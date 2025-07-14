Support Hanson v Ferguson

Defending Religious Freedom Against Government Overreach – A Defining Moment

Hanson v. Ferguson | 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

This isn’t just a lawsuit. It’s a battle for the very soul of America: religious freedom!

After a lower court judge dismissed the case, the fight has now moved to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. This is where precedent is set—where constitutional rights are either defended or dismantled. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and we need your support more than ever.

What happens next in Hanson v. Ferguson will echo across the country. A win means standing firm against qualified immunity and sending a powerful message: government officials cannot trample the First Amendment without consequence.





The plaintiffs are former public servants from the Washington State Attorney General’s Office—some with decades of service—terminated simply because their faith prohibited them from receiving the COVID-19 injection. They weren’t offered alternative safety measures. They weren’t given fair consideration. They were purged.





Their employer? Then-Attorney General Robert Ferguson—charged with defending the Constitution—oversaw their removal. He allowed medical exemptions but refused to honor religious ones. The result: livelihoods destroyed, retirements lost, families uprooted. All for adhering to their conscience.





Now, at the appellate level, we continue the fight for religious liberty—we’ll need even greater resources to see justice through.

Your support sustains the fight. Every donation helps fund appeals, filings, discovery, and legal costs that keep the door to justice open.





Help us hold government accountable. Help us protect freedom.








