, plus a 90-sec co-branding spot on the main network (8 times).

Join the Movement

Every donation brings us closer to publishing 'Faith Unshaken.' Let's share this story worldwide!

10% deducted to give back to GiveSendGo campaigns.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Go luck Buck, wish you the best with this

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck Buck! Love ya bro!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for joining me in bringing 'Faith Unshaken' to the world." By Lewis Alexander

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May God Bless you and your Family Buck! You’re a talented and amazing writer! Wishing you nothing but the best in your future endeavors!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for joining me in publishing this story of faith as I chase my dream of giving hope and inspiration to the world through Scripture." By Lewis Alexander

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo