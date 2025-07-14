Support Hanson v Ferguson

Goal:
July 14th, 2025
My name is Allison Hanson. For almost 25 years, I faithfully served the Washington State Office of the Attorney General as an Investigator Analyst. My reputation was built on precision, perseverance, and a deep commitment to justice. But beyond the professional accolades lay something even more enduring—my unwavering faith in God.
In 2022, I was confronted with Policy I.58, the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine directive. For me, compliance wasn’t just a workplace decision—it was a profound test of spiritual integrity. I stood firm and requested a religious accommodation rooted in my deeply held Christian convictions. When that request was denied, I faced a heartbreaking ultimatum: betray my beliefs or lose the career I had dedicated decades to.
Now, as a lead plaintiff in Hanson, et al. v. Ferguson, et al. (Cause No. 3:24-cv-05989), I’m not just seeking justice for myself—I’m standing in the gap for countless others whose faith-based conscience has been sidelined. My legal battle in the Western District of Washington is a bold stand for First Amendment protections and a declaration that religious liberty must never be sacrificed for policy.
My story is one of courage lit by conviction—a quiet but resolute voice proclaiming that faith and integrity are worth defending, even when the cost is high.
Any financial contribution to support this legal battle would be deeply appreciated. Your generosity empowers me and my fellow plaintiffs to pursue justice, restore freedoms, and affirm that faith is not a barrier—but a banner worth lifting.
My God bless you and keep you always,
Allison Hanson
July 14th, 2025
Hello, my name is Jennifer Wagner. I am a woman of unwavering faith and principle, and my refusal to compromise my religious beliefs led me to the front lines of one of Washington State’s most consequential legal battles on religious freedom. For over a decade, I faithfully served at the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, building a career I expected to continue until my planned retirement at age 67. But when I was forced to choose between my job and my faith, I chose my faith.
That choice came at an immense cost. My termination didn’t just strip away my position—it ended my health insurance and canceled the life insurance policy tied to my late husband. I lost the financial security, identity, and stability I had spent years building. What followed was a cascade of personal loss, but I never wavered in my conviction.
In Hanson, et al. v. Ferguson, et al., I stand as a named plaintiff not just for myself, but for every individual punished for living their truth. My voice is one of clarity, compassion, and unshakable resolve. This lawsuit isn’t just about policy—it’s about people. It’s about making sure no one else is ever forced to choose between their religious beliefs and their future.
Thank you for standing with me. Together, we can send a message that echoes far beyond one courtroom: that conscience is not negotiable, and that faith is worth defending.
Blessings,
Jennifer Wagner
July 5th, 2025
My name is Melanie Scott, and I dedicated seven years of my life to serving as a Legal Assistant at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Washington State. My journey has been one of unwavering faith, deep conviction, and relentless pursuit of justice. Today, I stand before you, not just as a former employee, but as a warrior fighting for my religious freedom and challenging the qualified immunity that protects my employer from accountability.
In September 2021, the AGO implemented a vaccination policy requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. As a Christian, I believe that my body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, and I must honor my Creator by keeping it pure and unaltered. My faith teaches me that God has endowed me with a perfect immune system, and I cannot, in good conscience, introduce foreign substances into my body, including those derived from aborted fetal cells. This belief is not just a matter of personal preference; it is a sacred duty to my God.
I submitted my Religious Exemption Request, invoking my legal federal religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination and testing. I explained that my sincerely held religious beliefs are rooted in my Christian faith, which guides every aspect of my life. Despite my heartfelt plea, the AGO questioned the sincerity of my beliefs and subjected me to an intrusive and humiliating interrogation about my medical history and religious practices.
During the Religious Exemption meeting, I felt stressed, anxious, and persecuted for my faith. The questions were not just about my beliefs; they were an invasion of my privacy and an attack on my integrity. I was asked to prove the sincerity of my convictions, to disclose my medical choices, and to justify my religious practices. This was not a reasonable inquiry; it was an excessive and unjustified intrusion into my private affairs.
Despite my detailed explanations and the legal protections afforded to me under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Washington State Constitution, the AGO denied my religious exemption. They treated me differently from other employees, and they coerced me to abandon my faith by threatening to terminate my employment if I did not comply with the vaccination policy.
I lost my job, my retirement, and my livelihood. Despite these setbacks, I did not abandon my faith or dishonor my God. I am a spiritual warrior, and I will fight for my religious freedom with every ounce of strength I have. My God has prepared me for this moment, and I trust in His divine protection and guidance.
I am reaching out to you today to ask for your support in our legal battle against the AGO. Your donation will help us hold our former employer accountable for their actions and defend our right to religious freedom. Together, we can stand up for justice, for faith, and for the fundamental rights that define our humanity.
Please join us in this fight. Your support means the world to us, and it will make a difference in this critical battle for religious freedom.
Thank you, and may God bless you.
Melanie
June 21st, 2025
In times of trial, true convictions are tested. For us, the trial came when the Washington State Attorney General’s Office forced employees to choose between their faith and their livelihoods.
We are the plaintiffs in Hanson v. Ferguson—ten former public servants, including veterans, paralegals, investigators, and legal assistants—fired, forced to resign, or pushed into retirement after standing firm in our religious beliefs. We weren’t anti-science. We were willing to telework, test, wear masks—whatever was needed to do our jobs safely. But none of it was enough.
Despite working remotely since 2020 and despite receiving religious exemption approvals, our accommodations were denied. Some of us were told our beliefs weren't sincere. Others were interrogated about where we shop and what medications we use—as if our faith could be measured by our purchases. One of us was fired while on maternity leave. Another, a decorated veteran, was locked out of her own office and told to pick up her belongings at the front desk.
These weren’t just firings. They were punishments—meant to send a message.
Hanson v. Ferguson isn’t just about COVID-19 policy. It’s about religious liberty. It’s about holding powerful officials accountable when they weaponize policy to silence people of faith. It’s about restoring the principle that no one should have to surrender their conscience to keep their job.
We’re fighting back—and we need you beside us.
The appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is under way. Your support directly funds our legal team, filings, and the precedent this case could set to protect others across the country. This isn’t over—and we won’t back down.
🙏 Every gift matters. Every prayer fuels our resolve.
🕊️ Stand with us—for liberty, for faith, and for justice.
With gratitude,
The Hanson v. Ferguson Plaintiffs
